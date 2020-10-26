The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said his 43-year-old son got mad when he refused to give him a ride to Itawamba County. The son grabbed a dining room chair and threw it across the room, breaking it. The son then left, walking north up the road. He said the son was out of blood pressure medicine.
A Ridgeland Road woman said her husband assumed his grandson would drive his truck to school. The son said he would not, but he would find him a way to get to school. The father and son began arguing and shoving each other. She tried to get between them, but when the father punched the son in the face, she backed up.
A Highway 178 Mooreville Dollar General employee said an unknown Black male purchased a $500 prepaid cash card using five fake $100 bills. They did not realize the bills were counterfeit until the next day.
A County Road 1850 woman hired a man to dig a well for $8,500 in June. After she paid him $4,000 up front, he never showed up to do the job. When she calls, he gives her excuses and said he didn’t have the money to return to her.
A Tishomingo man said someone broke into his former County Road 197 house. He found the back door open and the washer and dryer missing. The door to his shop was open and a generator had been stolen. The suspect also stole a 2000 Ford Ranger and took a stereo from a car on the property.
A Mantachie woman said she let a man take her 2001 Nissan Maxima to fix it. Over the next month, he moved the car from place to place. She said the suspect sold the low profile rims and tires from her car to a Highway 178 Mooreville repair shop.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said someone stole her debit car from her unlocked van and made a purchase at a Dollar General. She suffers from anxiety and sends lots of people to the store for her, so several people know her PIN.
A County Road 855 Shannon man said he got a Chase Bank debit card in the mail. He called the bank and had them close the account since he did not authorize it.
A Tupelo man said as he pulled into the Mooreville One Stop, his tires spun in the gravel. Two white females and a white male started yelling at him as he parked his truck by the front door. The male jerked the truck door open. A female, who appeared to be around 35, said if he had hit her grandson with a rock, he would have been dead. She then hit him in the left side of his head several times.
A Ripley man was riding his motorcycle when he smelled wires burning and pulled over at the County Road 1349 house of a friend. He pulled up at the shop to take a look at his 2016 Suzuki. A male acquaintance came out of the shop and started to help him. When he dropped a bit under the seat, the other man went to get a tool to retrieve it. The suspect came back with a large pair of channel lock pliers and hit the man in the face. The suspect then robbed the man of his wallet, $100 in cash, a watch and two cell phones. The suspect then drove off on the bike. The man received a Facebook message from the suspect later, telling him to pay a female $800 to get the motorcycle back.
A County Road 301 Shannon man said a Black male was causing problems for employees working on a water line in County Road 506.
A County Road 783 Saltillo woman saw a Chevy Tahoe and a white couple at the house next door. She recognized them as former neighbors. The suspects went into the trailer and removed several items. The property owner was not sure what was taken but said most of the stuff inside was junk.
A 21-year-old County Road 115 Shannon woman got into an argument with her mother over a card game. When she trained to leave to let things cool down, the mother hit her car with a pole. The daughter gathered some of her belongings and left.
A County Road 141 Tupelo woman said she heard someone knock on the door at 6 a.m. She looked outside and didn't see anyone. Deputies checked the area but saw no one.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said he got a suspicious call from someone with a foreign accent asking him medical questions. He was worried that someone hacked into the hospital computer.
A County Road 681 Saltillo woman said her male neighbor has been causing a disturbance. She has heard yelling and loud noises from his apartment. She has seen him outside her place and thinks he was high on methamphetamine. When she called 911, he left the area.
A Drive 1792 Saltillo man said his neighbor's kid sits outside throughout the day and night playing music in his car very loudly. He doesn't want the kid to go to jail, but wished he would respect his neighbors.
A County Road 455 Saltillo man heard four or five gunshots near his house around 10:30 p.m. When he looked out his backdoor, he could see flashing blue lights on County Road 451 and wanted to know if deputies had been out there.
A Nettleton woman said her daughter and her boyfriend were arrested for domestic violence and carried to jail. She went to check on the daughter's County Road 1451 Mooreville house and noticed her daughter's clothes, makeup and jewelry were missing. She thinks the boyfriend's father is responsible. She was told that since the daughter is the victim/owner, she would have to file the police report when she gets out of jail.
A Saltillo woman said a man approached her inside the Fulton Walmart trying to talk. She later saw him in a silver sedan in the parking lot. She said the man followed he onto Interstate 22 all the way to the Mooreville exit.
A neighbor heard a possible disturbance at a County Road 995 Tupelo house and called 911. Deputies responded. The man said he was arguing with his grandfather on the phone about them trying to come get his son. The man was alone at the residence.
A West Garrison Street woman said someone entered her unlocked car overnight, went through the center console and glove box and stole $250 in cash.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman said a white female trespassed on her property around 4 p.m. trying to get a car. They got into an argument and the suspect left when the woman called 911. She later learned that her brother-in-law sold the car to the suspect.
A County Road 821 Guntown man said he placed a 9mm pistol in a safe when his grandchildren came by. He later got the gun out and cannot find it. He is not sure where he placed it or if it was stolen.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said his neighbor was causing a disturbance. He said she was at the end of her driveway kicking rocks at his dogs. He said she was provoking them to come onto her property.
A Simrah Drive Tupelo woman said someone has compromised their financial records. Their Lowe's account was used in New Albany and Tupelo to purchase items and a new user was added to the account. The Home Deport account was used in Oxford. Someone tried to apply for new cards with American Express and Discover, but those were denied.
A County Road 501 Shannon woman said she had an altercation with her husband's oldest daughter and wanted her removed from the house because the daughter is causing marital strife between her and her husband. The husband told deputies that the daughter found inappropriate text messages on his wife's cell phone from the daughter's husband. He said the argument never got physical between the two women.
A Saltillo woman called at 10 p.m. Sunday and said a Lee County road crew left their equipment on her County Road 814 Plantersville property without permission. She said this is not the first time either and wanted to speak with the sheriff. She was told the sheriff answers called during regular business hours, Monday through Friday. A deputy checked the scene and the equipment belongs to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 23.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.