The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said his two dogs - a German Shepherd and a lab - have been missing for two days. He said a white male with brown hair has been walking in the area between midnight and 3 a.m. He said he would check the animal shelter.
A County Road 2350 Guntown man said his girlfriend came over and started a disturbance. He got in his truck and she tried to break out the widow. She banged on the 2001 Dodge Dakota and broke off the passenger side mirror.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman got home around 2 p.m. and found the front door open. The couches were flipped over and the house was full of steam where the showers were left on. Someone had broken in through her bedroom window. She has video of her stepdaughter’s boyfriend breaking into the house and carrying things to his truck.
A County Road 814 Mooreville man said a male acquaintance got the keys to his shed and stole some hand tools, including open end/box end wrenches and a socket set.
A Tupelo woman said her ex-boyfriend refuses to let her get her belongings from his County Road 1400 Saltillo residence.
A woman driving down Highway 371 Mooreville said she saw two white females fighting on the side of the road. Deputies talked to the two, who said neither had been assaulted.
A Cox Lane Tupelo man said a white male forced his way into rental trailer and tore the lock off the electric meter to turn on the power. The suspect has not signed a lease agreement.
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn woman said she is moving out and had the power cut off. Someone entered her apartment and stole two televisions. Neighbors saw the maintenance man inside her unit. The apartment complex owner did not authorize anyone to clean out the apartment.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said someone is riding a dirt bike without headlights up and down the road carelessly around 8 p.m. The motorcycle has been spinning out in multiple driveways. He thinks the rider is on drugs.
Officers responded to a County Road 901 house for a disturbance. The woman at the house said her adult sons had been in a fight, but she did not call 911. She thinks her husband called 911, but he had already left the scene.
An Arkansas man said he and his girlfriend went to visit her girlfriend’s parents at their County Road 2204 Saltillo house. There was a verbal altercation that escalated and the father assaulted the man in the driveway. The girlfriend and mother stepped between the men. The man said he was in fear for his well-being and left the scene.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman said she has a protection order against a man, who is not supposed to be within 300 feet of her. She said he showed up at her house today and threatened to hit her with a shovel. He called 911 and said he was just trying to get his belongings from his ex-girlfriend's place, when she started videoing him and saying he was going to be arrested. The deputy explained that he had violated the protection order and could be arrested if she presses charges.
A County Road 851 Saltillo woman said she was scammed by someone on Messenger claiming to be her sister-in-law. She then was contacted by a company that said she qualified for $60,000 but needed to send them $700 to cover the shipping and insurance. She did not and called 911 instead.
A Reynard Drive Verona woman said her 24-year-old stepson has a problem with drugs. He showed up at her house causing a disturbance. He was sweating profusely and kicking and stomping the ground. She said his mother gave him $20 and he left.
A Drive 1167 Plantersville woman wanted deputies to go to her sister's house to remove her sister's husband due to ongoing disturbances. She was told it was a civil issue and without probable cause, they could not make a man leave his house.
A Mantachie woman said a male friend was using her car. He stopped at the Mooreville One Stop on Highway 178. While he was inside the store, the passenger drove away in the 2009 Toyota Camry.
A Cedarbluff woman said she used a man's phone to log in to her account Friday. Her paycheck was deposited, and within an hour, someone had withdrawn $299. When she confronted the man who owned the phone, he "acted like he didn't know what she was talking about."
A County Road 783 Saltillo man said he has been having problems with a white male and white female for the past week. The couple pulled up at his house around 3:15 p.m. and got out of their car. He told them to leave, and they refused. They started to walk toward him and he told them to leave again. They left.
A County Road 831 Saltillo woman said someone stole her uncle's pressure washer from under her carport. She said her dogs have been barking a lot at night over the last few days. Someone might have been "lurking around the area looking for things to steal."
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said her landlord allowed her to move in three months ago. The landlord recently told his male cousin he could move in as well. She said she doesn't want a roommate and told the landlord he needed to evict her. The cousin has already started moving his things in.
A Guntown man said someone stole more than a dozen cinder blocks from behind his Drive 2798 Guntown rental house. While he was checking on the house, three people admitted they took the blocks and agreed to bring them back or replace them.
A Winfield Drive Verona woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument and she wanted him removed from the premises. The man agreed to leave the property to let things cool off.
A County Road 100 Nettleton man said someone has been threatening him, but he would not give deputies the person's name. Instead of receiving calls or texts from the suspect, the man said he was getting the threatening information in his head. The man said he was a psychic and refused to cooperate further, hanging up on the officer trying to take the report.
A man said he was trying to move into a County Road 1009 Tupelo house. An unknown female has been staying in the house for about three months. She barricaded the front door to keep him out. She also cut the lock on the water meter to turn the water on.
A Drive 150 Shannon man said he and his fiance got into a verbal altercation. She called her ex-boyfriend to come pick her up. He said the arguing continued and intensified, and she pulled a knife on him. When the ex-boyfriend showed up, another disturbance erupted and the ex pulled a gun on the man.
A County Road 452 Nettleton said her 35-year-old son showed up uninvited and unwelcomed at 8:30 p.m. and banged on the front door. She said she does not want him at her house, and it has been an ongoing issue.
A Cove Lane Auburn woman said she was asleep and was awakened by the sound of someone wearing hard shoes walking around the attic above her apartment. She said this has happened several times. She thinks the person, who might be an acquaintance with feelings for her, is getting into the attic from the side of the building.
Tupelo Police Department
A Bella Vista Drive man said his ex-girlfriend and baby mama showed up uninvited and caused a disturbance with his mother. She refused to leave and threatened to harm the mother. He wanted the report to get a restraining order against the ex.
A David Keith Lane woman said someone entered her three unlocked vehicles overnight. Things were disturbed, but nothing appeared to be missing.
A William Street man said he bought a 2006 Nissan Maxima for $2,000 from a childhood friend who works at a car dealership but sold the car as an individual. The seller said there was an issue with the paperwork and drafted a bill of sale. The man was arrested for DUI and spent 30 days in jail. While away, his friend retrieved the car from an impound yard and has been vague about the car's location. He did tell the man the car needed $750 worth of repairs, but did not go into details.
A Millsaps Street woman said a woman has been harassing her. The suspect posted a screenshot of a text conversation she had with a man, as well as her phone number. Someone then forwarded the screenshots of the texts to the woman's husband. She and the suspect used to be friends, but the suspect said she was going to "do whatever she could to make (the woman) look bad."
A Stewart Drive woman said she was bitten on the left thigh by a black and tan dog while walking in her neighborhood.
A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend showed up at her West Jackson workplace. He blocked her vehicle and refused to let her leave. He opened her door and was pleading for her to talk and work things out. She said he has been calling from blocked numbers and has been harassing her new boyfriend. She wanted to press charges.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a white male with a ponytail entered the store around 7:45 p.m. He picked up a box of cereal and emptied the contents. He then placed more than $100 worth of meat and baseball cards into the box and proceeded to the self checkout lane. He paid for the cereal box and tried to leave. When confronted, he dropped the box and drove away in a Ford Fusion with a Lee County tag.
A man said he had exited off North Gloster and was waiting on the ramp to merge onto McCullough Boulevard when a tan van ran into the rear end of his 2015 Ford Mustang. When the man got out to inspect the damage to his rear bumper, the van pulled around him and drove off.
An officer on patrol clocked a Dodge Charger doing 43 mph in a 30 mph zone on Green Tee Road at 10:30 p.m. and stopped the car. When the officer approached the passenger window, the driver screamed, "What's the problem?" and sped off eastbound toward Gloster Street. The suspect turned south and reached a speed of more than 100 mph going into Verona when the officer ended the pursuit. The officer identified the driver by the license photo of the man the tag was registered to. The driver was issued citations for fleeing law enforcement, speeding, disregard of a traffic device, improver turn and careless driving.
Police responded to a Senter Street club at 12:30 a.m. for a disturbance. A drunk couple were stumbling around the parking lot arguing with each other and threatening the staff. Both were arrested and charged with public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
The South Gloster Walgreen's manager said a Black male walked into the store at 1 p.m., cleaned out a display of phone chargers, plugs, cables and headphones. The suspect then left walking north with about $230 worth of merchandise. The property was later recovered and returned to the store.
A Barnes Crossing Road convenience store said a man refused to leave the property at 2:30 a.m. She said the suspect had been hanging out in the bathroom, taking a bath in the sink. The man was told by an officer to leave the property, which he did. When the 36-year-old white male was found near the store later, he was charged with disturbing a business.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.