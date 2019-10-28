The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Baldwyn factory guard said a car came through the exit side gate around 6 a.m. and drove around to the back of the building. They stopped the car as it exited. The female driver said she was dropping someone off for work.
A County Road 1151 Plantersville woman said her neighbor’s German Shepherd came over and attacked her dog. She said it has happened before but this is there first time she has filed a report.
A County Road 2216 Guntown woman said she and her husband had an altercation last night and she wanted deputies to escort her to get her clothes.
A Pontotoc man said someone cut the lock and stole his 16-foot trailer parked at County Road 631.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man got home and found his brother and another man arguing. Both left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman said she broke up with a man recently. The ex showed up at her house around 10:30 p.m. and refused to leave. He kicked the driver’s door of her car and slashed the rear tire before he left. She invited him back two hours later to fix the tire. He showed up but refused to fix the tire, then wouldn’t leave.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman said a friend told her that her ex-boyfriend showed up at 9 a.m. Deputies checked with the friend, who said the man brought a new tire to replace the one he damaged the night before.
A Ripley woman said she could not contact her son and wanted deputies to do a welfare check. The son told deputies that he was asleep with his phone turned off.
A Lakewood Drive Tupelo man said he let a friend stay at his place. The friend’s brother came over bringing a female. The brother left the woman there. She refused to leave until the man called 911.
A County Road 231 Guntown man said he heard yelling and tires squealing around 7:30 p.m. He then heard three or more gunshots from the house across the road.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville woman said she and her husband got into an argument because they were out of cigarettes. It never got physical but she did get scared of his yelling.
A Nettleton woman said a friend dropped her off at the store but never came back to get her. She started walking to her mother’s house but got lost. A white male offered her a ride but then asked for sex. She said no and he put her out on the side of the road.
A County Road 111 Shannon man said he and his girlfriend got into an altercation. Both were drinking and she got mad because he ran out of cigarettes. He called 911 before the verbal sparring got physical.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said he and his girlfriend made arrangements to meet the father of her children at his County Road 1009 house to retrieve some of her property and discuss child custody. As the couple walked up to the house, the suspect fired a shotgun twice from the porch, saying he would kill him. The man was struck in the face near the left eye. She was hit in the left thigh, but the pellets did not penetrate the skin.
An Aldridge Drive Mooreville man said his wife and a friend went to the store to buy alcohol. Sometime after the women returned, the friend left going home. The man noticed his credit card missing and called 911. The friend then returned with the card that the wife accidentally left in the car. All three were intoxicated.
A County Road 681 Saltillo man said he keeps a Smith & Wesson revolver he purchased in 1967 in his nightstand. His pistol was missing but a H&R .22-caliber pistol was left in its place.
A Drive 899 Saltillo man said he saw a white male was in his back yard several days ago and he filed a police report. He later discovered someone had broken into his shed and stole a nail gun, stapler, circular saw, reciprocating saw and a shop light.
An Ecru man said he checked on his County Road 373 Shannon property and noticed the doors on his Ford Mustang were open. Someone stole the car’s radio and both hand and pneumatic tools from the carport.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said she had not heard from her brother since the storm hit Saturday. Sunday she asked deputies to do a welfare check. The man said he was OK.
A woman said she was driving home when she heard a pop and smoke started coming from the dash of her 2016 Toyota Tacoma. She could see sparks coming from the dash. Her husband was following behind her and saw sparks coming from under the truck. After she pulled over, it “flames up.”
A man got home around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and found an unknown female on his front porch looking for a “Steven.” He told her Steven didn’t live there and she needed to leave. She left, but returned to offer him money to drive her somewhere. When he refused, she got mad and left.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said she woke up at 3 a.m. to a banging noise and her dogs barking. She heard a woman screaming outside. The female then went around back and started beating on the side of the house.
Tupelo Police Department
A Kelly Street woman said a female acquaintance was mad over a boyfriend issue and hit her car with a baseball bat multiple times. The suspect was last seen headed toward Elvis Presley Drive in a white Nissan.
A Traceland Drive employee said a man walked into the business claiming to be a marketing rep for a makeup company. She agreed to make a $20 purchase and gave him her debit card. When she went to wait on a customer, the man left with her debit card.
A West Main Street business said two white males entered the business. One distracted the employees while the other took an iPhone 6s off the shelf. Employees discovered the theft while the suspects were in the store, but the suspects denied any responsibility. A review of the security camera after they left showed one placing the phone in his pocket.
A Chester Avenue woman went outside Sunday morning and discovered a large dent in the left rear fender of her 2017 Toyota Tacoma. She thinks a neighbor backed into her truck when they pulled out of their driveway.
A woman said she had run several errands in the mall area and West Main. She was at a South Gloster business when she noticed damage to the front end of her car. She is not sure when it occurred.
