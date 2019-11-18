The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Paul Gusmus Lane Saltillo man looked out Friday morning and saw a blue Hyundai Accent wrecked in his yard. A man showed up later saying it was his car and he let a friend borrow it. The car owner called for a wrecker to remove the vehicle.
A County Road 373 Shannon man said someone forced open the back door and entered the house. The burglars went through all the drawers and cabinets and even went through the attic. They stole a 72-inch television, a VCR and DVD player, assorted hand and power tools, camping equipment, assorted flatware and around $1,000 in jewelry.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man said the house across the street has been abandoned for some time. A black Chevy Monte Carlo SS without a tag recently showed up, which he finds suspicious.
A County Road 1285 Nettleton man said sometime during the day, someone hit his 2018 Chevy Silverado, pushing in the left corner of the rear bumper and damaging the quarter panel.
A County Road 261 woman said there is a horse running loose on her land. Deputies called a man who owns horses in the area and he had one missing. The man said he would get the horse.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville woman said two young white males in hoodies knocked on her door after dark. They said they were lost and wanted to know how to get to Mooreville. She told them to leave and one of the juveniles told her she had a beautiful home as they walked away.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said his ex-girlfriend showed up uninvited and started knocking on the door. When he refused to let her in, she became irate and started kicking the front door. She then got a baseball bat out of her car and started hitting his 2008 Ford Explorer. He stepped outside and fired a pistol into the air. She threw a piece of wood at his vehicle, then drove away.
A County Road 111 Shannon woman asked a man to come over and change some light bulbs for her. He would not leave when asked, so she called 911.
A 65-year-old West Garrison Street woman said someone claiming to be with the Social Security office called, threatening to cut off her benefits.
A State Park Road Tupelo woman and her fiance got into an argument. When confronted about cheating, he got mad and started breaking things.
A Hayes Drive man said he was driving through the neighborhood when a male suspect standing at the corner of Hayes and West Garrison streets pointed a firearm at him.
A County Road 521 woman said she had to stop letting her 34-year-old grandson borrow her car. A granddaughter called her and said the suspect was driving off in her car. About 2 hours after filing the report, the woman called back saying the car had been returned.
A County Road 683 Saltillo woman said her neighbor was burning something on his property around 9:30 p.m. She thought it was odd and worried that it might spread to her yard. Deputies checked out the fire that was small and contained.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer saw a man staggering down the edge of North Gloster around 12:30 a.m. The belligerent man admitted he was drunk and was taken to the county jail, charged with public intoxication.
A Senter Street nightclub called police at 1:30 a.m. about individuals who refused to leave and were causing a disturbance. As a man with slurred speech and the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his breath was escorted out of the business, he got into an altercation with another male, attempting to start a fight and cursing. He was arrested, charged with failure to comply and public profanity.
A North Gloster woman said her now ex-boyfriend lived in her apartment for about a month. He continues to come by uninvited, even though all of his belongings have been removed. He came back Saturday morning around 8 a.m. and poked holes in both driver's side tires of her car, which the ex-boyfriend co-signed for.
A woman said she left her wallet and phone in the buggy after loading her car at the West Main Walmart Saturday afternoon. She was on Main Street when she realized the mistake. When she got back, both items were gone. The wallet contained a debit card and $200 in cash. The security video showed a red Chrysler 300 pulled into the same parking spot the woman had left. The driver took the items and left the parking lot.
Police were called to Crosstown around 5:30 p.m. for a possibly intoxicated man who was walking out into traffic. The subject had trouble maintaining his balance and was extremely fidgety. Police felt the 42-year-old black man was under the influence of a narcotic and he was taken to the county jail without incident.
A woman said while she was at the Thirsty Devil on Main Street, her Xanax prescription fell out of her purse while she was in the bathroom. It was only later that she realized the bottle containing 87 pills was gone. The bar's security camera's could not determine who picked up the prescription bottle.
Police found a man asleep in an Ida Street apartment parking lot around 9 p.m. The intoxicated man said he didn't live there. He was staying with a friend, but couldn't remember which apartment. He was charged with public intoxication.
A patrolman was dispatched to the South Eason McDonald's around 4:30 a.m. for a damaged vehicle. The man said as he walked out to his truck, he noticed multiple scratches along the passenger side of the 2001 Ford F-150.
A Barnes Street resident said a suspicious black male was on their property by the front door around 6 a.m. The man had been told at 2 a.m. to leave and not come back. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and failure to comply.
A Monument Drive woman said a man showed up uninvited. When she refused to let him inside, he kicked in the door, damaging the door, frame and drywall. He never entered the residence and fled before police arrived.
A woman said she was driving north on North Green around 3 p.m. when she heard a loud bang. Someone had thrown an unknown object, shattering the right rear window.
A man said a black female approached him at the South Gloster Walmart, asking for money to buy food. Since it was cold, he offered her a ride. He said she made him feel uncomfortable so he dropped her off at the Townhouse Motel. After she got out of the vehicle, he noticed his wallet was open and missing $250 in cash. A similar incident happened the week before with the same suspect.
