The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 683 Guntown man said someone ran over his mailbox overnight.
A County Road 683 Guntown woman said someone ran over and destroyed her mailbox. The paper box was still attached to the post but was now pointing vertically.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said someone broke into his mother’s old trailer, pushing out a window into to get inside. He said the thief stole some swords and knives his nephew had stored there.
A 57-year-old County Road 325 Tupelo woman said she had been scammed out of $2,000. Someone called claiming to be with Medicaid and told her someone had used her Social Security number illegally, and there was a warrant for her arrest. He said she would be picked up if she didn’t send them money on gift cards. After sending them the money and giving them all her personal information, she realized it was a scam.
A Highway 145 Shannon trucking company said a driver quit Monday without telling anyone and showed up Friday looking for his check. He said company policy is to hold former employee’s checks a week to make sure there are no charges on the company credit card.
A Drive 1283 Tupelo woman believes drugs are being used and sold up the road because of all the traffic going in and out of the house at all hours of the night.
A woman said she was on Auburn Road when the loaner vehicle she was driving was rear-ended by a gold Chevy or GMC pickup.
A County Road 778 Tupelo woman returned home and noticed the sliding door open and items placed on the kitchen counter. Several items were moved around the house. The burglar stole a four-wheeler, a men’s watch, a laptop, a string trimmer and a leaf blower.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville woman said her new iPhone X was delivered Oct. 6 according to C-Spire. She said she never received the package.
An 85-year-old West Garrison woman went to get her mail and saw a man standing by her open front door. When she made it back to the house, $100 was missing from her purse.
An 86-year-old Birmingham Ridge woman said a caller told her that her Social Security number has been compromised. She thought it was a scam, so she hung up in him.
Two bail bondsmen said they found suspected drugs on a County Road 1353 Mooreville man when they picked him up. He was turned over to deputies.
A County Road 122 Nettleton man saw a 1989 Mercury Cougar run off the road in front of his house around 8 p.m. The driver got out of the car, got into a second car and left the scene.
A County Road 331 Guntown woman said her 27-year-old son got mad because she wouldn’t let him use her car. He started cursing and making threats toward her.
A County Road 651 Guntown man said his 16-year-old brother walked into the bedroom after 1 a.m. and asked him to get out of bed. While he was walking out of the room, the little brother tried to start a fight.
A Mitchell Road woman was walking her dog around 8:30 a.m. She heard two men arguing out in front of the building, so she went around back. She heard gunshots and saw a Black male, who appeared to have a gun, get into a white SUV and leave the property. The other Black male walked back to the building.
A 71-year-old County Road 752 Tupelo man said his 33-year-old girlfriend stole the keys to his car from his pocket and $50 out of his wallet while he was asleep. He said this is the second time this has happened. She later called and threatened to burn the car.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man called 911, reporting his wife fell and was unconscious on the front porch at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, the couple said they didn't need them. The wife was pretending to be unconscious because the husband was bothering her. Both suspects were "very intoxicated."
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said a male was at the house next door with a gun and "being loud" around 3:15 p.m. The suspect said he did not have a gun and was just talking loud to his mother, who was very intoxicated.
A County Road 1463 man said an unknown white male walked past his house at 4 p.m. yelling and causing a disturbance. The suspect continued walking south.
A State Park Road woman said an SUV stopped on the shoulder of the road across from her house around 8 p.m. Her brother-in-law went to check on the driver. As he got close, the car drove away, headed toward the water tower. He thought the driver might be intoxicated.
A Tom Fulla Trail Lake Piomingo woman said she just come home when she heard a loud bang on the back door around 3 a.m. A 26-year-old male acquaintance forced his way in the door, despite her telling him repeatedly that he needed to leave. He walked in and "tried to flip the couch." The woman's boyfriend then pushed the suspect out of the house.
A 63-year-old Drive 1312 Mooreville man said he got into a verbal altercation with a 20-year-old male acquaintance. The friend started threatening the man and asked him if he had "seen Jesus."
A County Road 681 Saltillo man said he and his 28-year-old son were arguing, when the son grabbed the keys to his wife's car. As the man was walking out of the house, the son hit him in the back of the head, then drove away in the wife's 2009 Honda Civic. The man said his son is on methamphetamine and gets very aggressive when high. He said the son has been to rehab several times and he is sick of his son's behavior.
A Mitchell Road man said he had been in an argument with his girlfriend and needed a police escort back to the apartment to retrieve some immediate belongings.
A Mantachie man said his 2006 Ford Mustang was stolen early Saturday. A friend found it on County Road 2254 Saltillo with a white couple inside. When the friend told the couple the cops were on the way, they ran down the road to a trailer.
Tupelo Police Department
A Tupelo Lumber employee said someone stole a 5-by-10-foot utility trailer with a wood floor from the west side of Daybrite Drive business.
A Lumpkin Avenue woman said her boyfriend lost all of his money gambling. When she said she was not going to give him any of her money, he started throwing and breaking things. He got in her face yelling and cursing. When he tried to take her phone, she sprayed him with mace. He fled before police arrived.
A man said he was charging his cell phone outside the library on Madison Street. When he returned from the bathroom, he saw an unknown Black male running away with his Galaxy cell phone, he valued at $280. He said the suspect got into a four-door car and left.
A North Veterans Dollar General employee said a white couple was seen on camera shoplifting. The man took a pair of glasses from the case and started wearing them. The female placed a bottle of perfume in her purse. Police arrived and the man was still wearing the glasses. The woman had the bottle of perfume and two bottles of motor oil in her purse.
A Reagan Drive woman said after visiting Home Depot, she noticed damage to the right rear of her Ford Edge. She didn't know if the damage was caused by a car or a buggy.
A woman said that after shopping at the North Gloster Walmart, she and her daughters found a candy box and a napkin wedged into the door handle of the car. A daughter raked it away with her shoe and what appeared to be human feces fell from the door handle to the ground.
A man called police to North Green Street at 11:30 p.m. to report he and another man had been arguing. The man was intoxicated and was walking in traffic. For his own safety, the man was carried to the county jail and charged with public intoxication.
Police found a car in the ditch at the intersection of Brooks Road and Old Belden Circle around 10 a.m. The driver was nowhere to be found so the Honda Accord was towed.
A North Gloster Renasant Bank employee said a Fed Ex delivery truck went through the second drive thru and hit the ceiling light with the delivery van as he pulled away. The driver said there were no height restriction signs, so he decided to pull in.
A Monument Drive man said he heard a loud noise around 12:30 p.m. He went outside and found a vehicle lodged under his house and the brick underlayment heavily damaged. The driver told police she was driving down Ida Street when someone tried to pass her over the double yellow lines. She sped up to keep the other car from passing her. She did not realize the road ended at Monument. She slammed on her brakes and lost control. Her 2012 Mazda 3 jumped the curb, slid through the yard and plowed into the house.
A Belk employee said a maroon Ford SUV pulled up to the curb. Two Black women ran into the store, grabbed two comforters and two blankets worth $830, then ran out of the store and drove away. Employees got the tag number of the vehicle, which was registered to a Baldwyn man.
A River Run woman said a package containing Nike shoes was delivered to her house around 2 p.m. About an hour later, a white female is seen on security camera stealing the package and walking away. The suspect later returned the package but the shoes appeared to have been worn.
A Barley Court woman said her daughter was outside playing an instrument. A female security officer came over, told the girl it was too loud and she needed to stop. The mother did not like the way security handled it and confronted the officer.
A Bryan Drive man said he parked his van the street. Someone hit the van hard enough to detach a spring under the rear axle. The suspect vehicle, a maroon car, then drove through the front yard and knocked the mailbox off its post.
A woman said she was in line at the cafe inside the Barnes & Noble bookstore when three Black females confronted her. They yelled at her, then one female, who is the ex-girlfriend of the woman's current boyfriend, started punching her in the head. As she tried to defend herself, one of the other suspects pepper sprayed her in the face. The cafe manager said she heard the attacker say, "I told you I would get you," before starting to attack the woman.
