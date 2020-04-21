The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1430 Tupelo woman said an injured black and tan dog had wandered onto her property. The dog had lacerations on its left hind quarter and possibly broken front leg.
A Drive 1239 Tupelo woman said while she was out of town, someone broke into her Lake Appaloosa home and stole jewelry — including a wedding band set — and a .243-caliber hunting rifle with a scope. She is separated from her husband but doesn’t think he was responsible. She called back saying she had recovered some of the items from her former sister-in-law who got them from her boyfriend.
A County Road 1850 Tupelo man said a mixed breed dog charged at him. This has been an ongoing problem for a couple of years. He doesn’t know the name of the owner and doesn’t want to start a conflict in the neighborhood.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said a neighbor’s dog came over and killed four Rhode Island Red chickens.
A County Road 2578 Guntown woman said a neighbor’s dogs killed four goats and a duck, and one goat is missing. She called the neighbor and he said to just shoot the dogs and he would pay for the goats. She has not heard back from him.
A County Road 1766 Auburn woman said an unknown white male was riding a four-wheeler on the property she is renting and fishing in her pond. She asked him to leave and he refused. When she got on the phone with a deputy, he decided to leave.
A deacon at the Pine Grove Baptist Church went to check on the County Road 506 Shannon church. Someone had done doughnuts in the church yard, leaving multiple ruts.
A County Road 681 Saltillo man said he found two men hunting coons on his land between county roads 681 and 599 around 8:30 p.m. He said neither man had permission to be on his property.
A Tulip Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her neighbor fired off five or six shots into the tree line adjacent to her property. She said none of the bullets struck her residence or anyone on her property.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 14.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.