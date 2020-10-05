The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 506 Shannon man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 951 Guntown man asked for an escort to go to his house and pick up some belongings. He was charged with domestic violence two days before and wanted deputy present to avoid any conflict.
A Highland Ridge Saltillo man was checking his mail and noticed a white car pull into the driveway. The male driver was messing with something in his hand and the garage door eventually opened. The suspect went into the garage for a few minutes, then left and closed the garage door behind him.
A County Road 1325 Tupelo woman said her dogs started barking around noon. She looked outside and saw a black Chevy Impala in her driveway beginning to drive into the yard. She ran outside and opened the car door. There were three white males in the car. When she said she was calling the law, they drove off.
A Tupelo man said a woman bought the lot next to his County Road 1682 Auburn property and asked if she could use his power meter. He thought it was odd and went to check on the property. The woman's driveway was actually about 30 feet onto his property and someone had removed the tractor-trailer he had on the lot. He said whoever did the dirt work for her moved his 18-wheeler. She refused to tell him who did the work.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman saw a white male with a dark ponytail, wearing a pink shirt and camo shorts walking down the road, cursing and kicking rocks. She was concerned about his well-being.
A Palmetto Road man said his sister-in-law came to his house and stole his wife's Medicaid card.
A County Road 748 Tupelo woman said they tried to wake up her daughter's 21-year-old boyfriend at 6 p.m. When he did wake up, he lost his temper and started an altercation with the woman's father in the front yard. When she said she was calling the law, he left in a silver Ford Mustang. She said the suspect has been served an eviction notice and has to be off the property by Oct. 7.
A Mitchell Road woman said she saw five Black males trying to get into a car in the apartment complex parking lot around 11 p.m. When they realized they were being watched, they took off running.
A County Road 401 Shannon man said his 28-year-old son came home drunk at 2:30 a.m. and started cursing at him while he was in bed asleep. Deputies arrived and the son refused to stop yelling or cursing, so he was arrested on disorderly conduct.
A Calhoun City woman went to a coworker's Gardenview Drive Saltillo home after work this morning around 5:30. Everything started fine, but when she tried to get her cell phone out of her car, two females blocked her exit. The suspects physically assaulted her with closed fists and sprayed her with Mace. The woman managed to get outside. When she unlocked her car, one of the suspects went inside and stole her cell phone and a credit card.
A County Road 599 Saltillo woman said a couple got into a verbal altercation around 10 a.m.. The relatives had calmed down by the time deputies arrived. They said it got heated, but was never physical.
A County Road 1529 Baldwyn woman said one of her house doors doesn't get used. Yesterday, the storm door was in good shape. Today, the storm door was shattered.
A 24-year-old homeless man said last week an acquaintance used the car he was borrowing and never returned it. He said the red Mercury Sable was taken from a residence on County Road 2346. He said he did not know the real name of the car's owner, just a nickname.
A County Road 2054 Saltillo man said he has an ongoing issue with a neighbor and has filed numerous reports and has several court cases against the suspect. When he got home, the neighbor was parked in the man's yard. He told the suspect, "We're done talking." He walked inside, locked the door and called 911 about the trespasser.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said someone stole his 2006 Honda four-wheeler. He said the ATV was not running and would have to have been rolled somewhere to steal it.
A County Road 1438 Auburn woman said a white couple in a four-door silver car were stopped in the road. The female placed a pistol and the dashboard and said, "Anybody lay a hand on him, and I'm going to start shooting."
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said a white full-size van left the road after 8:30 p.m. and started doing donuts in her yard. The van then entered her driveway, pulled back on the the highway and headed south.
A County Road 17692 Saltillo man said someone stole the personalized wildlife tag off his truck. He thinks it happened while his wife was in the Auburn Road Dollar General.
A County Road 325 Tupelo man said his daughter's boyfriend stole his firearm. He could not provide a description of the gun or the name of the suspect.
A man said he watched an 18-wheeler try to manage the turn off of County Road 821 onto County Road 2296. The trailer hit the man's mailbox and knocked it down. The man went outside and repaired the mailbox. It had not been upright again long before the truck came back and knocked it over again. He said the male driver looked directly at him, then drove away.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo woman said her soon-to-be-ex-husband showed up uninvited and in violation of a protective order. He finally left, but only after being told numerous times to leave.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo man said someone stole his son's Honda CRF80 dirt bike from an open shed. The bike was last seen two days before.
A Raynard Drive Tupelo woman said last night, someone was walking through her garden. She was concerned because of the number of recent burglaries in the area,
A 21-year-old Pontocola Road man said he met a female online and talked to her for three days. He followed a Snap map she sent to somewhere in the county outside of Verona. When he arrived, a Black male wearing a do-rag got out of a dark colored SUV and used a tire iron to bash the windows of his mother's 1998 Ford Ranger.
A County Road 2900 Baldwyn woman said she and her boyfriend have been arguing all day. When she said she was leaving, he got irate. When he walked out the door, she tried the slam the door on him, but he had his foot in the door.
A County Road 1390 Tupelo man said he was coming home from Sunday night church and saw an unknown white male standing in the middle of County Road 1349 in a curve. He said the suspect appeared to be drunk. He wanted a deputy to check on the man's safety.
A County Road 1752 Saltillo man reported that someone stole the 2-by-3-foot mirror he was painting in his front yard. After deputies arrived, the man remembered he had put the mirror up and it was in fact not stolen. He said he forgot.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman said she noticed smoke coming from the old "tent city" homeless encampment and saw a white male sitting beside a campfire. The following day, he returned around 5 p.m. and built another fire.
Tupelo Police Department
A North Church Street man went out this morning and discovered someone had stolen one rim and tire from his white Chevy Impala. He found a jack and a brick used to steal the wheel, which he valued at $400.
A South Eason Boulevard man said someone stole his horse from his pasture. He was trying to sell the horse and thought the potential buyer might have been riding it. He later spotted what he thinks is his horse on a pasture on Briar Ridge Road.
A Poplarville Street woman said she got a Chase Bank debit card in the mail. She said she did not apply for an account with that bank.
An employee of the South Gloster KFC said someone in a Ford Transit van went through the drive-thru but the vehicle was too tall. It hit the awning, knocking the skirt off.
A woman stopped at the police department on Front Street. She said she was out running errands and noticed damage to the left rear bumper. She was not sure when or where the damage happened.
A Sherry Road woman got a call from a local cell phone number. The man spoke in broken English said he was with Comcast and wanted to know how many lights were on her router. When she said she knew it was not Comcast, he hung up and did not call again.
