The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said a neighbor told him they saw a blue Chevy pickup backed up to the house and a white male who appeared to be intoxicated walking around the property.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said a 21-year-old male continues to come onto her property after being told he is not welcome. She said she fears the suspect, who is in a volatile relationship with her niece.
A County Road 1325 Saltillo man said his neighbor's two pit bulls are getting loose and getting onto trash all over the neighborhood.
A Golden Hills Road Mooreville man said he and his wife are getting a divorce. He said she has her boyfriend living in their house with his children.
A County Road 1516 Tupelo woman said her ex-husband has been harassing her. He showed up in her hotel parking lot in Biloxi. He has also showed up in several towns she has visited recently.
A Highway 245 Shannon woman saw a flashlight shining in her backyard window around 10 p.m. so she called 911.
A Saltillo woman said her ex-husband has been driving past the County Road 813 house where she was for around six hours.
A Palmetto Road store said a customer drove a 2010 Toyota Camry on top of a concrete fuel tank. A Good Samaritan pulled the car off the tank, damaging the concrete structure and damaging the front clip and undercarriage of the car.
A Ripley man spotted a Ford truck parked behind a belden truck stop. The F800 looked like one stolen from his construction company. He checked the VIN and it was his, so he called 911.
A 90-year-old County Road 683 Saltillo woman got a call from someone who said she would get extra funds once a month to help during the Coronavirus pandemic. The caller asked for her Social Security Number, date of birth, address and bank information, which she gave. When the woman asked the caller for more information, they hung up. The woman's daughter cancelled the bank account and informer the Social Security Administration.
A Tupelo landlord said a man threatened him. He said the incident started when he told a tenant she could not have a dog on the property. She told the male friend that the landlord threatened to shoot the dog if he say it on the property. He said he never said that.
A County Road 261 Palmetto woman said a someone driving a blue Chevy Blazer dropped off two white females in front of her residence. The driver yelled at the females, then drove off heading south. A few minutes later, a fade blue Nissan picked up the females and drove north.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said her grandson let his friend use her cellphone. The 21-year-old suspect took the Galaxy cell phone with him when he left.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville man said he heard several gunshots near his house around 10:30 p/.m. He understood it's OK to shoot guns in the county. He was concerned that it was so late at night.
A man said he was mowing his late father's County Road 681 Saltillo yard about two weeks ago when it started raining, so he pulled the Snapper zero turn mower behind the house and left. When he returned, the mower was not there. He thinks a relative took the mower out of spite, since the father's estate has not been settled.
A County Road 1562 woman said she heard yelling from the apartment next door. She knocked on their door and could hear yelling. After she said she was calling 911, a blake male came out of the residence and drove away. The female neighbor told deputies that the argument over what was on her phone was not physical.
A County Road 151 Tupelo man said someone stole the 20-foot John Deere trailer he pulls behind his tractor. He said he forgot to put the hitch lock on it the last time he used it.
A Paul Gusmus Lane Saltillo man said an 187-year-old driver had a wreck in his yard Sunday morning. The driver returned later and was looking for something in the ditch. When the man accused the suspect of looking for his drugs, the younger man threatened to beat up the man, then got into a small car with a female and drove away.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone entered her unlocked car and stole her $300 Apple watch. She tracked the watch to a Barnes Crossing Road residence.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said over the last 6 months, her 27-year-old grandson has broken into her sheds and truck, stealing assorted tools, a chain saw and two string trimmers. He also started a verbal altercation with her and broke two windows at her house. He said he would get his mother to come over and beat up the woman.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said he is remodeling a home. Someone broke into the shop on the property and stole a circular saw, a hammer drill and a crossbow.
Tupelo Police Department
A man outside the Lee County Library said he spotted the four people who tried to steal his cell phone earlier.
A Rankin Boulevard woman reported her Taurus 9mm pistol was missing. She said she normally keeps it in her purse, but leaves it in her car while she is at work.
A William Drive woman said her iPhone 7 plus was on the back of her car and either fell off or was stolen. She tracked the phone through an app. A girl at the address said she didn't have the phone.
A Maple Street woman said she was bitten Nov. 4 by the multi-colored, one-eyed stray cat she adopted. She thought she could drink the pain way but when she was unable to take the pain anymore two days later, she called 911. She was carried by medics to the hospital.
A South Gloster business said a customer signed a rental agreement but has not made any payments. She owes the company $151.
A Daybrite Drive hardware store said two black males and two black females tried to shoplift a DeWalt shop vacuum and two DeWalt hammer drills. The suspects became confrontational before throwing the shop vacuum out the car window and driving away with the hammer drills.
During a welfare check, a Sydney Lane man told officers he was no OK and had been arguing with another man who got very loud and he did not want on his property any more. A check revealed the second man had an active warrant so he was arrested and carried to jail.
A West Main Street store clerk said a black male picked up two six packs of Bud Light and headed to the checkout line. He then ran out the door, heading west.
A woman at a McCullough Boulevard motel said someone was banging on her door at 3:30 a.m. but did not say anything. She looked out the peephole and saw a male she believes was her ex-boyfriend.
Police responded to an altercation at a McCullough Boulevard motel around 5:30 a.m. The couple in the room said the argument was only verbal. He had an active warrant and was arrested. She allowed police to search the room, A loaded 9mm pistol was found inside. Neither person took responsibility for the gun, which was seized by police and placed in the property room at the police department,.
A woman said that while shopping at TJ Max, someone apparently backed into her car. There was damage to the front bumper of her 2013 Dodge Challenger.
A woman told police she bought an iPhone X from a female on Facebook. The seller later called wanting the phone back. She said she didn't have permission to sell the phone, which is in her mother's name. The mother called while the woman was talking to police and told officers she was not aware her daughter had sold the phone.
A Belk employee said a female customer switched the price tags on two Free People shirts, valued at $166, for price tags with lower prices. The clerk at the register noticed the deception and notified the manager. The customer was detained for police.
The manager of the South Gloster Dollar General said a mother involved in an accident in front of his store was extremely emotional and punched her hand through he plate glass window in the front of the store. The manager only wanted to document the damages, not press charges.
A South Gloster Dollar General employee said a black male and two black females entered the store around 9 Sunday morning. While she was occupied, the trio left with one woman carrying the jugs of Gain laundry detergent.
A guest at a McCullough Boulevard motel said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole around $400 cash from her wallet between the seats.
A woman was traveling west on Cliff Gookin Boulevard in the inside lane. A pickup pulling a trailer loaded with scrap metal swerved into her lane, and metal hanging over the edge of the trailer hit the passenger side of her 2010 Ford Edge. She motioned for the truck to stop but the driver continued on.
A man said he and his kids were inside the West Main Walmart shopping for toys around 4:15 p.m. when his ex-girlfriend walked up behind him and pulled his hair. He said she then started hitting him in the face with an open hand. The man had a noticeable amount of blood coming from his nose. The ex fled the scene before police arrived.
A West Main Walmart employee said a female entered the store around 7:30 p.m. and concealed six pairs of underwear (worth $22) in her purse. She was detained for police, who learned Pontotoc County had a warrant for her. The 25-year-old white female was carried to the county jail and held for Pontotoc County.
