The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An anonymous caller said a there was a dog locked in a cage behind a west Garrison Street house they thought was malnourished. A deputy stopped by and talked to the owner. The Shar-pei was in a large kennel next to the house with food and water. There was a doghouse as well as a tarp over the kennel to provide additional shade.
A Palmetto Road store reported that a black couple pumped $22.85 worth of gas into a red Ford Explorer and left without paying.
A man said he was servicing an air conditioner at a County Road 1011 Plantersville house. There was a black dog that ignored him at first. When walking past the dog again, he stumbled and kicked a rock. The dog jumped and bit the man on the calf. The dog didn't bother the man again after the incident.
A Drive 1314 Plantersville man said a white female showed up at his house Friday around 3 p.m. She claimed to know his wife but was talking out of her head. She eventually left and went next door. After circling the house several times, she went inside, so he called 911 and the neighbor. Deputies arrived and found the 27-year-old female still in the house. She was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling.
A County Road 1766 Auburn woman said a stray dog appeared at her house. Since it looked starved, she fed it. It will not leave now. The landlord said she cannot keep the dog.
A Drive 1337 Mooreville man said he was outside eating pizza around 11:30 p.m. when a black Toyota Corolla pulled into a neighbor's drive. The car then backed out and pulled into another drive. When it pulled out and headed toward his drive, he flagged them down and asked if they needed help. A white female was driving and a white male passenger said his drug dealer told him to come to a specific address on Drive 1337. The address was invalid. The couple then drove away.
A County Road 598 Plantersville man said he saw someone fishing in his pond without permission. In the past, the illegal anglers had stolen from him. Deputies arrived and told the suspect he was trespassing and not to return.
A 67-year-old County Road 1581 Tupelo man said he and his wife were walking in their driveway when the neighbor's big white dog ran up. He distracted the dog so his wife could get inside. Before he could get inside, the dog bit his hand. He said this is the fourth time the dog has bitten him.
A Piedmont Drive Tupelo woman was at home around 9 p.m. Saturday when she heard four gunshots east of her house. About five minutes later, she heard four more shots. She said it sounded like they were about a half mile east of her house.
A County Road 1766 Tupelo woman said an unknown white female showed up on a bicycle around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The woman did not answer the door and the suspect, who appeared to be about 30, left a note. The report did not include what the note said.
A Shannon landlord was supposed to meet a female at a County Road 600 Shannon rental house so the female could pick up her belongings since the female was not paying rent. The landlord waited all morning, but the suspect never showed. When she went to put a note on the door to say she would be back later, she discovered the front door had been broken open and the house has been ransacked.
A County Road 205 Blue Springs man said he and his son were going to shoot guns, but discovered someone had stolen his 12 gauge shotgun, a Remington model 700 .30-06 and a .22-caliber Remington rifle. He does not know who took the guns or when. The 61-year-old said he often leaves his front door unlocked when he leaves.
A Plantersville couple went to check on their daughter's County Road 1597 Nettleton house and found the back door open. An end table and a couch were out in the yard. A love seat was on its side on the back porch, along with a host of other furniture and household items. A further check revealed someone had stolen two freezers, a refrigerator, the washer and dryer, a gun cabinet and a fifth-wheel.
A County Road 1595 Mooreville woman reported a young female driving recklessly in a dark gray Honda with a Monroe County tag. She said the woman speeds up and down the road. When she asked her to slow down for the safety of children in the area, the suspect flipped her off.
A Myrtle man said someone called and told him a white male with tattoos was going in and out of his State Park Road Mooreville rental house, apparently taking things. Deputies arrived and found the front door open. Nothing appeared to be missing.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man was up checking on his puppies around 2:30 a.m. While outside, he heard a gunshot. After hearing the bullet strike something close, he heard a four-wheeler crank up and drive away.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 13.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.