Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Ibriesek Aguilar, 29, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny.
Yakita Carruthers, 22, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child abuse.
Steven Clifton, 35, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of oxycodone.
Michael Demary, 44, homeless, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Terry Dickerson, 55, of Mooreville,was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule III drug.
James Gregory, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony possession of marijuana.
Shelly Malone, 26, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, assault on an officer, domestic violence.
Jamie McCollum, 37, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny, careless driving, possession of marijuana.
Jason Morris, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Okelaun Andrew Anthony Nash, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Kelvin Patterson, 29, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, assault on an officer, disorderly conduct.
Melissa Ponton, 40, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Will Williams, 59, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, willfully shooting into a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said someone stole her county-issued garbage can.
A Drive 1796 Saltillo man said his neighbor's dog had puppies and the puppies are running loose. The came onto his property, are tearing up things and won't leave.
A man was at his daughter's East Garrison house when a neighbor's dog came over and attacked his daughter's dog. He tried to break up the fight. He was bit on the right leg and fell backwards, injuring his arm.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man got home and his tenant was outside, yelling and accusing the man of stealing a chain saw and an amplifier. When he walked outside, the suspect fired a handgun into the ground one time. When he called 911, the suspect left in a white "jacked up" Suburban.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man got a letter from the IRS saying he failed to list unemployment benefits on his income tax form. The man said he has never filed for unemployment. The IRS started a claim and told him to file a police report.
A man said a friend was driving his 2005 Dodge Caravan while he slept. He woke up to the sounds of tires squealing. A white male acquaintance ran up and used a four-way tire tool to break the middle window on the driver's side.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said three pit bulls tore up her garbage bags, scattering trash all over the yard. They also tore up a plant on the porch, ran her cat up a tree and tore some siding off her shed.
A man said he was walking his dogs at the Tombigbee State Park RV campground when a intoxicated white male started yelling and cursing at him. The suspect produced a handgun and pointed it at the man several times.
A 35-year-old County Road 2848 Baldwyn woman called 911 saying she no longer wanted her dog and wanted deputies to come pick it up. The deputy told the woman they do not do that. She said the dog was becoming aggressive.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman said someone knocked on her door at 9:15 p.m. She later saw a white male walking away from the house. A car later picked up the man and drive away. The suspect left a brown Ford Taurus on her property.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man heard a loud commotion outside around 10:30 p.m. A Honda Accord was running from a highway patrolman and crashed, taking out the man's mailbox.
A County Road 2578 Guntown woman said a woman knocked on her door at 2:30 a.m., asking for a ride and a phone charger. The suspect did not leave and fell asleep on the front porch.
A Verona woman said she got into an altercation with a male after 4:30 a.m. at a Cove Lane Tupelo address. She said she used the threat of having a knife but would not elaborate. She refused to who the man was or which apartment he was in. She said she only wanted a ride to work at Omega Motion.
A man said a neighbor called him back in September, saying he had found some of the man's stuff on his property. The man finally made it to his County Road 1201 Plantersville property and the open faced barn. Someone stole a riding mower battery and a two-man fiberglass boat.
A County Road 249 Shannon man said he recently put down fresh gravel to make his drive more drivable. People on four-wheelers damaged the gravel and "made it a mess."
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said her daughter, 25, and her boyfriend, 29, got into a verbal altercation. His family dropped him off and he was high on drugs. She did not give permission for him to stay on her property and wanted him removed.
A County Road 1057 Saltillo man said there has been a "cracked out white male" coming and going from a vacant lot across the street at all times of the day and night. The suspect yelled at the man and fears the suspect might do something. The suspect is driving a blue Jaguar with a Mississippi tag.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo man said he agreed to give a male acquaintance a ride to the gas station around 1:30 p.m. On the way, the friend was disrespectful, so the man stopped the vehicle and told the suspect to get out. He told the suspect if they had a beef, they could figure it out. The suspect then pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the man.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 5.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.