The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 6 Nettleton company sold several doors to two men from Cottondale, Alabama. They paid $500 down but haven’t paid any of the $1,600 balance. They are not responding to her calls.
A man said one of his employees was arrested in a company truck and was very persistent to get into the truck to get personal items. The garage where the truck was towed would not let the employee inside the truck. When the man looked in the truck, there was a box containing 2 ounces of marijuana. The drugs were turned over to a state trooper to be destroyed.
A County Road 898 Saltillo woman said a few weeks ago, a neighbor was moving and trying to get rid of some dogs. She just learned there are five puppies at the abandoned residence.
A County Road 885 Shannon woman said her landlord told her she needed to be out of the residence by the end of the week, but did not have an eviction notice. She said today the landlord opened the front door without permission and yelled at her kids. He then turned off the water and locked the valve.
A deputy found a black male “sort of unconscious and not feeling well” on Presley Drive. People on the scene said he had been in a confrontation with family members. Medics carried him to the hospital.
A 26-year-old woman said she and her 31-year-old husband have been fighting for several days. They were driving south down Highway 371 when the argument continued. He got out of the car and started walking north.
A County Road 1562 Auburn woman said she just got out of the hospital and didn’t have a place to stay. They were not allowed to go back to a friend’s apartment because she is not listed on the lease.
An Old Payne Place man said he heard three knocks on his door around midnight. There were three sets of footprints from the door and across the yard.
A Highway 178 Skyline convenience store said overnight, someone stole the coin-operated air machine that was bolted to the wall. The day before, someone stole two slabs of ribs from the cooker.
A Sherman woman went to her daughter’s County Road 1948 Tupelo home to see why she missed a baby shower. She said her son-in-law walked out of the house and shattered the windshield of her 2018 Hyundai. He then opened the car door and started punching her and pulling her hair.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo woman said they were having a baby shower when her mother showed up without permission, yelling and making threats.
A County Road 1948 Tupelo man said his mother-in-law showed up uninvited. His son came inside and said the grandmother was calling the cops, saying the man was holding his wife and son hostage at gunpoint. When he walked outside, the mother-in-law swung at him with a club and missed. When he grabbed her, she started kicking him. After he took the club away, she tried to run over him and his wife.
A County Road 651 Guntown woman said she and her brother “got into it” over a cell phone. He got mad because she wouldn’t let him have it.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said he and his wife are in the process of divorcing. He locked all his possessions in his room and went to work. While he was away, she got into his room and took some of his stuff.
A County Road 855 Brewer woman said several ATVs are riding up and down the road and into the woods behind her house on property owned by an elderly man in bad health. She said they are doing it just to harass her.
A County Road 1389 Mooreville man said a white male showed up knocking on his door, saying someone was chasing him. The suspect was extremely paranoid and appeared to be on drugs. The suspect left his vehicle in the middle of the road.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said his former landlord is sending texts, saying he needs the rent money and making threats. He said the suspect is not the landlord anymore, since the bank bought the property.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said a friend borrowed his car around 5 p.m. Friday to go to New Albany. When he had not heard from the friend by Sunday afternoon, he called 911. The Chevy Aveo was returned a short time after deputies took the report.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville man called 911 to report a stray puppy came onto his property and would not leave. He was told to call the animal shelter.
A County Road 2578 Baldwyn man said he was on his porch and saw a white male, wearing a white tank top, white shorts and a white hat, walking up his driveway around 6:30 p.m. He told the male to stop several times. The suspect eventually turned around a left.
A County Road 1948 Tupelo man said during the night, someone tried to break into his back door. Someone used some hard object to hit the deadbolt and door knob. He thinks it might have been his mother-in-law and her husband.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said she and her husband are in the process of divorcing. When she got home, she discovered he had changed the locks without telling her and she did not have a key.
A County Road 931 woman said when she returned home from work, the front door was open. She is certain she locked the door knob when she left, but is not sure that she pulled it all the way shut.
Tupelo Police Department
Police were called to the South Gloster McDonald's at 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a man passed out behind the wheel in the drive thru. Employees said he had been there about 45 minutes. When the 33-year-old man woke up, he said he consumed six 6-ounce beers earlier in the evening. He failed the portable breath tester, blowing a 0.14 percent blood alcohol. He was charged with driving under the influence.
A Buckingham Place man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked car and stole his wallet that contained his debit card, driver's license and $15 in cash.
A man said he picked up a black female with red hair at a bar and brought her back to his North Gloster motel room. When he woke up Sunday morning, the woman, who he only knew her first name, was gone, along with his debit card and $300 in cash.
A Valley View Cove man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and stole a purple and white backpack that contained binoculars and fishing gear. The contents of the backpack were found behind a house across the street, where another vehicle had been burglarized.
A Cambridge Drive man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked car, leaving the passenger door open. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Winter Valley man said someone entered his unlocked vehicle overnight. Nothing of value was taken.
A Bobwhite Drive man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and left the passenger door open. Nothing appeared to be taken.
A Mockingbird Street woman found the passenger door to her vehicle open when she got up. Someone entered the unlocked car but nothing of value appeared to be stolen.
While he was inside the North Gloster Walmart, a man said someone stole a $600 tile saw from the bed of his truck. A witness left a note, saying she saw a white male take the saw and place it in a GMC Acadia with a Florida tag.
A patrolman saw some items laying in the road near Lawndale Drive and Mockingbird Street. He returned the items to their owner of Lawndale. She said someone entered her unlocked vehicle overnight.
A Craigmont Circle man said he had a male subject cleaning out his vehicles. After the job was finished, the owner noticed $200 cash was missing from under a floor mat. The cleaner denied taking the money.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.