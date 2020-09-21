The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 506 Shannon man said he was almost hit by a white car as he was walking down the road around 7 a.m. He said cars do this all the time as he is walking to work.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton man said a neighbor swerved her car into the end of his driveway and tried to hit one of his dogs. He said she actually hit and knocked over his garbage can. He said three weeks ago, his dogs chased the woman's son while he was riding a bicycle. He said the dogs were not growling or acting aggressive, but the woman came to his house and began shouting and cursing at him. She said the next time she saw his dogs out, she would run over them.
A Booneville man checked on a County Road 1325 Mooreville property his father owns. The front door had been forced open and several items were missing from inside and outside the house. He said a tool box, a string trimmer, three lawn mowers, a generator, two tillers and two chainsaws were stolen.
A Highway 245 Shannon woman said she answered the door at 9 p.m. Her aunt and a female acquaintance were at the door and began to curse at the woman. The suspect pushed her by the neck, causing her to fall backwards and hit her head by her eye.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said someone in a silver Dodge pickup drives past his house every day at a high rate of speed.
A Fulton woman said she went to a County Road 1650 Eggville man's house to collect babysitting money. She had been there about 15 minutes when the man attacked the child's mother, who was holding the child. When the woman tried to grab the child, the man shoved her out of the house and onto the ground.
A Mooreville woman said someone is trespassing or squatting on her Drive 1306 rental property. She said the house should be empty, but she found a white male and white female inside. Both said they just came in to spend one night. The couple left but the woman wants additional patrols in the area.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman said a white male in his early 30s came to her door before 4 p.m. and said he had run over her mailbox. She said he appeared to be under the influence of something. She said he started crying and was acting strange. He offered to come back and fix it. When she said not to worry about it, he stumbled back to his SUV and drove off.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said he was served an eviction notice a month ago. When he returned to collect his stuff, all his belonging were gone.
A County Road 2330 Guntown woman said her neighbor was playing music extremely loudly. She closed all her doors and windows but could still hear the music over her television at 11:30 p.m.
A Winfield Drive Verona woman said she was having an argument with her husband when his 19-year-old daughter jumped in. The woman and the stepdaughter continued to argue after the husband left the room. The woman asked the suspect to leave, but she refused.
A New Albany woman went to check on her grandmother's old County Road 771 Shannon house and found the front and side doors open. The side door had been forced, and the frame was damaged. She was not sure what was missing from the house, which has been vacant for about a year.
A 56-year-old County Road 1009 Tupelo man said he let a 32-year-old female acquaintance use his 2012 Ford Focus to take the clothes to the laundromat in Plantersville around 10 a.m. When she had not returned the car by 5 p.m., he called 911 to file a police report. He later called to say she had returned the car.
A County Road 752 Tupelo man said his girlfriend took his 2012 Honda Accord without permission to drive to Columbus to see her daughter. He said he told her she could not take the car because the tag was out and his insurance didn't cover her.
A County Road 160 Shannon man said it was 9 p.m. and he could hear loud music coming from around the corner at Club 38 on County Road 115.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said there was a car blocking the road at 10 p.m. Saturday.
A Nettleton man spotted a white male laying on County Road 370 near a Razor scooter at 6:30 a.m. and called 911. A deputy talked to the 25-year-old man who said he was riding his scooter last night. He got off and fell asleep in the road. He called his parents to come pick him up.
A County Road 407 Guntown said someone tried to push down the fence she placed behind her property to keep out four-wheelers. She could see tire tracks on the other side of the fence.
A Gardenview Drive Saltillo woman heard her car alarm sound around 8 a.m. She looked outside and saw a Black male quickly walking away from her house. She said the man got into a blue Pontiac and drove away. The license plate came back to a neighbor.
A woman said she saw a white male sitting in the road of Highway 6 at 10:30 Sunday morning. Deputies went to the area and found no one.
A County Road 1279 Mooreville man said his on and off girlfriend tried to pry open the door to his house with some hard object, damaging the door frame in the process. She also damaged the driver's door of his Jeep trying to get inside it. She also threw a green air pump at the vehicle, denting the driver's door. He said he let the suspect stay with him for a few nights recently.
A Richmond community woman said someone entered her County Road 810 mini storage unit and stole Christmas decorations, furniture, quilts, housewares, a heater and buckets of paint.
A woman said she was walking in the Mooreville area, possibly on County Road 1409, when a small dog bit her on the right calf.
A Tupelo woman said her aunt locked up her kids clothes in a storage shed on the aunt's County Road 659 Tupelo property. The aunt will not let the woman get the clothes. She said this has been an ongoing problem.
A Mount Vernon Road woman heard loud noises outside her front door at 9:30 p.m. and called 911. When deputies arrived, the woman noticed several chairs and a small table on her front porch had been turned over.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said an unknown male was trying to climb over her fence at 9:30 p.m. She said the man showed up on a motorcycle and said his name was James.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said her niece showed up at her house without permission and took a 24-inch television. She said the house was unlocked because her husband was home. She did not want to press charges.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 18.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.