The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo woman said overnight, someone entered two unlocked trucks. The contents of one truck were scattered but nothing appeared to be stolen. The thief took two knives and a tackle box from the second truck.
A Garden Park Drive Saltillo man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and rummaged around. Nothing appeared to be missing.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo woman said overnight, someone entered her husband's unlocked truck and rummaged through the contents. They did not steal a gun that was left in the truck. She said she heard her dog bark around 1:30 a.m.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and stole a black 9mm pistol and around $6 in cash. The thief did not take several tools and equipment in the truck.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville man had his property surveyed and used metal T-posts to mark the corners of the property. His neighbor texted him, saying the survey was wrong and ordered him to remove the posts. He refused until ordered to do so by a judge. The following morning, the neighbor pulled up the posts.
A Drive 984 Tupelo woman called 911 to let them know that the man who stole her firearm was at her neighbor's house. She reported the gun stolen last week.
A woman said she was coming to a stop at the intersection of County Road 931 and Highway 145 when she was rear-ended.
A Lily Jean Drive Tupelo woman said her ex-boyfriend threw two big rocks at her car causing damage to the 2010 Hyundai Elantra. They became involved in a verbal altercation and he broke her windshield, knocked the glass out of the driver's side mirror and put a dent in the left rear door.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man said he left his iPhone 8+ on the bumper or on the trailer when he was hooking it up. He left the house and when he returned four hours later, he realized he didn't have his phone. He tried calling the phone but no one picks up.
A Baldwyn man said he was traveling along County Road 2578 near Friendship Church around 6:15 a.m. when he collided with a deer.
A County Road 468 Shannon woman said while she was away from home during the day, someone stole a push mower and a fish fryer with the propane tank.
A Presley Lane Tupelo woman said her 40-year-old brother showed up Friday night and said she had started a war between family members. He said she was the reason why his son got locked up and Tased. She was in fear of bodily harm and called 911.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said someone took his 2005 Ford pickup while he was away from the house. A male suspect walked out of the treeline behind the man's house and said his brother took the truck. The man said he doesn't want to press charges. He just wants the truck returned.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville woman said she and her husband got into an argument over cigarettes. She said the altercation never got physical and she had someone coming to pick her up.
A Highway 371 Nettleton woman said her dog got loose and went to a neighbor's house. When the woman went to retrieve the dog, the neighbor came outside yelling and cursing. She said they have had altercations in the past.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville man let a friend borrow his 1990 Ford Ranger for a couple of hours. Four days later, the friend had still not returned the truck. The man said this has happened before.
A Drive 2494 Guntown woman said her ex-boyfriend, who she had a child with, has been stalking and threatening her. He has also threatened her current boyfriend.
A County Road 1766 Eggville woman said two white males have trespassed on her property the last two nights. The first time they were at the end of her driveway. The next night, she saw them nearby in a red Chevy crew cab pickup.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said a male acquaintance showed up around 5:30 p.m. brandishing a gun. He and the family ran inside, locked the door and called 911. When no one would come outside, the suspect left.
A County Road 1461 Mooreville woman said a silver Ford Fusion stopped in front of her house around 6:30 p.m. The white male driver acted as if he was going to hit the white female passenger, The woman's husband got a shotgun and told the couple to move along. A short time later, the car returned going the other direction, followed by a white SUV driven by the female suspect.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man left home for a few hours and left the house unlocked. When he returned, he found clothes strewn all over his bedroom. When he started looking, he discovered several items of clothing ($600), several pairs of shoes ($1,200) and a bottle of cologne ($200) were missing. He suspects his cousin, who has done this kind of thing in the past, is responsible.
A County Road 267 Shannon woman said a neighbor's two pigs came through her yard and left. One appeared to be injured, so she wanted deputies to check on it. She said she does not associate with the neighbor and had no contact information for her.
A Green Tee Road woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument. She told him to leave. He refused, so she called 911. He left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 746 Plantersville woman got into an argument with a man. After she called 911, he called a ride and left before deputies arrived.
A West Garrison Street Tupelo woman was awakened by the door bell after 3:30 a.m. As she walked to the door, she could hear someone pulling on the front door. She looked out the window and saw a man wearing a white shirt and carrying a bag. She did not open the door and he eventually left, walking west.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman walked outside around 8:30 a.m. and noticed her car door was ajar. She said she left her purse in the unlocked vehicle and the keys in the ignition of the 2006 Chevy Cobalt. The purse, $70 in cash were taken and items were strewn around the car.
A Buckner Avenue Guntown man said his girlfriend's father threatened him with bodily harm if he went to the father's residence to retrieve a "non-emergency or civil disputed property."
A Drive 984 Tupelo woman said she and her boyfriend went to her ex-mother-in-law's house Sunday and the boyfriend left suddenly. When she got home, all her clothes and children's movies were gone. The boyfriend later texted saying he took the items.
A County Road 951 Guntown man got into an altercation over some property he is trying to sell. He said a male suspect came over and threatened him with a hammer. He said in the past, the suspect has threatened to burn down his rental house.
A County Road 417 Guntown man and a former business partner still own some land and a house on County Road 2848. He said he dead bolted the doors and hasn't been back in a while. When he went by, he found his old partner and two women moving items into the house. He was advised to see a judge to handle this through civil court.
A West Garrison Street Tupelo man said he and his wife were in bed when someone broke the bedroom window around 1:15 a.m. He went outside but didn't see anyone. He did not know who could have been responsible.
Tupelo Police Department
A Nelle Street man said someone at the trucking company across the street drove an 18-wheeler across his property, leaving a deep rut.
A West Main Walmart employee said a couple went through the self checkout and did not scan $106.99 worth of merchandise. When they tried to leave without paying, they were detained for police. The couple was issued a citation for shoplifting and given a post arrest release.
A Walls employee said a female concealed two Micro SD cards, two Nature Made crystals and a sweater in her purse. When she tried to leave without paying for the $163.94, she was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A man said while he was inside the North Gloster Walmart, someone stole the soft spare tire cover from his 2007 Jeep Wrangler.
A man said while at Sam's Club, a woman pushed a shopping cart between their vehicles and left scratches on the rear of his vehicle. He said if she would have admitted she was at fault, he would not have called police to make a report. She said she did not hit his vehicle and pointed out that the scratches were too low to have been caused by the shopping cart.
Officers responded to a Bella Vista apartment complex where a man refused to remove his belongings from a vacant apartment. The owners have told him numerous times to leave. The 34-year-old white man was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct. When they found a meth pipe in his pocket, he was also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
An employee at a Barnes Crossing Road convenience store said a customer found a pistol on the back of a toilet in the men's restroom and turned it in. The employee called police and turned over the Ruger .45-caliber. The weapon was placed in a property box until the owner retrieves it.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.