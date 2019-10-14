The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 969 Tupelo landowner said he saw several stray Labrador puppies in his deer camera.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said she and her brother got into an argument. He shoved her, scratching her arms. He then threw rocks at her car, scratching the passenger window of the 2014 Chevy Malibu.
A person hired to mow the grass at an old Highway 371 truck stop noticed the front glass door was shattered. Deputies said the restaurant door was broken as well and the ATM had been damaged.
A man said an unknown white male came to his Highway 178 Mooreville business accusing the man of stealing his camper and threatening to beat his posterior. He said he has had to run the suspect off before.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said she discovered a strange $655 transaction on her credit card. When she called, she found out it was a credit card check written out to a stranger's name.
A customer trying to leave the Highway 371 Mooreville Pizza Inn said a suspect in a black Dodge truck repeatedly blocked his car as he tried to back up. He went inside and folks were talking about the suspect's odd behavior. When the man went back outside, the suspect backed into his car, damaging the front end. The suspect rammed another vehicle, then drove away.
A County Road 484 Shannon man said he was in bed around 10 p.m. when he heard a loud noise. Someone in a red truck ran off the road and hit both his house and his truck. Two columns and the porch fencing were torn down. His 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup suffered damage all along the driver's side. The suspect, who also took out a county road sign and a neighbor's mail box, backed up and drove away.
A man at a County Road 520 Shannon industry noticed a black male walking around employees' cars in the parking lot. He went out to his car, got his wallet and phone and locked his keys in his car.
A property manager said there was an unoccupied car at a South Garrison Street location. She wanted a report on file in case she needed to have it towed. The car belonged to a neighbor and was moved.
A Plantersville man was driving down County Road 484 in Brewer around 11:30 p.m. when a deer jumped out. He swerved to the right to avoid the deer and hit a road sign, shattered the windshield and went into the ditch. He managed to drive out of the ditch and went home to assess the damage.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo said a neighbor saw a white male stop by his place while he was away and take a bicycle that belonged to a friend. The suspect tried to steal a go-cart as well but left when the neighbor confronted him.
A 41-year-old County Road 1650 Tupelo woman said her 45-year-old brother showed up around 11:15 a.m. Saturday and started a fight. She said he hit her in the head and face. She said he threw her phone against the wall, breaking it. He left in a white Chevy S-10.
A Mantachie man said someone cut the lock on his County Road 1451 Saltillo property. Once inside, they opened the "big door" and loaded up everything inside. They stole a refrigerator, stove, freezer, DR brush cutter, fishing gear, CB radios, furniture, clothes and trophies.
A County Road 599 Saltillo man said his ex-wife continues to text and call him, even after he told her to quit. They have been divorced since May.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville mother said her 41-year-old daughter took the keys to her car and "keyed" her car. She said she wants to kick the daughter out of the house. Deputies told her she would need an eviction notice.
A 47-year-old County Road 1438 Tupelo man said a white male in a red dune buggy has been down the road and driving recklessly in front of his house. He fears someone will get hurt.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said he bought his son a dog and the dog runs all over. The female neighbor yelled at the man and told him to put the dog on a chain because she didn't want it in her yard. So he called 911 to complain about her. When deputies arrived, the two neighbors were yelling at each other from across the yard.
A Highway 145 Saltillo woman complained of loud music at 5 p.m. shaking the walls of her residence. She said the noise was coming from a fundraiser inside the Guntown city limits.
A County Road 805 Shannon man said someone stole a table saw, fishing rod, tackle box and a tennis racquet from his trailer.
A County Road 1562 Auburn woman said she has been receiving threatening text messages from the maintenance man at the apartment complex. She said the threats are directed at her boyfriend, who owes the suspect $20.
A County Road 51 Tupelo man said he and a woman have been living together "for a while" but they have been arguing lately. He has an eviction notice on her, but has not served it. They were arguing while sitting in his car and she refused to get out. She only got out after he called 911. He said it never got physical and he would serve the eviction papers immediately.
A Highway 363 Guntown woman said she was getting ready for church Sunday morning around 10:15 and saw a suspicious black male walking back and forth in front of her driveway. Deputies talked to the man who said he and his wife got into a verbal argument and he got out of the car. He said he was waiting for her to come back and pick him up.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman said someone took her lawn mower that was inside the house. There was no sign of forced entry but a female acquaintance does have a key and might be responsible.
A 54-year-old County Road 2346 Guntown woman said her 31-year-old son had been drinking. He wanted to leave around 2:30 p.m., but she refused to let him drive. They got into a verbal argument and she called 911 before things escalated.
A County Road 1498 Auburn woman said someone in a white Suburban with tinted windows was cutting doughnuts in her yard around 3:30 p.m. This is the second time the suspect had damaged her yard by doing doughnuts.
A Tupelo man said he bought his daughter an iPhone X so they could talk. The ex-wife took the phone when the daughter was was at her house and she now refuses to give the phone back.
Tupelo Police Department
A patrolman spotted a black male wearing all black clothing after 2 a.m. near the intersection of West Jackson and Robins streets. Due to the time of night, he stopped the male. During a pat down, the suspect kept taking his hands off the hood of the car, despite being told not to move. He was arrested and charged with failure to comply.
A patrolman spotted a black male walking down the middle of West Jackson at George around 2:30 a.m. The man, who smelled of an intoxicating beverage, refused to give the officer his name. He said he had been drinking at a friend's house and decided to walk to his grandmother's house. He was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstructing a city street.
An officer on patrol at 3:30 a.m. spotted a car on West Main Street doing 15 in a 30 zone. While talking to the driver, the officer spotted an open beer bottle in the passenger seat. He was charged with open container.
A North Gloster Street hotel manager said a guest stole the Xfinity cable box and a HDMI cable. They called the woman about the items, but she had not returned them.
A Belk employee said a white male carried several clothing items into the fitting room. He came out wearing a Chaps hoodie and vest. He had the other items with him as he headed toward the exit. When confronted, he dropped the other items but ran out without paying for the $108 in merchandise he was wearing.
An Old Venice Pizza employee called 911 about several suspects causing a disturbance around 8:30 p.m. Police told them they needed to leave. One 31-year-old female refused four lawful orders to leave and was charged with failure to comply and taken to jail.
A black male suspect tried to use a fake $100 bill to buy gas at the Barnes Crossing Kroger. The employee denied the transaction and kept the counterfeit bill, which was turned over to police. The suspect drove away. The suspect came back later with another male and both tried to pass fake $100 bills. The clerk again denied the transaction and kept the bills.
A Gun Club Road man said around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, four unknown individuals got out of a GMC Sierra and hurled eggs at his house and car.
A woman said she was driving down Ida Street and hit a large pothole, which damaged the right front of her car.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.