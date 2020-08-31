The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said her 58-year-old daughter has been cursing at her and her tenants. The daughter was upset over drug activity and the mother's refusal to move a shed off the property.
A Jean Circle Saltillo woman said someone entered her unlocked pickup overnight. Nothing was stolen, but the burglar left a pack of Salem cigarettes.
A 78-year-old Guntown woman said a man contacted her on Facebook. He gave her a "very sad sob story" and convinced her to buy 32 eBay cards worth a total of $1,750. He then talked her into withdrawing more than $35,000 cash from the bank. The money was placed into three separate packages. After she mailed one package with $10,000 to a Coleman, Texas address, she realized it was a scam and called 911.
A 53-year-old Hayes Drive Tupelo woman said her son's 32-year-old baby mama showed up and they got into a verbal altercation. When the suspect made a hand gesture in her face, the woman hit her in the face and they wrestled on the ground. When the suspect left, she threatened to come back and shoot the woman.
A County Road 1329 Mooreville woman said she got a call that her boyfriend came to her house and ran off the babysitter. She said he did not live there and wanted deputies to make him leave. The boyfriend told deputies he had lived with the woman and their three kids for the last two months.
A Baldwyn man said someone cut the lock on his County Road 885 Saltillo property. The thief stole a welding hood, a welder, an angle grinder, an upright freezer and assorted hand tools.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man said his daughter was taken to the hospital this morning. A male subject who has been told several times he does not have permission to drive her car took her 2018 Hyundai Elantra while the daughter was away.
A Mount Vernon Road couple was away from the house for a couple of hours. While they were gone, someone kicked in the front door. The only thing that appears to be missing is $200 cash that was on the kitchen table.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said a male has been coming to his house looking for a female. The suspect also has people contacting the man via social media. The man said he wants the suspect to quit contacting him.
An intoxicated County Road 1009 Tupelo man said his son took his debit card and will not return it. The son, who was also intoxicated, said he was holding the card to keep someone from stealing it. The son claimed the father told him to hang on to the card, but he gave it back in front of the deputy.
A County Road 249 Shannon man said he hears a lot of noise coming from the trailer park behind his house around 7 p.m. He said there were 30-40 people outside causing the commotion. A deputy drove through the area and found no large group and didn't hear any noise.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said his 32-year-old son started hitting the back door with a crowbar. He then tried to tear the satellite pole off the side of the house. He said the son then went back to his house, which is on the same property.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said her nephew called, saying the back door to her house was standing open. Deputies arrived and cleared the house. There were pry marks around the door. One television had been moved but nothing appeared to be stolen.
A caller reported a car broken down on County Road 122 Nettleton. They said the driver was talking crazy and not making sense. The driver told deputies the car had broken down, and he was waiting for a friend to come help him. The deputies learned the man had several outstanding warrants. The 29-year-old white male was arrested on 13 misdemeanor charges and carried to the county jail.
A Mount Vernon Road man called authorities after Federal Express delivered a package containing "a large amount of marijuana." A narcotics agent went to the house and took possession of the package.
A County Road 1015 Plantersville man noticed a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta parked by an empty lot. He thought someone was fishing at the lake. When the car was still there after a storm passed through, he wrote down the tag number and called 911. The car had been reported out of Plantersville. Police waited by the car until the owner could pick it up.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man came home and found his front door ajar. The knob was locked but the door had not been closed. His 1973 Fender acoustic guitar had been stolen.
A 19-year-old County Road 1970 Baldwyn man said he wanted a 40-year-old female acquaintance removed from the property. He was told that since his grandmother owns the house, she would have to make that call. The grandmother said she would take care of it later and she didn't need the deputy's help.
A 33-year-old man ran into a Palmetto Road store saying he had been shot. As the clerk was dialing 911, the man ran out of the store and left. The clerk never heard a shot. Verona police found the "victim" at a convenience store. He said two Black males he knew assaulted him.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton man said he was awakened by a knock on the door around 9 p.m. A 41-year-old male acquaintance entered through the unlocked door and asked the man if he had any weed. He told him, "No." When he looked back, the man was gone, and so was the $20 bill that had been on the table by the door.
A West Point woman said she and friends were riding four-wheelers in the creek on County Road 506 Shannon. When one man tried to ride up the embankment, the ATV flipped over on him, breaking both legs. Medics and volunteer firemen managed to get the man out of the creek and transported him to the hospital.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo man said he let a female cousin stay with him for several days. When he told her she needed to leave, she got upset. He left to go eat at his mother's house. When he returned,the cousin was gone and so were a cordless drill set, a reciprocating saw, a crossbow and a pair of boots. She had also poured bleach all over his clothes and furniture, and threw eggs on the television and walls.
Tupelo Police Department
Officers found a 2005 Nissan Maxima abandoned on South Green Street near Eason Boulevard at 1 a.m. The car had noticeable damage to the right front wheel.
A Forrest Street man said he parked his car in the driveway. A truck hauling a mowing trailer sideswiped his 2004 Mercury Marquis, damaging the right side.
A Barnes Crossing Road woman said a friend told her a female acquaintance was threatening to beat her up. She just wanted the suspect to leave her alone.
A Briar Ridge Road woman had an agreement to buy some furniture. She gave the man $100 down and a $750 sectional couch and a $300 table. She said the man now refuses to work with her or return her money.
A Monument Drive woman said she kicked her boyfriend out of her apartment. While she was at work, he used his key to get his stuff. He also took her 50-inch Roku television and ransacked the place.
A man said his brother-in-law called his employer reporting that the man was parking a company truck on the relative's property. The man promptly moved the truck. The brother-in-law has continued calling the employer, claiming the truck is on his property.
A man said his ex is refusing to allow him custody of their 10-year-old child. He has court papers showing he is to have custody every other weekend.
A McCullough Boulevard man returned home and noticed the driver's door of his car was open. Someone entered his unlocked car and stole a Ruger 45 handgun from the center console of the unlocked car.
A female driving a black Toyota Camry was doing donuts in the parking lot of a North Gloster gas station at 10:30 p.m. and hit a man, knocking him to the ground. She pulled up to the man and told him to get up because he was fine. The man got into his car and left. The clerk said the female appeared to be following the man.
A Springdale Drive woman said someone stole their city-issued garbage can overnight.
A West Main car parts store manager said he let a female who had been in the area for a while use the break room yesterday. She came back today but appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic and refused to leave. She made odd, irrelevant comments to the officer and walked in a rigid, very deliberate style. She was charged with public intoxication and carried to the jail.
A McCullough Boulevard motel manager said two females refused to leave the premises after the checkout time. The women agreed to leave when police arrived. They said someone stole their iPhones and keys. They said a man came to their room the night before to sit and talk. He must be responsible.
A man said he did some shopping at PetSmart and paid for his items. He then drove to Arby's on South Gloster. When he got ready to pay for his food, he realized he didn't have a wallet. He went back to PetSmart to look for his wallet but it was nowhere to be found.
A man said he was in his North Gloster Street motel room with a man and an unknown Black female during the early morning hours. He noticed the two going through his wallet. After they left, he noticed $75 was missing. He went and confronted them. The couple began punching him in the head and face with closed fists until he lost consciousness. He said he didn't recall much after the assault.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a Black male entered the store around 8 p.m. and picked up a leather backpack. He walked around the store, concealing items in the backpack. When he tried to leave without paying for the $214.47 in merchandise, employees confronted him. Employees recovered the backpack, but the suspect fled in a white Dodge Charger.
A woman said she pulled into the parking lot of a South Gloster gas station around 11:15 p.m. and was waiting for a pump to free up. A maroon Ford pickup backed up and hit the rear bumper of her 2011 Chevy Camaro. The truck did not stop and drove away, heading toward Verona.
A woman said she parked her car outside a McCullough Boulevard motel around 7:30 p.m. When she went out to he car at 1:30 a.m., the car's ignition switch didn't work. She thinks someone broke into her 2011 Ford Focus and "messed with it" because she found a penny in the seat. The officer said there was no sign of forced entry and the ignition switch was not damaged. He said her key was broken and wouldn't crank the car.
Police were called to a Green Tee Road apartment for a disturbance at 5:30 a.m. A woman said her son was up yelling and wouldn't stop. The officer said the man was "too intoxicated to utter sensible sentences." The officer told the man to be quiet and go to bed. The man started yelling before the officer left the parking lot, so the 42-year-old white male was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace.
A Lockridge Street woman said a package containing two pairs of headphones was delivered at 12:30 p.m. When she arrived 30 minutes later, the package was not outside her door. A neighbor said a juvenile took the package off her porch.
A Belk's employee said a white couple in their 40s concealed three tablets worth $297 inside her purse and tried to leave without paying. When confronted, the female scratched the employee and drove away in a silver Chevy Impala.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.