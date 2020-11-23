The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An HM Richards Guntown supervisor said an employee fired last week for assaulting his supervisor was trespassing on company property. The suspect was seen driving around the property before the deputy arrived.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton man noticed his spare trailer tire was missing from his truck bed. He last saw it about two weeks ago.
A County Road 404 Shannon man said he still owed money on a 1990 Chevy Cheyenne he was buying from a man. He planned to use the federal stimulus check to pay for the truck, but it never came in. The seller came and picked up the truck, which still had his tools in the bed.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said someone stole her identity and applied for a loan through the Small Business Administration. She has already contacted her bank about the identity theft and possible fraud.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman was outside smoking after 8:30 p.m. and heard what sounded like “a female getting beat on” followed by a possible gunshot at the house next door. Deputies talked to the neighbor, who said he was working on his truck and didn’t hear anything.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said his ex-girlfriend came to his residence after 4 a.m. and threw a brick through his storm door, shattering the glass. She then threw more bricks, damaging the siding. She returned around 6 a.m. banging on the front door and windows. She also threatened to shoot the house and flattened his car tires.
A Belden man said he has been parking his fifth wheel at the same Noah Curtis Street Shannon property for 10 years. Some time over the last few days, someone stole the 2009 40-foot camper.
An Okolona Electric employee received a call that someone was stealing power at a County Road 54 Shannon property. When he checked, someone had jammed the end of a spoon in the electric meter. He talked to the woman at the house. When he said he had called the law, she went back inside. She refused to answer the door when a deputy arrived.
A Nettleton woman asked for a deputy to escort her to a County Road 1465 Mooreville house to get her stuff. All her stuff was outside under the carport. While there, she signed over the title of a vehicle to her ex-boyfriend in front of the deputy.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman ordered an iPhone 11, and it was delivered to her house. When she got home, the phone was gone. There were several people at the house, but no one would own up to taking the phone.
A 71-year-old Timberlane Drive man said he got into a verbal altercation with his 48-year-old wife. He recently learned that she has been having an affair with a boyfriend from high school. The wife agreed to leave for the night to let things cool off.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman said she has seen a lot of cars coming and going from a house down the street. She thinks they are selling drugs and requested extra patrols.
A County Road 452 Nettleton man said a Black male in a dark colored car pulled in his driveway around 10 p.m. and asked for directions. When the man tried to give directions, the driver got irate and started yelling at him. He told the driver to leave. He did, but continued yelling out the window as he left.
A Katie Anna Lane woman said she was trying to sleep on the couch when a piece of caulk fell from her air conditioner around 12:30 a.m. When she fully woke up, she thought she heard someone trying to force open her back door, so she called 911. Deputies found no one at her back door or anywhere around the building.
A General Robertson Trail Lake Piomingo man was heading home around 12:30 a.m. but a female's vehicle was blocking the road, preventing him from getting to his house. She eventually moved her car, but then walked to the man’s house and started a verbal altercation with him. She walked home as deputies arrived.
A 51-year-old man and his 44-year-old girlfriend were riding a four-wheeler around 1 a.m. when they apparently had a wreck. He did not remember the wreck, saying they were both still on the four-wheeler and upright when he "came to." The couple was back at their County Road 506 Shannon house when a relative called 911 for help. Both were carried by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.
A State Park Road Mooreville man said a male suspect threw a lit jug of gasoline at his house at 3:45 a.m. The jug did not hit the house, just the grass in front of the porch. He said the suspect has been sending him threatening text messages because the suspect's ex-girlfriend lives in a camper next door and she won't talk to him anymore. He said since the ex-girlfriend lives by him, he has been thrown into the middle of the situation.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 20.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.