The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The HR manager at Grammer on Laney Road Shannon said there was a Black female in a white Buick in the parking lot before 8 a.m. The suspect was not supposed to be there. When told to leave, she refused. A deputy found the 29-year-old woman in the fully reclined driver's seat. She said someone dropped her off for work at 7:30 a.m. but was unable to identify that person. He told her she was not allowed on the property; she left without incident.
A Saltillo woman said a white female was lying in a County Road 521 yard putting grass in her hair and dancing in the road. A deputy escorted the female into a trailer without incident.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville man came home at 8 a.m. and discovered his girlfriend had been cheating on him. They got into an argument and she hit his 2006 Chevy Tahoe with a baby car seat, breaking the right rear window. She left before deputies arrived.
A Guntown man arrived at his County Road 683 Saltillo property and noticed someone had stolen the four rims off his Ford F-250 truck. When he started looking around, he noticed his 2006 Ford F-150 was missing. The thief also broke out the driver's window of another vehicle and stole the battery from it.
A Euclatubba road Saltillo woman got an ATM card in the mail from Chase Bank. She said she has never done business with that bank. She called Chase and learned the account was set up online and had no activity yet. She closed the account.
A County Road 1069 Tupelo woman said two Black males followed her home and tried to rob her and her husband with a baseball bat. She got hit in the face by one of the males. The suspects didn't get anything and drove away in a Chevy truck.
A CDF Boulevard Verona daycare said a brown pit bull has been hanging around the business and some of the teachers are scared of the dog.
A Drive 288 Shannon woman said a neighbor shot and killed her brother's dog. The neighbor said the dog was on his property, getting into his garbage. He said he shot the dog with a .22-caliber rifle but did not mean to kill the dog.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman said a man showed up uninvited, got out of his truck and asked for divorce papers. She told him to leave. After a short argument, he left in a Ford Ranger.
A Stratton Drive/Carr Vista Road man said a neighbor called accusing him of scaring the neighbor's wife by "flying" down the road. The man said he was in an old truck and pulling a trailer. There was no way he could reach "flying" speed because the neighbor's house is the first one past the stop sign. He said the neighbor late came by in a golf cart and threatened to shoot the man between the eyes.
A State Park Road Mooreville man and his sister went up the road to visit her estranged husband. When they realized the 34-year-old husband had been drinking, they left. The husband followed them home and got into a physical altercation with her 49-year-old father.
A Pontocola Road woman said she was headed home on County Road 300 Shannon around midnight when she nearly collided with two horses in the road.
A Forrest woman asked for an escort to go to her boyfriend's County Road 213 Shannon house around 1:30 a.m. to get her clothes and the child's clothes. She was able to get her clothes, but the 19-year-old boyfriend, who was not there, had burned the kid's clothing.
A County Road 130 Shannon woman said her boyfriend took her 1988 Chevy S-10 pickup and is refusing to bring it back.
A County Road 1562 Auburn woman said two dogs - a yellow lab and a chihuahua - have been chasing the kids, and one of the dogs bit her today. She has talked to the owner before, but they did not do what they said they would do.
A County Road 115 Okolona woman said a man came into her yard around 4:30 p.m. and threatened her nephew, who was outside washing a cooler. She told the man to leave. He did but returned shortly thereafter. When she told the nephew to get her knife, the suspect left for good. The nephew said the man was "very intoxicated."
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said someone entered his house while he was at work, stole a box of burritos from the freezer and used the bathroom. He said the bathroom fan was on when he got home. He said the suspect probably entered through a door that does not properly close.
A County Road 1970 Guntown man said a Victoria man has been threatening him for a while. The suspect has said he would beat him up and shoot him in the face.
A Verona woman said she was at a Mitchell Road apartment and left her 2004 Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot around 9 p.m. When she looked out after 12:45 a.m., the car was not there. She called several towing companies, and they said they didn't have it. She said the doors were locked, and she is up to date on the payments.
A 57-year-old Drive 823 Saltillo woman said a 58-year-old male acquaintance showed up unannounced at 3 a.m. asking for water. She did not give him anything, and he refused to leave. He was gone by the time deputies arrived.
A 65-year-old County Road 1057 Tupelo man said a 33-year-old male relative showed up before 7 a.m. wanting some clothes. He said the relative is not allowed on his property and wanted to press trespassing charges.
A County Road 1766 Tupelo man said he had a heated exchange with a neighbor's boyfriend. He said this is an ongoing issue over a driveway that is an easement between the man's property and the girlfriend's land.
A FedEx driver said he dropped off a package at a Drive 1796 location. As he was backing up, a 77-year-old white male came out, pointed a gun at him and said, "Get the (expletive) out of my yard or I'll shoot you, boy." He said he never drove in the man's yard. The older man put up the gun before deputies arrived.
A County Road 449 Shannon woman has been having problems with a dog getting in her trash and dragging things off her porch. She tried to catch the dog using a cord instead of a collar. A male neighbor saw her, got upset and came onto her property cursing at her and threatening to beat up her husband. When he refused to leave, she called 911.
A County Road 1057 Auburn man said a male suspect took his car without permission. Now the 33-year-old suspect is harassing him by phone calls and texts.
A County Road 2180 Guntown woman said her 2019 Nissan Versa was hit by another vehicle in her driveway, leaving the driver's door damaged. She said a 28-year-old female acquaintance was responsible. She said the intoxicated friend waited until she made it home to Pontotoc County before she called to admit the damage.
A County Road 461 Tupelo woman said several men have been shooting off the bridge by her house all night. She called 911 at 4:20 a.m.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 11.
