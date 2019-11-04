The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said her grandkids were in her driveway waiting for the school bus when a group of pit bulls walked up and started growling. She has had problems with the dogs in the past.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said a male acquaintance has been driving by her residence screaming and hollering that he’ll be back. The man is trying locate a female he thinks is pregnant with his child.
A Tupelo man said he paid $430 to a woman to rent a trailer. The former tenants have not moved their stuff out and the landlord won’t return his money.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said he let a friend borrow his truck to go to work, but he didn’t go to work and has not been seen since. He said he let the friend stay with him for about a week, helping the friend get off drugs.
A County Road 1567 Mooreville man said his grandson, who lives with him, is very disrespectful and causing problems. The grandson agreed to move out so there wouldn’t be any more problems.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man saw four-wheeler tracks on his pond levee. He put up posted signs and a barricade. When he returned home, a four-wheeler had run over the barricade.
A Mitchell Road man said he let his 24-year-old son stay with him, but the son refused to help clean up the apartment. The man left around 6 p.m. for the night to let things cool down. When he returned the next morning, the two got into a verbal altercation and called deputies again.
An East Garrison man said his wife's nephew became irate and started beating on the doors and windows, causing damage to the house. When they would not let him inside, the nephew fired a gun in an unknown direction, then left.
A Verona furniture plant reported a temporary employee caused a scene and threatened coworkers with bodily harm. Before leaving, the suspect said she would be back to damage the building.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said five of his goats were killed by a pair of neighborhood dogs. He is not sure who owns the dogs.
A County Road 300 Shannon man said his vehicle was burglarized a few months ago and a Craftsmen tool box was stolen. He recently spotted the gray and red tool box at a pawn shop on East Main Street in Tupelo.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville man said he heard a noise outside and discovered a silver Chrysler car had run over and destroyed his two mailboxes. He said a man got out of the car, surveyed the damage, then drove away.
An 85-year-old County Road 1820 Saltillo woman said she and a 46-year-old male relative were in her car and she left her phone in the car. When she walked out to get the phone, it was gone. She said the man was the only one who knew her phone was there.
A Starkville woman said she was driving north on Highway 45 and saw a man leaning on the bridge between Shannon and Brewer. Deputies made contact with the man and gave him a ride to Tupelo.
A County Road 1640 Saltillo woman said someone pulled into her driveway around 9 p.m., knocked on the door and then left.
A County Road 1149 Nettleton man said his 14-year-old son got mad when he was told to clean his room Sunday afternoon around 2:30. They got into an argument but worked it out before deputies arrived.
A Bonnie Farm Road woman said she hasn't seen or heard from her elderly neighbor in a long time. Deputies responded and found the grass had not been mowed in a while and no one was around.
A 20-year-old County Road 601 Guntown man said he and his mother got into a verbal altercation. He left, but later called for deputies to escort him back to collect clothes and toiletries.
A Sturbridge Cove Mooreville woman said she broke up with a man several months ago but he refuses to leave the residence. After 911 was called, the suspect left on a small dirt bike.
A 77-year-old Drive 288 Shannon woman said she let a 30-year-old man move in with her a couple of months ago. He is stealing from her every day and she wants him gone. She is going to see a judge and sign eviction papers.
A County Road 1516 Auburn woman said she was asleep when someone started knocking on her backdoor around 3 a.m. When she went to the door, no one was there.
Tupelo Police Department
A South Green Street woman said her ex-boyfriend came over and they got into an argument. He left when told to, but stopped when she started walking to the apartment office to have him banned from the complex. She said he threatened her saying, "I'll come down and slap the (expletive) out of you."
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a woman entered the store around 2:30 p.m. and tried to leave without paying for multiple toiletries and a Bluetooth earpiece. She was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
Police found a black Ford Fiesta with a Rankin County tag abandoned on East Main Street under the Highway 45 overpass around 5 p.m. Since the driver was not around and the car was in the roadway, police had it towed.
A Walsh Road man said he was working on a car when the car's owner "showed up drunk and irate for no apparent reason." The man told the suspect he was calling the police and he needed to leave. Before leaving, the suspect picked up a stick and hit the mechanic in the face and neck area.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a 36-year-old white male concealed a pair of wireless earbuds in his jacket and tried to leave without paying. He was confronted and detained. The merchandise was damaged. The suspect had a pre-exiting cut on a finger and bled on the merchandise packaging, preventing it from being resold. He denied medical treatment and was charged with shoplifting.
A Big Oaks Boulevard man said a neighbor driving a black Charger at a high rate of speed left the road in a curve, taking out two mailboxes and damaging the driver's side of the car. He estimated the car was doing 100 mph. The driver stopped and picked up the larger pieces that fell off the car. When the man said he was calling police, the driver sped away.
A woman said while she was inside Applebee's eating supper, someone hit and damaged her maroon Toyota Avalon.
A pizza deliveryman said he was carrying an order to a Feemster Lake Road address. A black male walked up, snatched the $33.81 stack of pies and ran away. He did not recognize the suspect.
A Boggan Street woman said a male friend was at her house. He went into her room and stole $160 in cash. She didn't know why he stole the money, since he just bought a new car. She went to his North Green Street house to collect her money and called the police. The man said he didn't take her money and wanted her removed from his property. Police returned about an hour later and the man said the female had keyed his 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis.
A North Gloster Dollar General employee said a young black couple entered the store about 1:30 p.m. He stole a pack of diapers, a bag of chips and ice cream. They left on foot, heading east on Jackson Street.
A Belk employee said a black female entered the store, entered the dressing room with a number of items, but walked out without them. She was confronted before she left and returned the $204 in merchandise. She was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A patrolman stopped a white truck for not using a turn signal after 11 p.m. at the intersection of North Church and East Jackson street. There was a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from the truck and the driver. When the 52-year-old man tried to get out of the truck, a bottle of Pinnacle Vodka fell out of his lap. He was charged with open container and false ID for giving the officer a fake name at first.
A Ewell Avenue woman said one of her son's friends has showed up inside her home uninvited and unwelcome several times. She said when she got home early this morning, the man was laying in her bed, but left when she arrived.
Police responded to McCullough Boulevard convenience store around 11:30 p.m. for a white male passed out in a 1994 Chevy S10 that did not have the keys in it. There were several empty beer cans in the cabin of the truck. The 26-year-old appeared to be heavily intoxicated, was slurring his speech and had trouble sitting upright without falling over. He admitted he had too much to drink. He was charged with public intoxication and open container.
Police stopped a 26-year-old white man for careless driving at West Main Street and Coley Road around 1:30 a.m. The man appeared to be intoxicated and admitted drinking just two beers. After failing the field sobriety test, he admitted having more than two. He was charged with DUI and taken to the county jail.
Police responded to Barnes Crossing at North Gloster at 4:30 a.m. Sunday for a 29-year-old white male passed out in a car in the road. The car was still running and in drive when the officer approached and turned the car off. The man, whose blood alcohol was more than double the legal limit, was charged with driving under the influence.
A Boggan Street man said overnight, someone stole two pillows and a vase from his front porch furnishings. A neighbor said they saw four juveniles in his yard sometime overnight.
A Rabbit Drive Dollar Tree employee said two white females were seen concealing phone chargers and walking around inside the store. When police arrived, the woman said they stole nothing. A check of their purses revealed no chargers. The manager said they must have returned the items to a shelf before police arrived. The women were escorted out and then banned from the store.
An employee at Gift to Go in the mall said a unknown black female attempted to purchase a $10 beanie with a $100 bill. She said the bill didn't feel real. The clerk refused to sell the item or return the counterfeit bill. The clerk then followed the woman outside and shot a picture of her license plate.
