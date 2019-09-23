The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Perch Lane Guntown man said someone dropped off a pit bull near his house. The dog has attacked his dogs and bit him on the thumb.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman went outside one morning and found her mailbox on the ground and the post broken in half.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman said her 23-year-old daughter stole her banking information and used Cashapp to transfer less than $1,000 without her permission.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said someone got her banking information and has been making charges online and at several gas stations. The transactions are listed as a debit card, but the 85-year-old woman has never used a debit card.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman said her daughter took seven blank checks without her permission, forged the mother’s name and deposited less than $1,000 into the daughter’s account.
A County Road 251 Saltillo woman said a white female with brown hair walked out of her neighbor's shop and walked across her yard. The suspect left heading north.
A woman said she saw a female on the hood of a car at the intersection of Green Tee and East Garrison roads. It appeared the woman was trying to prevent the male driver from leaving. She eventually got off the car and he drove away.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said he had a 2005 Mazda RX-8 that did not run. A male suspect contacted him about fixing the car and then getting a title loan to buy it. The man agreed and the other people picked up the car in July. The man said he was in contact with the other man until a few days ago. When he went by the house, the suspect had moved.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said her adult daughter and an unknown white female entered her house without permission and stole a lamp, two end tables and two small crosses. She said she wants her daughter arrested and will go see a judge.
A County Road 1562 Auburn man said a skinny black male who lives in an apartment behind him tried to sell crystal meth to a teen in front of the man's apartment.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn man said he was walking his property and had a rifle with him, in case he saw a black panther. A neighbor's aggressive dog charged him. He ran toward his house and the dog chased after him. He turned and fired one shot, killing the dog.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman was home and heard an engine outside around 9:30 p.m. She looked out and saw her 46-year-old brother's truck in her yard doing doughnuts. The brother lives a few houses down the road. The suspect also cut doughnuts in the front yard of his niece, who lives on the same road. The niece said the uncle threatened to kill her and burn down the house.
A man said he stopped at a Palmetto Road store and left his car running. Another customer walked in and said someone just drove off in the man's car. About 5 minutes later, a man drove up in the man's car and said he took it by mistake. Since nothing was missing, the man did not want to press charges.
A County Road 141 Tupelo woman said a man has been living with her. When she told him it was time for him to get out, he refused to leave.
A County Road 651 Guntown woman said her ex-boyfriend became angry when she told him to leave her house Saturday afternoon around 2. He started yelling and threatening to kill himself, so she called 911.
A County Road 521 Saltillo man said his daughter and son-in-law live in the shop behind his home. They started screaming and hollering at each other last night and continued until the next morning, so he called 911.
A female landlord said the tenant of a Drive 2352 rental property has been in jail for a few days. She noticed the curtains of the residence had moved. When she went around back, she discovered the back door had been pried open. The man's girlfriend said a cell phone, PlayStation3, surround sound and five pairs of shoes were taken.
A Nunni Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at her place after 1:30 a.m. and was banging on the door. He left before deputies arrived. He returned around 5:30 a.m. He was banging on the back door and she could hear him crying. She said this is an ongoing problem.
A Nettleton man said he was at a County Road 589 house and let a male borrow his car for "about 20 minutes." When the car had not been returned more than 5 hours later, he called 911.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton woman said three months ago, she allowed a couple to set up their camper on her property. She recently told the couple to move the trailer and they did. When she looked out this morning, she saw them on her property, near the shed and told them to leave and not come back. The couple yelled at the woman, then left.
A County Road 1650 saw a white male walking down the road at 9 a.m. Sunday. She said he was acting strange and looking in people's windows. Deputies stopped the man. When he admitted he was high on methamphetamine, he was arrested for public intoxication.
A County Road 1350 Tupelo man said he walked outside around 4 p.m. Sunday and saw a male acquaintance laying under his carport. He said the suspect is not welcome and has been told multiple times not to return to this property.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said a female neighbor came onto her property without permission and threatened to whip her posterior. She said the issue was over the neighbor's dog attacking another dog.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 18.
