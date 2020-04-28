The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Tupelo woman said she drove by a County Road 1023 Plantersville home and saw several dogs that appeared to be neglected. She only saw one dog house.
A Palmetto Road woman spotted a $223 charge she did not make on her account. She called the bank to stop the transaction, but it had already gone through. A few days later, a television was delivered to her house with a man's name on the label. The next day, a package containing a children's book, also addressed to the man, arrived. Today, a black man showed up at her door around 9 a.m. She doesn't know if he was there for the merchandise or not.
A County Road 1015 Tupelo woman said a white couple broke into her house through a bedroom window and stole a game camera, a 32-inch television and a Sony stereo system. She has security camera footage and the names of the suspects.
A Mantachie woman said she was traveling north on Highway 45 and attempted to pass a vehicle near Nettleton. She noticed a silver pickup approaching fast behind her, so she pulled back into the right lane when she could. The truck driver cursed at her and held up a pistol. The truck followed her to Tupelo, then took the Eason Boulevard exit.
A County Road 901 Shannon woman said someone poisoned her dog, requiring a visit to the vet. She thinks her neighbor might be responsible, since he shot her dog 14 times with a pellet gun two years ago because the lab mix was in his yard.
A County Road 980 Tupelo woman said she and her boyfriend were showing their gun to a neighbor they know only by a nickname. The suspect took off with their Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol driving south.
A County Road 1153 woman said her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend still had some belongings at his house. Over the weekend, someone broke into the house, damaging the door and stealing her clothing, electronics, jewelry and toiletries. The security cameras caught the ex and a friend breaking into the house.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said a vehicle, possibly a Camaro, drove past her house after 1 a.m. and she heard a loud noise she felt was a gunshot.
Tupelo Police Department
A Crestwood Drive woman said she left her car parked in front of the house overnight. The next morning, the passenger door was open and her $180 Michael Kors purse and its contents were missing. She said the car was locked, but there were no signs of forced entry.
A West Main Street business reported an older white male stole a laptop and a cell phone. Police spotted the suspect not far away. The suspect tried to run but was "assisted" to the ground and handcuffed by the officer.
A North Gloster Walmart employee watched a woman place numerous high-priced items in her cart. At the self-checkout, she scanned and paid for a few items but put everything in bags. When she tried to leave without paying for $330 of clothing, electronics, dishes, tools, sunglasses, gun and a steak, she was detained and issued a citation and released.
A Monument Drive woman said she has been harassed and threatened by the neighbor in the next apartment. She said she cannot step outside without the other woman threatening to hit her car, beat her posterior or put a bullet in her head.
A North Gloster Walmart employee attempted to leave the store without paying for more than $330 in merchandise. When confronted, the suspect left the goods and left the scene in a vehicle with an Oktibbeha County tag.
A Scruggs Farm, Home and Garden employee said a black male entered the store around 11 a.m. and acted suspiciously in the clothing section. He gathered several items and went into the dressing room. He then tried to leave after concealing two shirts, two pairs of jeans and fishing bait (worth a total of $148.25) on he person. He was charged with shoplifting and released.
An officer was patrolling West Main Street around 1:15 p.m. when he spotted a white female with green hair who was allegedly involved in two incidents earlier in the day. She refused to comply with the officer's instructions to keep her hands on the car. She was arrested, charged with failure to comply and taken to the Lee County Jail.
A woman said while at the West Main Walmart, a black man wearing a black hat, a blue and white shirt and dark jeans pretended to be a store employee and helped her locate fabric. She thinks he stole $150 from her purse while she wasn't paying attention.
A man said he parked his vehicle at Lowe's and went inside. When he returned 35 minutes later, there was damage to the right rear of the car. A witness said a man driving a dark Ford F-150 with a Lee County tag was responsible. The driver gave limited information about his name and insurance company before leaving the scene.
An employee at Romie's Grocery noticed a white female and an unknown male sitting outside the restaurant for some time. The employee had to go to the back of the restaurant for a brief period. When she returned, the register was open, the cash was gone and the suspects had left the area.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man and a woman were detained for shoplifting. He tried to leave the store without paying for $53.57 in goods. She tried to shoplift $3.57. Both were charged with shoplifting first offense.
A West Main Pizza Hut employee reported that he apparently left his black Apple iPad OS on the roof of his car while making a delivery in the 900 block of North Green Street. He searched but didn't find the device.
A truck driver at Chick-fil-A turned too sharply and hit a utility pole around 9:30 p.m., knocking out power to the area. Tombigbee Electric Power Association crews restored power to businesses in the area and replaced the damaged pole.
A South Foster Drive woman said sometime over the last week, someone entered her unlocked van and stole her wallet that contained the Social Security cards for her and her children.
A Central Avenue woman said she let her younger brother play outside with her cell phone more than three weeks ago. She hasn't seen the iPhone 7 since. She used an app to track the phone to Louisville, Kentucky.
A woman said while in the West Main Kroger around 10:15 a.m. Monday, she stepped away from her buggy for a moment. When she turned around, she saw a black male in dark clothing rooting in her purse. He took off, ran out the door and got into a Buick Century. When she checked, $200 in cash had been stolen.
A Beasley Drive man said overnight, someone damaged his car parked outside his house. The Lincoln MKS sedan was fine the night before but by morning, there were scratches and a dent on the driver's side door and rear panel.
A Martin Hill woman said overnight, someone stole a Troy-Bilt pressure washer from under the carport. She did not know who took the $350 power tool.
A North Gloster Street man said he purchased a pair of shoes from Academy Sports and thinks he dropped his wallet in the store after paying for the shoes. He searched for the wallet that contained $400 in cash but could not find it.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.