The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said a white couple was walking in front of his house at 6 a.m. arguing. He told them to take their problems away from his property. They continued to walk south. He said they appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
A Highway 178 Skyline woman said during the night, someone knocked over her mailbox. She said there was yellow paint on the white mailbox.
A Green Tee Road woman said three black females showed up uninvited and tried to start a fight. The suspects jumped out of the car and started putting their hair up to fight. They hollered for her to come out and fight. When she didn’t come out, the suspects drove away.
A County Road 1438 Auburn man said someone drove through his cattle fence last night, taking out a section. He found a front bumper and other car parts near the fence.
A Nettleton man said he was renting a County Road 1277 house to his son, who has now moved. When he went to check the house, the county-issued garbage can was missing.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said there are several careless drivers on his road and he doesn't feel safe walking in the road.
A woman said she was cleaning at a County Road 1151 Nettleton church with her kids. A white male walked up around 3:30 p.m. and asked to use the phone. She told him she didn't have a phone and he walked away cursing and mad. She later heard his arguing with a female at a trailer just down the road.
A County Road 484 Brewer man said he was spending time with his family. They all went riding on UTVs. When they returned about 30 minutes later, the front door was open and the mixer to his stereo system was missing.
A Birmingham Ridge woman said a white Z71 pickup pulled into her driveway around 10 p.m. and sat there for several minutes. The truck backed up, then pulled back up to her car. After several minutes, it finally left. She said the truck was involved in a hit and run and she was afraid the driver was getting her tag number to file a false report.
A County Road 754 Tupelo woman was laying in bed around 2:45 a.m. when she heard glass breaking. She found a living room window pane broken. She looked out and didn't see anyone.
A 23-year-old Plantersville woman said she separated from her 32-year-old husband three weeks ago and has been staying with her sister. She said he has been harassing her via social media and stalking her. Today, he got someone to drop him off and he took the only car she had to get around.
A Cove Lane Auburn man said a male suspect abandoned his dog about three months ago. The man has been taking care of the dog ever since. The suspect came by today, irate and beating on the man's door, demanding to have his dog back. When he opened the door, the suspect said, "I will kill you and have my dog back by nightfall."
A 69-year-old Highway 178 Mooreville man said his son came home very drunk at 3:30 p.m. and started arguing and trying to start a fight. He told the son to go to bed and things were OK by the time deputies arrived.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said her ex-boyfriend moved out today. He then started sending her threatening text messages. While deputies were on the scene, he called and accused her of cheating and said he was waiting on another female and they where coming only to get her.
An Old Highway 6 Tupelo woman said someone stole her pit bull mix and killed it. While she was out looking for the dog, someone stole her Samsung cell phone.
A man said he had his truck out in a pasture and lost his keys. He left the 2016 Nissan Frontier in the field overnight. When he returned the next morning to get it, the truck was gone and the gate was open.
A Highway 178 Tupelo man said he heard someone knocking at his door at 2:50 a.m. He did not open the door, due to the time of the night. He looked out and saw a black female dressed all in black with a purple backpack. He thinks she may be living in the vacant house next door.
Tupelo Police Department
Around 1:30 a.m., an officer saw a man staggering in the parking lot of a North Gloster hotel. The man approached the officer aggressively and began cursing. The suspect, who appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, refused to cooperate with the officer and was charged with public intoxication and failure to comply.
An officer found a man passed out behind the wheel of a running car at a South Green apartment complex after 1 a.m. The driver, whose speech was slurred, admitted having a couple of beers earlier in the night. After blowing double the legal limit on the portable breath tester, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
A South Green Street woman said she was letting a female friend stay with her. The friend moved pout about three weeks ago. About the same time, the woman's cell phone went missing. She thinks the friend stole the rose gold iPhone 6 in a pink case.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a suspect entered the store with an empty tv box, trying to return a 55-inch television. The suspect walked around the store, then swapped carts with an accomplice who had a real television in their cart. The suspect then left the store with what appeared to be an empty box, but it contained an $1,100 television.
A Coolidge Street man said he was running in the neighborhood when a dog came up and bit him.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female went around the store selecting a can opener, scrubs, donuts, two packs of meat and shortening. She went to self checkout and tried to ring up the items as plastic forks worth 94 cents. She was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
Officers responded to the Malco cinema before 11 p.m. for a man causing a disturbance. The suspect, whose speech was slurred, smelled of an intoxicating beverage. He was charged with public intoxication and carried to the county jail.
Officers responded to the West Mail Walmart after 2 a.m. for a possibly drunk male. Police spotted the suspect staggering in the parking lot as he stumbled and knocked over a shopping cart. The man smelled of an intoxicating beverage and admitted he had taken Xanax. He was charged with public intoxication.
A Smith Street man said around 3 a.m., someone fired four or five shots from a small white car that had been circling the neighborhood for hours. Police found to spent 9mm shell casings nearby.
A man said he was headed north on Highway 45 around 12:30 a.m. As he approached Barnes Crossing, he hit a couch in the road. He said he did not see the furniture until it was too late. The impact damaged the front end of his vehicle, making it unusable. A female motorist who was behind the first vehicle hit the couch's remnants, causing light damage to her car.
A North Gloster Street man said overnight, someone egged his car. The car was not damaged. He suspects his neighbor's boyfriend is responsible, due to a previous incident.
A woman got to work at a Kings Crossing business around 8 a.m. She left her car unlocked with the keys in it. She didn't realize her car was missing until the Columbus Police Department called around 4:30 p.m. to say here car was involved in a hit and run incident.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.