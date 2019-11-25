The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1460 Tupelo man said someone broke into his business, storage building and truck. The burglar stole a three-way trailer hitch, a 12-volt battery charger and a 55-inch flatscreen television.
A County Road 713 Shannon business said someone broke into a storage trailer and stole scrap metal and a new tractor trailer tire.
A Bramblewood Circle Belden woman reported a potential scam artist in the neighborhood pretending to be a tree removal service. A young black male approached her and was persistent even after she told him no. She said she read about him scamming senior citizens in the morning paper.
A County Road 711 Tupelo man said someone entered his shop and stole a full 5-gallon gas can, a pole saw, a cordless drill and bits, and a socket set. His nephew lives nearby and saw a white male on his security cameras trying to break into his house the same night.
A Child Protective Service employee went to a County Road 1057 Tupelo house to do a welfare check. The man at the house met her halfway down the driveway and told her to leave. He would not let her check on the children.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said an unknown white male knocked on her door at 5:30 p.m. Since she was alone, she didn't answer. The man left, but returned a few minutes later, knocking even louder. He sat on her porch for 5 minutes, then left.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo man heard noises in his back yard that were not normal around 10 p.m. and called 911. A deputy arrived, checked out the backyard and found nothing unusual.
A Dogwood Hills Circle woman said a black male approached her about tree removal services. He did not take no for an answer too well. At one point, the man said he was employed through Lee County for tree removal services. She has the incident recorded on her security camera.
A County Road 711 Tupelo man said his nephew spun his tires, slinging mud on the man's trailer. The nephew tore up the yard and hit his mail box as he tried to drive away.
A Silver Lake Road Guntown woman said she got a voice mail from a man claiming to be a deputy. When she called back, they told her there was a warrant for her arrest for missing jury duty. He said she owed a $950 fine and needed to go to the sheriff's office to take care of the matter.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument. When she told him to get his stuff and leave, he got angry and "a fight broke out." She managed to lock him outside, but he eventually got back inside and "then it got physical." When deputies arrived, she did not want to press charges.
A Ridgeland Drive Eggville man said his neighbor's pit bull mix came onto his property and attacked his dog, causing injuries to the head, neck, ears, face, front shoulder and hind quarter.
A Tupelo woman said she was renting a Reynard Drive Verona house to her daughter-in-law. When she moved out, the daughter-in-law took several things from the home without permission. The stolen items include a grandfather clock, a Kenmore washer and dryer, a stainless refrigerator and a mattress and box spring.
An 85-year-old County Road 521 Saltillo woman said her grandson took her 2002 Buick without permission. He returned the car about 90 minutes later.
A County Road 659 Shannon woman said while she was away from home, someone entered the house and stole two of her husband's guns. There was no sign of forced entry.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman and her boyfriend got into an argument because she suspects him of cheating. He left the house before deputies arrived.
A 52-year-old Mitchell Road woman said her daughter found a stray dog and brought it into her apartment. The deputy told her the sheriff's office does not take in animals.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville man said a male suspect was doing odd jobs for him. The suspect took two children's bikes and a tube speaker for cleaning off the trailer. The suspect took the items and left before he finished the job.
The Tombigbee State Park property manager said a woman found a wallet and brought it to the lake office. While the deputy was taking the report, the wallet's owner showed up to retrieve his belongings.
A Cove Lane Auburn man said a male acquaintance keeps driving back in forth in front of the man's apartment. The suspect also shook and pointed his finger at him in a threatening manner.
A County Road 807 Shannon woman said a neighbor shot her dog on his property. The man told deputies he shot the dog because it was chasing his cows.
A woman said they arrived home around 5 p.m. and found her 25-year-old son asleep on the couch. When they woke him up, they discovered he was drunk. He started threatening to break things, threatened his 15-year-old sister, then drove away in a white Chevy.
A Mitchell Road woman said she and her live-in boyfriend of 35 years got into a verbal argument and she wants him to leave. Deputies told her they could not force him to leave and explained the steps she would need to take to evict him.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he was trying to repossess a car in a West Main convenience store lot. The Ford Focus was already hooked to the truck and the back end lifted off the ground. The owner got in the car, put it in reverse and hit the gas. She told the officer she didn't see the truck behind her.
A Vermelle Drive man said as he got ready to leave for work, he noticed his truck was turned and blocking the driveway. When he checked, there was damage to the rear of the vehicle. It appears during the night, someone left the road in the curve, struck his Nissan and then drove off.
A Nation Hills Drive woman said she received a text from her ex-boyfriend threatening to do harm to her and her new boyfriend.
A man said he took his truck to an East Main repair shop for a $67 oil change. When he got the receipt, $948 had been charged to the card. The owner had entered the mileage instead of the actual price. When he mentioned the mistake, the owner got angry. The man said the owner and an employee threatened physical violence, so he called 911. The man said the amount was eventually refunded, but it could take 11 days to show up an his account.
A North Gloster Walmart employee watched a female conceal several items of clothing in a black bag and attempt to leave the store without paying. When confronted near the door, the woman hit the employee in the upper right side of his face and ran away. The employee had minor cuts on his face.
A guest at the Super 7 motel on McCullough Boulevard said a member of the housekeeping staff has been harassing her. She has returned several times to find someone has been inside the room or the door has been left open.
An employee at Factory Connection on South Gloster noticed some antitheft sensors on the floor. When she looked around, a black male and female quickly ran out of the store and drive away in a car with an Alabama tag. When reviewing the security footage, the man concealed merchandise in his pants, while the female put items in her purse.
A woman said she was backing out of a parking place in a South Coley Road lot and hit another vehicle. She tried to contact the owner of the other vehicle with no luck. Police arrived, took the report. They were unable to locate the other owner.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.