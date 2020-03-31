The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An Allye Avenue Mooreville man noticed the interior light on in his car when he got up. Someone had entered the unlocked car and stole his silver .22-caliber pistol.
A State Park Road man said someone took his county-issued garbage can and left the trash in a ditch. He said he has been having trouble with a male subject who might be responsible.
A Highway 178 Tupelo man said his neighbor's two dogs came over and tried to bite him. He fired a shot in the ground, scaring the dogs. The neighbor grabbed the dogs and said it wouldn't happen again. He said he didn't see the neighbor's kids when he fired the gun.
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and stole a backpack and a Glock 9mm pistol.
A 47-year-old man said he stopped at a bridge on an unknown Lee County road after dark. He got out and walked in the creek when several men grabbed him. They forced him to crawl on his hands and knees all night. At some point his set of teeth fell out of his pockets, and the suspects would not allow him to retrieve them. He was only allowed to leave at daybreak.
A Nettleton woman said her brother and his girlfriend got into a verbal altercation over property at the County road 1009 house. She called 911 before it got physical.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument and he kicked her out of the house and threw her cell phone out of the bathroom window. She was able to retrieve all her belongings, except the phone.
A County Road 183 Tupelo woman said she was outside around 5:15 p.m. and heard her neighbors yelling and screaming. She said law enforcement and medics had already been there once that day and she is afraid someone is going to get hurt.
A State Park Road woman said someone stole her Craftsman professional welder.
A County Road 1438 Auburn woman said a female suspect has been texting and calling her since the latter part of 2019. She wants the harassment and threats to stop.
A County Road 811 Tupelo man said an older white male in a green van blocked his drive around 6:30 p.m. The suspect thought the man was an undercover cop, since he drove a gray Dodge Charger. The suspect said he had been beat up under a bridge and he wanted to borrow a gun to kill the man who did it. When told to leave, the suspect walked back to his vehicle, pulled out a 40-ounce beer, killed it and then drove away. He thinks the suspect was heading to County Road 851 near a bridge.
An Autumn Hill Tupelo woman said she saw an unknown white male walk up to her front door and ring the bell constantly. She watched through her security camera as a second suspect stayed in the truck. She did not know the men, so she called 911.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said his family was inside and could hear a cell phone ringing in their backyard. He looked out and saw their male neighbor standing in his yard, staring at their house. He doesn't know the neighbor's name but "everyone calls him Peeping Tom."
A County Road 183 Tupelo woman said a female acquaintance saw her at Love's truck stop in Belden and followed her home. The suspect got out of her car and started stabbing the windshield of the woman's car, trying to get her to get out and fight. Instead, the woman drove back to the truck stop to wait for law enforcement.
Tupelo Police Department
A Lockridge Street woman said a Nissan Maxima that backed into her car previously had returned.
A Rowan Oak Circle woman said overnight, someone entered her two unlocked vehicles and stole a 2019 Apple MacBook and a Sony digital camera and lenses.
A West Main Walmart employee said a black male stole a $400 PlayStation4 console and the store wanted to press charges.
An Oak Hill Road Saltillo man said he let a friend borrow his black utility trailer in late February and he has not returned it.
A St. Andrews Drive woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked vehicles and stole a pair of binoculars and $20 cash. Her husband was uncertain if anything was stolen from his truck.
An Oakview Drive man said someone hit the passenger side of this 2016 Dodge Ram causing damage to the bed. He thinks it might have happened at the North Gloster Walmart.
A North Gloster Walmart employee stopped a man who had concealed shampoo, body wash and a light socket and tried to leave without paying for the $30.91 in merchandise.
A Lumpkin Avenue woman stuck a $600 post office money order in the drop box at the Oak Creek Apartments office around Feb. 1. She later learned the apartment manager never got the rent payment.
Police were called to Dixie Creek and Barnes Crossing after 7:30 p.m. about an intoxicated white male yelling at people and walking up to houses and beating on doors. The man claimed to have a weapon. A second call later said the same suspect was standing in the middle of the parking lot of the Shell station on Deer Park Road and preventing people from conducting their business. He was handcuffed and charged with public intoxication. The green van he was driving was left at the business.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.