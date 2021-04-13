Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Oscar Algaras, 36, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault, expired license.
Chadward Rodgers, 44, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Christopher Timms, 43, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, child endangerment, expired tag, no insurance, suspended driver’s license.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 2578 Guntown man said he heard two crashes and a woman scream around 5 a.m. He went outside and saw a maroon Infiniti in the ditch across the road. His mailbox and garbage can were damaged. He said someone stopped and picked up the female driver before deputies arrived.
A Carroll Road Saltillo man returned from an out-of-town trip and noticed several things missing from the home, including kitchen items, pictures and furniture. He thinks his current wife is responsible. She left about a week ago and will not have any contact with him. He said she entered the house through a bedroom window, damaging the screen in the process.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman said her landlord/former boyfriend put her Christmas decorations outside where the rain damaged them. She said there have been ongoing issues between them. He is trying to make her move out, but has not given her an eviction notice.
A County Road 199 Tupelo man said a maroon Toyota Camry stopped in the road around 6:30 p.m. and shot onto his property. He said there were two people in the car but he could not tell who they were. He said they did not shot toward him.
A County Road 1307 Nettleton man said his County Road 122 neighbor was tearing up her own house around 6:30 p.m. Monday. He said she was outside yelling and damaging her own property. He did not know what she was yelling or why.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said a man is trespassing on her mother’s land and cutting trees. When she called him, he said the trees were on his land and cursed at her. She said the man did not cause any problems until after her father died in February.
A County Road 643 Shannon man received a call at 11:30 p.m. from someone at a 203 area code who asked for his bank account number and Social Security number. When he refused to give them either, they hung up.
A County Road 1307 Nettleton man heard something his his house just after midnight. He thinks it was his County Road 122 neighbor, who has been causing ongoing issues.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said his father and daughter returned in his minivan around 11 a.m. When they tried to take the vehicle without permission a second time, a verbal argument began and the man called 911 again. The dispute was resolved by the time deputies arrived.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville man said someone in an older red pickup drives recklessly up and down the road at a high rate of speed all during the day.
A 46-year-old Highway 178 Mooreville woman and her 60-year-old husband were arguing over getting a divorce. She said they were only yelling at each other and it never got physical.
A Nunni Trail lake Piomingo man texted a former roommate to come pick up his belongings. The 19-year-old roommate showed with three male friends and a 40-something female and they proceeded to cause a disturbance. The woman threatened the man before they gathered the belongings and left. After the deputies left, the suspects returned and started a second verbal altercation. Deputies returned and advised all five suspect to not return.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman returned home and found a piece of artwork and a Milwaukee Tool set was missing. She said she has had problems with her landlord since they ended their dating relationship. She said she tried to pay her rent, but he refused to take the payment.
A Vincent, Alabama couple were traveling along Interstate 22 when their car broke down. They called their insurance company, who in turned called a wrecker. After waiting “for a very long time,” they called the insurance company again. The insurance company called for a second wrecker and cancelled the first one. While waiting, a friend showed up to give them a ride home. The locked the car and left it for the wrecker to pick up. Now, neither the wrecker company nor the insurance company can find the 2004 Nissan Armada.
A Mantachie woman said she was involved in an accident on Highway 371 in Itawamaba County. She was scared the other woman was going to fight her in front of her kids, so she fled the scene. She said a car then followed her to her mother’s house in Lee County. A white male got out, cursed at her, then stabbed her right rear tire. He left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 2848 Guntown woman heard a male voice outside her house around 10 p.m. She turned on a flashlight to look outside and heard someone say, “Someone’s here.” She then heard an ATV crank up and drive away. Deputies checked the area and found no one, but did see ATV tracks in the yard.
A woman was traveling north on Commerce when the box of donuts she just picked up fell off the seat and into the floorboard. She reached over to get the donuts, left the road and struck a light pole.
A Feemster Lake Road man said he ordered a television from Best Buy. He received notification that it was delivered Jan. 15, but he never received it. He thinks the $330 TV might have been stolen from his porch.
A Debro Street woman said a female suspect is driving past her house, pointing and cursing at her. She said the suspect is also calling her.
A Wall’s employee said a white female concealed two pairs of sunglasses in her purse and tried to leave without paying. She was stopped, detained for police and issued a citation.
A woman and her daughter were eating lunch at Olive Garden. They looked out the window and saw someone backing out of the parking lot sideswipe their car. Because of the age of the driver, she didn’t believe the driver was aware of the collision.
A North Gloster man said he ordered an expensive drone. Federal Express was supposed to only leave the package with a person. Instead, the driver signed the man’s name and left it at the door on March 7 at lunchtime. When he returned home that night, the package worth more than $2,000 was not there.
An East Main Street businesswoman said she had to fire an employee. The employee became irate and hit her from behind on the right side of her face. The employee threatened to come back and damage other employees’ vehicles.
A Westover Drive business reported two white males standing around the employees vehicle. When one man went out and checked, $210 cash had been stolen from the center console of his unlocked truck. The suspects were last seen walking toward McCullough Boulevard.
A guest at a North Gloster motel said someone broke into his room and stole wallet, his phone and the title to his car.
Police were called to Jackson Street near Robins Field around 6:30 p.m. for a man yelling obscenities and obstructing the roadway. Police found the suspect, who had an active arrest warrant. The 61-year-old man was charged with public intoxication.
A man said he went to Feemster Lake Road to pick up his girlfriend. She was not there, but two unknown males were. One of the males got out of the white Trailblazer, told the man to leave and hit him in the head with a stick. When the man tried to leave, the suspects got into their vehicle and rammed him. He fled the area and called 911.
A Barnes Crossing Hyundai supervisor said a recently fired employee returned and tried to pick a fight with him and other employees. The suspect also threatened the families of some employees.
A West Main Walmart employee said a female concealed nearly $200 worth of merchandise and tried to leave the store without paying. She was detained for police. She was issued a citation and told not to return to Walmart.
A man said he was in the drive-thru lane at Chick-Fil-A when a Honda Accord hit the right rear of his 2019 Jeep. The young white female driving the car got out of line and left the area, but not before he wrote down the license plate. Police called the owner of the vehicle, who said her daughter drives it.
A woman said her initial food order at Rita’s Grill was wrong, so she made them make it over. The second order was was also wrong. She said the waitress was rude to her, so she demanded an apology because the waitress was “acting like an ass” and she wasn’t paying for her food. The woman said the waitress got in her face and backed her against a wall and threatened physical harm. The manager said the woman was causing a disturbance and started recording the employees. He asked her to stop recording, to pay for her food and to leave. She refused to pay and continued to demand an apology. The manager eventually told her she didn’t have to pay, but she had to leave.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.