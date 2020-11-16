The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An Oxford man said he dropped off a set of car wheels for a man to clean. He has tried to reach the suspect several times with no success. The suspect then sent him a Facebook message saying he could pick the wheels up at a friend's Golden Hills Drive address. He wasn't sure about going to a stranger’s address and taking items without their knowledge.
A Palmetto Road woman saw an unknown white male in her yard walking around a bush at 9:30 a.m. The man told the responding deputy he was just taking a break while walking back to Pontotoc County. The deputy gave the man a lift to the county line.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man said he purchased a CD from a seller on eBay. When the item did not arrive and the seller was little help, the man contacted eBay and had his money refunded. The seller now says he will take the man to small claims court and disparage his name on social media.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said she received a debit card from Chase Bank in the mail, even though she does not have an account. Representatives with the bank said the account would be closed if she failed to provide information or to deposit money.
A Nettleton man said people have been dumping trash on his County Road 1389 property. A neighbor saw a small white SUV driven by a female. The man checked and found new garbage, some of which contained a Cove Lane Tupelo woman's name and address.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville woman said a brown pit bull has been biting at the tires of their cars in the apartment parking lot.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said he and a female friend got into a verbal altercation. As she was driving off, she was yelling out of the car window instead of watching where she was going. She backed over his mailbox, destroying it.
A County Road 506 Shannon store clerk said a customer she only knows as "White Mike" picked up a case of Bud Light and walked out without paying around 9 p.m.
A Euclatubba Road woman said someone rang her doorbell and was shining a flashlight in the windows after 2 a.m. She said someone tried to enter her house earlier in the day.
A Katie Anna Drive Auburn woman said she was asleep on the couch when someone tried to enter the apartment around 4 a.m. She leaned against the front door and could hear someone pushing on the door and twisting the knob.
A County Road 661 Guntown man said sometime Thursday evening, someone entered his unlocked garage and cut the wires on the back of a refrigerator. He did not discover the damage until Friday morning.
A County Road 417 Guntown man said when he pulled up, he saw a black Dodge pickup on his land. Three male acquaintances jumped in the truck and sped away. When he pulled up further, he noticed damage to his 1995 Ford Mustang Cobra. The taillights, front and rear windshields, fenders and windows were all damaged. The suspects also stole his white pit bull.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said she let her brother and cousin live with her because they had nowhere else to go. Today, the cousin confronted the brother about drinking his beer. The brother threw a beer can in the sink and started arguing with the cousin. When deputies arrived, the brother offered to leave for the night to keep the peace.
A County Road 1473 Mooreville woman and her wife got into a verbal altercation. They agreed to separate for the night to let things cool down.
A County Road 503 Guntown man said he was asleep when he heard a knock at the garage door around 5 a.m. There was a young white female at the door with a white male behind her. They asked for directions, then for a ride. He asked her if they had a car. They left without saying anything else.
A County Road 1451 man said a female in a green Ford Explorer was driving on the wrong side of the road. A man in a white Ford pickup took to the ditch to avoid hitting her head-on and took out four mailboxes.
A Tupelo woman went to check on the County Road 1836 Saltillo property. Several family members own the house and property that is still tied up in an estate. She said several things had been moved around outside. She was uncertain who might have been on the property.
A man said he gave two drunk Black females a ride to a friend's house on South Garrison Street around 11 p.m. The women refused to get out of the car, so he called 911. When a deputy arrived, the 20-something women jumped into the car of another driver and left.
Tupelo Police Department
A Leonard Drive woman said she got a letter from Chase Bank a week ago and shredded it. Today she got an email from them saying they were having trouble verifying her information on the account. She did not reply to the email and wanted to report the possible identity theft.
A woman said she went through the self-checkout lane at the West Main Walmart and requested $80 cash back. While gathering her items, she forgot to get the cash and walked away. When she returned moments later, the money was gone. She asked the couple behind her if they saw the money and the female denied taking it. A review of the security camera showed the female stealing the cash as soon as the woman turned away from the checkout.
A Nation Hills Drive woman said someone entered her car overnight and stole her Mossberg 9mm pistol. She thinks she locked the car. The only person who could have gotten inside the locked car is her ex-boyfriend, a convicted felon who has harassed and stalked her since their breakup.
A North Gloster hotel reported someone stole a Ryobi leaf blower from the storage room, which was supposed to be locked at all times.
A Barnes Crossing Walgreens employee said a white couple entered the store around 5 p.m. and walked around the store for about an hour. The clerk said the woman appeared to be placing merchandise in her purse. When they got ready to leave, they became nervous and left a full shopping cart in the store. When employees checked the shelves after the couple left, they found several empty boxes and the magnetic security seals removed.
