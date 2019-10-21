The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Sweetwater Lane Saltillo woman said her husband was loading items into a vehicle and walked away for about 30 minutes. When he came out, two large screen televisions, an AR-15 with a 30-round magazine and a host of hunting gear and clothing was missing.
A Tupelo man said someone stole his semi truck that was parked outside his brother’s County Road 806 house. The truck was located the next morning at a Highway 178 trucking company in Itawamba County.
A County Road 1057 man said he was headed north on County Road 1409 Mooreville when he lost control, ran off the road and severely damaged his right front tire.
A County Road 1597 Nettleton pallet company said someone stole a trailer one night and a different trailer was sitting on the lot the next morning. A black male showed up in a semi truck that was stolen from an Itawamba County trucking company. He said he took the trailer to Alabama and brought back a trailer full of pallets.
A Mount Vernon Road woman said someone hit her county-issued garbage can. The can was found in a ditch. It was missing a wheel and the handle was hanging off.
A County Road 653 Saltillo man overheard his wife on the phone talking to someone about her son coming from Florida to beat up the man. He said this is over an argument he had with his wife.
A 44-year-old Malone Trail Saltillo man said his girlfriend’s son, 20, and his girlfriend, 18, have been staying at his house for several days. They have been told numerous times not to let their dog into the man’s house. When the girlfriend told her son to get the dog out of the house, he became irate, screaming and cursing. When the man stepped between the two, the son hit him several times and knocked him to the ground. While in the ground, the son’s girlfriend kicked him in the head several times.
An Aldridge Drive Mooreville woman said her neighbor’s Rottweiler comes onto her property harassing her dog.
A Skyline haunted house said a white couple purchased two $10 tickets with a $100 bill and got $80 in change. They stayed for a little while, then left in a hurry. They later discovered the $100 was counterfeit.
A County Road 711 Tupelo woman got a call saying she only had $4.75 on her prepaid work card. She called the company to cancel the card and was told to get a police report.
A 50-year-old Gardenview Drive Saltillo woman got into an argument with her 65-year-old boyfriend. He took her phone and would not give it back. She told deputies that he bought the phone and pays the phone bill but she wanted him to give it back.
A McGraph Cove Saltillo man said he saw four people in a black car parked in his driveway at 12:30 a.m. without headlights. When he shined a flashlight at the car, it sped away toward Cotton Gin Lane.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said a young white male in an older green Ford Mustang has been speeding up and down the road. He worried that the car might run over a child or the elderly.
A County Road 397 Guntown man said a neighbor’s black and white dog attacked two of his pigs, killing them.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said a female acquaintance was sitting on her front porch. The suspect then cursed and threatened her. She thinks the female was upset because her dog died.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said her dog got sick and had to be put down. When her granddaughters went to bury the dog in the woods, a female neighbor followed the children and told them they were cruel for killing the dog. She said the neighbor “stays in everyone’s business.”
A County Road 506 Shannon man said someone in a silver Nissan Titan stopped in front of his house around 8 p.m. and turned its headlights off. The truck then turned on blue flashing lights and pulled into the yard. When the man yelled at the truck saying he was calling the cops, the truck drove away, heading east toward Shannon.
A County Road 2538 Baldwyn man said he was gone for four months. He returned to find a lot of his property missing and someone had been living in his house. The front door was busted open and the locks had been changed. He said seven pickups, a van, a Volkswagen trike, a Massey-Ferguson tractor with a John Deere bush hog, a pool table, a rifle and two shotguns, a motorized bicycle and a generator were missing.
A woman was driving down County Road 1409 around 10 p.m. near Mooreville school when a white male on a tan four-wheeler pulled out in front of them. They almost hit the ATV, which almost lost control.
A 23-year-old Cove Lane Tupelo woman said her neighbors said they saw her 39-year-old ex-boyfriend hanging around the apartments around 10 p.m. When she got into her apartment, the ex started beating on the windows, yelling for her. She told him to leave and called 911.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said a couple she knows came to her house at 3 a.m. Monday and started an argument. It escalated into a physical altercation inside the home. When she called 911, the male suspect grabbed her and took the phone. The female suspect hit her in the face. The male suspect threatened to kill her if she “got them in trouble.” The woman’s boyfriend got the couple into his vehicle and took them away.
Tupelo Police Department
A Hidden Valley Drive man said his ex-girlfriend came to his apartment and started a verbal argument. He said she had previously been told to not come back.
A Garfield Street medical officer reported a vehicle had hit the building overnight. From the height and severity of the damage, officials said it might have been an 18-wheeler. The owner said she has had problems with truckers parking on her lot at night.
A South Feemster Lake Road man was asleep when he heard a loud noise around 10 p.m., followed by people talking and then running away. He got up to see about the commotion and found damage to the front door frame where someone had kicked the door.
A Ewell Avenue man said a neighbor's pit bull tried to attack him in his front yard, so he shot at the dog. The animal control officer spotted the dog running around without a leash, so he set up the dog trap. A male beagle walked into the trap instead. While dealing with the beagle, the pitbull returned, barked aggressively at the officer and bared its teeth. He Tased the dog, which after the 5-second jolt, ran off heading north.
A truck driver left his 18-wheeler in the back parking lot at the Barnes Crossing Texaco around 3 p.m. Saturday. When he returned around lunch Sunday, the right side light had been ripped off the truck.
A man begging for money outside the Chick-Fil-A Saturday was told panhandling was illegal and told to move along. When he was spotted the next day in the same location, he dropped his sign and hid behind the restaurant. He told the officer he was just waiting for the restaurant to open. That business is not open on Sundays. He was arrested and taken to jail. A search revealed he had almost $90 in cash and several food cards on his person.
A patrolman spotted a motorcycle in the ditch on South Eason Boulevard near Green Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The female driver said she was turning off of Cliff Gookin onto South Green when she lost control, left the road and ran into a chain link fence around a business.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.