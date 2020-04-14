The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 404 Shannon man said his grandson was moving into a trailer he owns. They moved the refrigerator onto the front porch while cleaning out the trailer. A neighbor saw someone in a red Chevy truck pull up, load up the Whirlpool appliance and leave.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said he was taking his wife to the doctor and saw children playing in or near the roadway. He said it happens often and he is concerned about their safety.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man called 911 to report a stolen four-wheeler frame. Deputies were unable to contact the man, who has already filed several reports on the case.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said he told his nephew not to ride a four-wheeler on his property. When the nephew showed up around 5:30 p.m. on a four-wheeler, the man called 911 to report him for trespassing.
An East Garrison Street woman said her boyfriend has been drinking and possibly doing drugs for several days. He's been breaking furniture and shoved her daughter. She said this has been going on for six days.
A Euclatubba Road Saltillo man said he heard four-wheelers outside his house around 7 p.m. He walked out and saw a man on a blue and white dirt bike along with children on small four-wheelers. Since they had not asked permission to be on his land, he told them they needed to leave. The suspect pushed the motorcycle toward the man attempting to hit him and said, "You better take your old (expletive) home." The man called 911 and the suspects left heading south.
A County Road 1948 Tupelo woman said her ex-step father has been texting her and her mother threatening to damage their house and vehicles. She said he has also threatened to kill them and it is an ongoing situation.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 9.
