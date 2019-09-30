The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Blue Springs woman was driving down Birmingham Ridge Road when a piece of debris came off a TMCO truck and cracked the windshield on her 2009 Chevy Tahoe.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said her 31-year-old daughter was on her front porch around 7:30 a.m. trying to get inside. The mother told the daughter several times to leave, then called 911. The mother said the daughter hadn't been there in three weeks. The daughter told deputies she had used methamphetamine within the last three days. Deputies told the daughter she needed to leave.
A Carr Vista Road Verona woman saw on her security camera where an unidentified white male entered the house and turned on the kitchen light around 9:30 p.m. He left after 3:30 a.m. She was home asleep at the time. Nothing appeared to be missing or disturbed.
A County Road 2432 Guntown woman said she had trouble about a month ago with someone stealing her mail and Amazon packages. She recently noticed a $500 charge on her credit card statement. She called and learned it was a temporary check the credit card company mailed out.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said a male acquaintance showed up drunk around 8:15 p.m. Friday. The friend got upset and shoved the man's mother, then the man. The friend refused to leave until the man called 911.
A County Road 251 Saltillo woman said she posted a 2007 Kasuma four-wheeler for sale online for $800. A white male stopped by to look at the ATV and wanted to test drive it. He said he was going to the bank and would return. He didn't return and when the husband looked out about 2 p.m., the ATV was gone.
A Euclatubba Road man said several tools have been stolen from his work truck. The thief stole four Makita 18-volt batteries and a cordless circular saw, impact driver, hammer drill, angle grinder and reciprocating saw. He said a male acquaintance has been working on a vehicle on the man's property and was arrested around the time the tools came up missing.
An Ashland woman said she went to a Tupelo bar with friends, then went to a County Road 91 Tupelo house around 2 a.m. to hangout. The woman went in the house while a friend stayed in the car. When the woman walked out about 3:30 a.m., the friend and the 2014 Nissan Altima were gone.
A Tupelo man said he was in the "Blue Hole" at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and County Road 1948 after midnight when a male acquaintance blindsided him, knocking him to the ground and assaulting him. He said he went to the emergency room and got around a dozen stitched. He said the attacker said nothing before the incident and left without saying anything.
A Drive 1417 Tupelo woman said she and her husband got into a verbal altercation after she learned he was cheating on her. She started throwing his things out in the yard.
A Highway 348 Guntown woman said her husband got angry and began yelling and throwing a fit. When he started knocking things on the floor, she alerted 911. When deputies arrived, the husband was gone. The wife grabbed some belongings and left to stay elsewhere.
A County Road 1329 Mooreville man said he got home and noticed his 1997 GMS pickup was missing. A neighbor said two white males came by three hours earlier and one drove the truck away. The man is going through a divorce and thinks his wife might have played a role.
A County Road 455 Shannon woman went outside to throw out some food when her neighbor came over and started yelling and cursing at her for throwing out food. He was mad because his dogs were eating the food.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman returned home from a trip and discovered someone had broken into the house. The thief took antique glassware, a record player and about 50 records, assorted tools, a riding lawnmower, a Kitchen Aid mixer, a wood heater, an extension ladder and an antique picture of Jesus.
A woman found bones around a pond off County Road 2442 Guntown. Not knowing if they were human or animal bones, she called 911. Deputies said the remains belonged to an animal.
A Shannon woman said her daughter and her boyfriend got into a fight at their Highway 6 Plantersville residence. The daughter's phone, purchased by the mother, was destroyed by the boyfriend, He then drove away in a car the mother owns but lets the daughter use.
A man said a couple showed up at a County Road 41 Tupelo location causing a disturbance. By the time deputies arrived, the suspects were gone, possibly back home to Itawamba County.
A Drive 288 Shannon woman said her 55-year-old son is constantly cursing her and making threats. It is an ongoing problem and she wants the son and her grandson out of her residence because they don't help pay any of the bills or do anything around the house.
A County Road 51 Tupelo woman said her 19-year-old grandson took her car without permission. He still has the keys to her car and will not give them back.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said she laid her phone down at the mall while watching her grandchild. After she left, she realized her iPhone XS was missing and went back looking for it but it was gone. She valued the phone at $1,250 and said there was a $20 bill in the clear and sparkly case.
A woman said she was driving along Interstate 22 around 7:30 p.m. when she hit an unknown object in the road. The officer saw no apparent damage but saw antifreeze leaking from under the vehicle.
The west Main McDonald's manager said a black female in a gray Hyundai Elantra paid for a $1 sweet tea with a counterfeit $100 bill around 7 a.m. The woman got real change and her drink and drove away. Security cameras got a clear shot of the woman and her license plate.
A Hobby Lobby employee reported that a week earlier, two males and two females entered the store. One male collected around 40 C.C. Beanies and one female stuck them in a canvas tote bag. They all left without paying for any of the merchandise.
A South Green Street man was taking a female to get her daughter. When he told her this was the last time he would give her a ride, she got upset and tried to turn off the ignition while they were going down the road. He stopped in front of her apartment and told her to get out. She refused. When she did get out, she walked around the car, opened his door and tried to yank him out.
A Belk employee said a female took a purse, Nike socks, and Steve Madden shoes. She then walked out without paying for the $199 in merchandise. She was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
Police responded to a North Gloster convenience store around 9 p.m. for a man staggering into traffic. The 32-year-old man was bleeding profusely from his right cheek. He said it was just a boil he opened up a few days earlier. He could not stand straight and had slurred speech. He was cited for public intoxication and allowed to go with medics to the hospital for treatment.
A woman said her son was at Wing Stop on West Main Street and left his wallet that contained his ID, a debit card and $5 cash. When they returned, the wallet was gone.
A man said someone hit his truck while it was parked outside of a North Gloster business. The green 2005 Chevy Silverado had damage to the rear panel.
Police were called to a South Gloster business around 2 p.m. where a suspicious male was harassing employees. The man smelled of an intoxicating beverage and admitted he had been drinking. He was charged with public intoxication and carried to the jail.
A woman said her Honda CRV was left inside the fenced lot at a Mattox Road truck rental company. It appeared a semi truck trailed had hit the side of the 2007 Honda CRV, damaging the driver's door, mirror and window.
A North Gloster Walmart employe said a male and female entered the store around 3:30 p.m. They put a twin size mattress, a 32-inch television and a microwave into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for the $663 in merchandise. The employee confronted them in the parking lot, but they drove away in a white Chevy Trailblazer.
A woman said she thinks she set her phone down while fabric shopping at Hobby Lobby When she realized it was missing, she returned to the store but could not find the LG Phoenix4.
A woman said as she was pulling out of the McCullough Boulevard Dollar General parking lot, she was distracted by her infant daughter and ran over a curb and dropped the right front of the 2010 Toyota Camry into the ditch. A wrecker company was dispatched and returned the car to the parking lot.
A woman said she was attending an anniversary celebration at the Bel-Air Center. While inside, someone in a white SUV backed into the front bumper of her car.
An officer patrolling the Hilldale Apartments spotted a driver not wearing his seatbelt. The car did not stop for the blue lights, instead heading north on Monument Drive and turning on Horton. The car stopped on Lakeview. There was an open beer and an open bottle of brandy in plain view. The driver and passenger were both arrested.
A woman said she had just exited Highway 45 and was waiting for the light to change to turn left on Barnes Crossing when she was rear-ended. The man behind her said he saw the light turn green, took his foot off the brake and his vehicle rolled forward into her car.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man entered the store and took an Otterbox cell phone case and a screen protector. He walked out of the store without paying for the $44 in merchandise. He was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A Lawndale Drive man said a tan pickup was headed north around 6:45 p.m. when it ran off the road and destroyed his mailbox. The truck then swerved back on the road and hit a southbound vehicle. The driver left the scene, headed north.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.