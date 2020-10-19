The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Bremerton, Washington, woman said her .45-caliber Colt pistol is missing. She said her ex-boyfriend has the gun at his County Road 1946 Saltillo home when they broke up and she moved to Washington state. The ex recently died, and his girlfriend at the time has been removing his personal belongings. When she asked about the gun, the ex-boyfriend’s mother did not know where it was. She thinks the new girlfriend has her gun.
A County Road 404 Shannon man said a white male and a Black male came to his property accusing him of having a motorcycle that belonged to them. The man said he recently sold two motorcycles, but both of them had been wrecked.
A Tupelo man said his camper was set up on a County Road 2254 Saltillo property when he was arrested. While in jail, the landowner went into his camper and stole some car stereos, speakers, tools and furniture. He said a neighbor witnessed the theft.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said a red car broke down in front of his home and the two females inside pushed it into his driveway. He said he was uncomfortable with them being there and their car was blocking his driveway. While a deputy was present, the driver called a wrecker to remove the car.
A 75-year-old Old Belden Circle man said he got an email from someone claiming to be with the Geek Squad. He called the number in the email and gave the person remote access to his laptop. He became suspicious after a few minutes and ended the call, but not before the caller had gained access to his bank account. The man called his bank and closed the account. He is now receiving calls and texts from someone claiming to be a fraud inspector with his local bank. He called the bank and they have never heard of the person.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man checked his bank statement and noticed a $12.78 charge from a Dodge's Store in Tupelo. He did not make the charge and said he wasn't sure where a Dodge's Store was in Tupelo.
A County Road 2578 Guntown woman said her 36-year-old granddaughter was hit on the arm by her 45-year-old boyfriend. The granddaughter was extremely uncooperative and refused to give the deputy any information.
A Highway 145 Saltillo Dollar General employee said a Black male brought about $60 worth of goods to checkout around 8 a.m. and attempted to pay by check. When asked for identification, he handed the clerk the ID of the person listed on the check but it was not him. The clerk told the roughly 45-year-old suspect that he was not born in the 1930s. The suspect grabbed the ID and the check and left the store.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman said her ex-boyfriend came to her house and took her Samsung cell phone.
A County Road 878 Plantersville woman said someone stole a wildlife camera she had mounted on her property. Earlier this week, she found three of the tires on her lawnmower were flat. She thinks her neighbor is responsible, due to ongoing legal complaints between them.
A County Road 199 Tupelo woman said an unknown Black female entered her business office and caused a disturbance. When the suspect refused to leave, the woman called 911. The suspect left when deputies arrived.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville man said teenagers have been riding four-wheelers up and down the street and in his yard, messing up the grass. He said he does not want them riding in his yard.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said her husband purchased a Ford Ranger for a 30-year-old male acquaintance on the agreement that he would make the payments. The friend has failed to make payments, so the husband was going to take possession of the truck until he comes up with the $200 in missed payments.
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo woman said someone opened an account with Chase Bank using her personal information. She called the bank and they told she needed to get a police report for them to close the account.
A Drive 1293 Mooreville woman said around 4:45 p.m. she ran into the side of her house, causing minor damage to the house and the 2011 Toyota Highlander.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man reported people have been trespassing on his property. He confronted the people a couple of weeks ago about fishing in his pond without permission. They returned today while he was at work.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said the lights were off and the house locked when they left for work. When she got home, the lights were on and the deadbolt unlocked. The cardboard around the air conditioner was pushed away. The only thing that appeared to be missing is $53 cash taken from a dresser drawer.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said a male acquaintance came to his property trying to take possession of a truck the man owns. He told the suspect he cannot have the truck until he comes up with the $200 in late payments and the towing fee.
A County Road 754 Tupelo woman said she got a debit card in the mail from Chase Bank. She does not bank with them and thought it was strange, so she wanted to report it.
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville woman said her ex-boyfriend broke into her house while she was away. He slept in her bed and ran out of the house when she arrived home. She has been staying with relatives because she is scared he might get violent. It was later discovered the man had entered the attic crawlspace, kicked a hole through the ceiling in a spare bedroom, then dropped into the house.
Deputies responded to a County Road 1461 Mooreville house, recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a 44-year-old white woman on felony charges out of Richland.
A Fulton woman said she owns a 2011 Ford Focus. She let a male acquaintance use the car, as long as he made the payments. He stopped paying, so she wanted an escort so she could go repossess the car from his Big Buck Trail Guntown residence.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said a male acquaintance showed up talking loud and creating a scene. After returning the truck keys for her husband's truck that he had stolen, the suspect left. The woman said he still has her jack and grease gun.
Deputies responded to Interstate 22 for a white male wearing dark clothing swinging a bat at traffic around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When deputies got the the area, they were told the suspect was on Highway 371 near County Road 1461. When they found the man, they learned he was wanted in Itawamba County for car theft. The man said his vehicle ran out of gas, so he left it under the bridge on the interstate.
A Plantersville man said someone broke into a County Road 870 house he owns and stole a shotgun, a .22-caliber rifle, a muzzleloader, the key to a four-wheeler and assorted tools. He said he had not been by the house for about two weeks.
A Mitchell Road man said his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend will not stop calling him and making threats. When the deputy asked for the names of the ex-girlfriend and the suspect, the man said "Nothing is going to get done about it if I do make a report, so I don't know why I'm wasting my time."
County Road 1015 Tupelo man wanted a deputy to go with him to his house to retrieve his belongings.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo man said he was walking down the road when a Weimaraner dog came out in the road and bit him on the left leg.
A County Road 659 Brewer woman heard several shots fired around 6:30 p.m. She looked outside and saw three Black males with a firearm just down the road. They fired several more shots. The shots were not toward her property and seemed to be in a safe direction.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said he walked outside around 1 a.m. Monday and found a 28-year-old white male under his porch with a gas jug. The suspect asked for some gas. When the man told him to leave the property, the suspect walked away.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said while she was shopping at the West Main Walmart, she dropped her wallet, which contained $1,000 cash, numerous bank cards, plus her Social Security card and driver's license.
A West Main Walmart employee said an unknown white male broke the lock on the ring display and stole two diamond rings worth a total of $1,096.
A McCullough Boulevard motel said a black male came tot he office and asked for a room for $40. When they said they didn't have a room at that price, the man got irate and was asked to leave. He did, but then ran back into the lobby, frightening the employee. He then refused to leave the premises. He was arrested and charged with disturbing a business.
A woman said while she was inside Event Zona on Moncrief Drive, someone vandalized her vehicle. There was cheese all along the passenger side of her Toyota 4Runner. She did not know who could be responsible.
A man said he went to pick up a friend at a Milford Street apartment around 2:30 a.m. While there, a female suspect kicked the driver's side of his 2007 Chevy Cobalt, leaving a dent in the quarter panel.
A woman said while she was inside the North Gloster Walmart, someone damaged the left rear of her vehicle.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female suspect has swapped price tags on several items and scanned the lower prices, shoplifting more than $170 worth of merchandise. The woman was detained for police. The name and Social Security Number the woman gave the officer did not match records. Inside her purse, police found her driver's license with her real name. Officials then learned she had been banned from all Walmart properties for previous shoplifting. She was arrested and charged with shoplifting, trespassing and false ID.
Around 10:15 p.m., police stopped a Nissan Frontier doing 80 in a 45 zone on South Gloster. The driver gave the officer an ID card instead of his license and had no proof of insurance. There was an open bottle of Jack Daniels on the passenger seat. The man admitted he had two drinks.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.