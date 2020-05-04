The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Saltillo woman let a male friend borrow her 2016 Ford Expedition. The friend said a male suspect and others attacked him at a Highway 371 Mooreville store, then drove away in her SUV. The friend contacted the woman through a Facebook message, saying the vehicle was at a County Road 1009 Tupelo address. The friend doesn't have a phone, is "in between homes" and she doesn't know how to contact him.
A County Road 885 woman said a white Ford pickup with a camper shell stopped in front of her house around 9:45 p.m. and sat there for about five minutes, then left heading north. She said a family member was approached the night before by a male in a white Ford asking about his truck. She felt it was suspicious.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said around 10:30 p.m., she heard several gunshots and could see muzzle flash from her neighbor on County Road 1057. She also heard a man yelling and screaming from around a car in the driveway.
A 67-year-old County Road 1011 Tupelo man said his 55-year-old ex-girlfriend entered his house through a southside window. She stole a Sanyo television, the kitchen table and four chairs. She also unplugged the computer and wifi router, and hid the computer. He said he did not want to press charges, just scare the suspect.
A Flurry Drive Nettleton man said he let an acquaintance known only as "Duke" sleep in the suspect's car in the man's front yard. Duke did not have permission to be in the house but when he woke up, the suspect was in the house and $2,400 cash was missing. He said Duke usually lives with a woman on Highway 371 in the Carolina community.
A Lake Piomingo woman was at a Highway 371 Mooreville store and saw a white male hitting a white female inside a red truck. The female fell out and the man tried to run over her, forcing the victim to jump into a ditch. She offered to take the woman home and drove her to a County Road 1567 residence. The man who assaulted the woman was there, along with the victim's boyfriend and another male. When the victim told the boyfriend what had happened, he just laughed. The woman drove away when one of the males approached her.
A Palmetto Road store owner said a black male entered the store and took two beers out of the cooler. The man put one beer in his pocket and paid for the other one. The owner discovered the shoplifting when he was reviewing the security camera footage.
A County Road 45 woman said her neighbors have been shooting guns all day. The shots are close to her home and she is concerned about her safety.
A County Road 1543 Saltillo man said a tan Ford Fusion has been parked at the end of the driveway of his house under construction. Several construction workers said they have seen two white males come out of the woods, cut across his property, get in the suspicious vehicle and leave. He said nothing has been damaged or taken from his property, so far.
A County Road 2252 Saltillo woman said that she went walking and a County Road 2248 neighbor's pit bull ran out and barked at her, like normal. When she was returning from her walk, the same dog ran up and barked, but also followed her and bit her on the right leg above the knee, breaking the skin.
A Drive 750 woman said a male suspect showed up uninvited, walking onto her property from the woods. She recognized the man as her mother's boyfriend. The suspect left the scene willingly, after she called 911 and before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said people at the hunting club next door keep shooting guns and he can hear bullets shooting above his house. He went next door to tell them to stop and they told him to get off their property for his own safety.
A Green Tee Road woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at her place and refused to leave. He told her his probation officer told him he has to stay there. She called 911 and he left, before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 1.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.