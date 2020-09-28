The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 111 Shannon woman said she got into an altercation with a female acquaintance. A third woman then held her down while the suspect stole three gold necklaces (that she valued at $33,000) and her Coach wallet containing $150 in cash.
A Homan Drive Saltillo landlord said a female who had been evicted was trespassing. A male tenant said he invited his wife, the suspect, to stay with him to see if they could work their marriage out.
A County Road 2790 Guntown man said someone slashed the driver’s side tires of his Chevy pickup overnight.
A County Road 506 Shannon man told his 25-year-old son he needed to get his things and get off the property. The son got some things and moved into the shed next to the house. When the man told his son he had to leave, the son threatened the father with bodily harm.
A County Road 821 Guntown man said someone ran over his mailbox and left ruts in the yard overnight. There was also a large bag of garbage left in the driveway, blocking the entrance.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman she three of her neighbor’s horses got out of his pasture and were on her land.
A woman was driving down County Road 300 near Shannon when a man slowed to let her pass. When she got beside him, he mouthed obscenities at her. He then sped up, moving back onto the road and hitting her right rear bumper. She thinks he did it intentionally. Both pulled off the road, but when she called 911, he drove off.
A County Road 331 Guntown woman said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation. He would not give her the key to the vehicle and said he flushed it down the toilet.
A County Road 1950 Saltillo woman found a Polaris Ranger UTV on the side of the road in front of her house. The vehicle's owner came by and said it fell off the trailer. She said it could stay in her drive until he came to pick it up.
A County Road 1595 Mooreville woman said someone took her county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 506 Shannon store clerk said there was a bleeding man sitting in a car in the parking lot. The man told deputies he had been drinking, wrecked his car somewhere and drove to the store to get help. He had a severe injury to his left arm and was not sure where the wreck happened.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman spotted a white female walking down the street carrying household items near her aunt's property. She said the suspect has broken into her aunt's house before and stolen items.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo woman said her 29-year-old nephew has been taking methamphetamine and bringing different people in and out of her residence. When she told him he needed to leave, he caused a disturbance, so she called 911.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman said a male friend texted her around 11 a.m. saying he and his daughter had been in a wreck and asked if she would pick them up. She never heard back about where the wreck happened or the severity of their injuries. It was not until the next morning that she heard back.
A West Garrison Street man said a 30-year-old female "somehow stole his car keys." She refused to give them back, got in someone's car and left in an unknown direction after midnight. Shortly thereafter, another male pistol-whipped him in the back of the head. The man was drunk while giving his report.
A West Garrison Street woman said she gave an unknown female a ride after midnight. After the female got in the car, a man struck her car, leaving a dent in the left rear quarter panel of the 2004 Pontiac.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville woman woke up to find a red Suburban backed off the side of her driveway into the edge of the woods. She called 911 and said since the vehicle was on private property, she could call a wrecker and have it towed at the owner's expense. She called back later and said her neighbor was on scene getting the vehicle.
A County Road 931 Auburn man said someone stole an 18-volt light and an 18-volt shop vacuum from the carport of his house under construction.
A County Road 831 Saltillo man said overnight, someone took his Smith & Wesson .380 pistol from his pickup. He is uncertain if it was locked.
A County Road 407 Guntown woman said people have been riding ATVs on her property without permission. She recently put up a fence, and the unknown suspects tried to tear it down.
A Man said he left his truck and tools at the County Road 1732 Saltillo shop he is building. When he returned the next day, he was missing a host of cordless electric power tools and some hand tools as well.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said she and her husband got into an argument. When he walked outside, she locked the door. He tried to kick in the door, so she called 911. He was gone by the time deputies arrived. She said she did not want to file a report.
A County Road 1650 Auburn woman said her 42-year-old daughter and an older white male showed up without permission to get a piece of furniture. She said the daughter has been told not to come back on her property. The daughter also took the woman's key fob and threw it in a bucket of water, possibly damaging it.
A Brandywine Circle Belden woman went to her in-laws' house to get her things and got into a verbal altercation with a female. During the argument, the mother-in-law's 20-year-old granddaughter attacked her "for no reason." The granddaughter said the two women were in a physical altercation, and she was just protecting her grandmother.
A County Road 54 Shannon man said a male relative has been told to stay off his property. The suspect showed up uninvited at 1:30 p.m. to take a shower. As the suspect was leaving, he was again told not to come back.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said someone entered his unlocked basement overnight and stole three pole saws, a leaf blower, an impact driver, a chainsaw and a laser level.
A Winfield Drive Verona man said a brindle-colored dog with a blue collar showed up a few days ago and tried to attack his dog. He thinks the dog is injured or sick.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said someone accessed her account and used more than $100 in Sam's Club rewards point at the Sam's Club in Pearl.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton woman said last night they heard what sounded like a disturbance between two women next door.. This evening she heard about 13 gun shots. She feared it was a continuation of the previous altercation and the gun shots might cause injury at her house.
A 49-year-old County Road 2432 Guntown man said he was in his bedroom around 11:30 a.m. when a 26-year-old male suspect walked in carrying a gun. He pointed the weapon at the man and threatened to kill him. The suspect then left. The man said he was unsure why the suspect did it.
A Drive 1143 Tupelo woman said she walked across the street to her daughter's house to visit the grandchildren. When she went in, her son-in-law told her it was not a good time. She continued on and went to the bathroom where her daughter was. The daughter said she was OK, but she didn't know what was wrong with her husband. When the woman went back into the living room, she and the son-in-law got into a verbal argument. She said he shoved her into a wall during the argument.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said she let her 27-year-old daughter drive her vehicle to the store on Sept. 25. The daughter and a white male drove all the way to Arkansas. The male left the daughter at a truck stop in Arkansas and drove off in the 2005 Ford Explorer.
A Drive 1143 Tupelo man called deputies to get his story out, since he is being overwhelmed by his in-laws. He said his mother-in-law came into his house uninvited "like they always do." He told her it was not a good time but she continued walking into the house. He said when the mother-in-law and her two daughters started to leave, all three began to curse at him like a dog. He did say he pushed the mother-in-law with his left forearm.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman was driving east on McCullough Boulevard near Interstate 22 around 3 a.m. when a deer ran out in front of her. She braked and swerved to avoid the deer, running into the ditch, hitting hard enough to deploy the air bag. There was significant damage to the passenger side of the Mitsubishi Endeavor.
A Crabapple Drive man said he got a call from a foreign-sounding female who said she was with the FBI and said his Social Security Number had been jeopardized, and they were going to freeze his accounts. She told him to get his money out of the bank account and put it on gift cards. He then got a call from a number he recognized and a foreign-sounding man told him he better comply or the FBI would arrest him. The man got $5,000 in gift cards and gave the numbers to the "FBI."
A man said he was staying on the third floor at the Holiday Inn. He washed his clothes on the fifth floor. After he had put the clothes in the dryer, he remembered he left $70 in his pants pocket. When he went back, his clothes were gone. Two white males later returned his clothes and said a lady stole his money.
An Ida Street man said a neighbor tried to steal the screen door he was going to put on his porch. The neighbor said the apartment manager said it was OK, but then gave it back when he realized it belonged to the man.
A woman said that after shopping at the North Gloster Walmart, she was backing out of the parking lot and hit an unattended shopping cart. The impact caused minor damage to the right rear panel of her vehicle.
The North Gloster Walmart manager said a female customer tried to purchase an Apple watch but didn't have enough money on her card to purchase it. She went to her car, got another card, but it was declined. The customer then became angry and started talking loudly about wanting her money refunded. The manager said she wanted the female to leave because of a pending shoplifting case. The manager said it might take a few days for the account to be credited. Police escorted the customer out of the store and explained that she is not allowed on the premises.
A Feemster Lake Road woman said a Black female forced her way into her apartment and began assaulting her, hitting her around the head with closed and open fists. They wrestled around the living room, damaging her 47-inch flat-screen television. Several other people entered the apartment and pulled the suspect off the woman, and they all fled in a Nissan Armada. She said one of the individuals thinks she slashed their tires.
A woman left a McCullough Boulevard apartment and was going to her car around 10 p.m. when she noticed the vehicle in the next parking space had hit her car in the fender. She tried to stop the white male suspect, who seemed drunk and was yelling into his phone. He would not speak to her and went inside an apartment. Police tried to make contact with the man but were unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.