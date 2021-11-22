Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Terrick Beene, 24, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Stevie Chaney, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Napoleon Edwards, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of ecstasy.
Rodney Fisher, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kayla Guerrero, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kaylen Jeron Harris, 18, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug, enhanced by a firearm.
Christy Irvin, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jessica James, 38, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of false pretense, grand larceny.
Dorian Morris, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of ecstasy.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A man said his 2003 Toyota Corolla was stolen overnight while parked outside a County Road 1501 Nettleton residence. He said the car was unlocked and the keys were in the center console.
A County Road 1750 Tupelo woman got an email from Walmart.com about a $260 purchase she did not make. She then got a change of address to ship the package to a man in Portland, Oregon.
A County Road 395 Saltillo woman said a man dropped off a black Lab mix dog at the end of the property. She flagged the man down and he denied leaving the dog.
A County Road 681 Saltillo woman heard several gunshots in rapid succession. She is tired of all the shooting and thinks it is dangerous.
A County Road 452 Nettleton couple are going through a divorce. The husband allowed the wife to stay in the pool house. He called 911 at 4:32 p.m. to say he now wants her removed from his property.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman called 911 at 5:10 p.m. and said her husband came into their house and took her wallet and $800 cash from some property they sold. They are going through a divorce.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman called 911 at 5:20 p.m. saying she wanted a deputy to come out about an issue between her and her husband. She was told it was a civil issue and if she called back, she would be jailed for misuse of 911.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville woman said a male relative had been drinking. When he tried to leave, he backed into her car, damaging the driver’s door of the 2013 Nissan Altima.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman called 911 at 9:35 p.m. and said her husband turned off the water and gas to the pool house where she is living as they go through a divorce.
A County Road 1543 Eggville man said his dogs started barking around 9:30 p.m. He walked outside and saw a white male who fled the scene. A neighbor spotted the suspect and held him for deputies. The suspect was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
A County Road 488 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up uninvited and started yelling, wanting to know who she has inside with her. The suspect left after she called 911.
A Cove Lane Tupelo woman told a male acquaintance he would have to get insurance on her car that he is driving. He became irate, yelling and cursing at her.
A Drive 984 Bissell man returned form an over the road trucking job and found his bedroom window was opened. When he checked, someone had stole two large flatscreen televisions.
A County Road 452 Nettleton man said his wife ran up to the house around 1:30 p.m., saying the pool house was on fire. He ran out and put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. The pool table was destroyed and there was smoke damage throughout. She later climbed in a bedroom window, walked into the living room and sat on the couch. They are going through a divorce and only allowed in the pool house. He said she can only be in the house on "her day of visitation." The 37-year-old woman was arrested on two domestic violence warrants and carried to jail.
A Drive 1343 Mooreville man was in his shop Saturday afternoon working and could hear music over the din of the power tools. He first through it was his neighbors. He drove down the road about 2 miles and a church had a live band playing music on a flatbed trailer stage. He felt it was turned up a little too loud.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville couple got home at 4:30 p.m. and found a "big pig" on their front porch. They called the humane society and they said they would send someone to get the farm pig. She was worried it might wander into the road and get hit by a car.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo woman was in rehab for three weeks. When she got home, someone had stolen a pair of Justin boots, 52 pairs of blue jeans and seven pairs of Nike shoes. She heard that a female acquaintance was responsible.
A County Road 1453 man heard his dogs barking at 12:30 a.m. He looked out and saw a white male walking down his fence line behind his residence. He told the suspect to leave. The suspect said he was just going back home. About 15 minutes later, the suspect came back across the property, heading the other way.
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo man, 58, said he picked his 28-year-old nephew up at the Motel 6. They drove around for hours trying to find a place for the nephew to stay. They eventually returned to the man's house. The nephew was too paranoid to get out, so he locked himself in the 2007 Honda CRV. Around 5 a.m., the nephew ran inside the house, saying the car was on fire. He fell asleep with a lit cigarette. The fire destroyed the car and since it was close to the house, melted some of the vinyl siding.
A West Garrison Street woman said this morning she found sheet rock and paint on her front porch. The house was not damaged and nothing was missing. She has filed similar reports in the past.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman heard the couple next door outside arguing. The male left walking toward Nettleton. The female started a fire on the front porch then drove away. Deputies found clothes burning near the porch. The bottom step was damaged by the fire.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 18.
