Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Brandon Bowland, 31, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Nina Cannon, 57, of Rienzi, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny.
Amber Ozbirn, 38, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny.
Jaymel Tyes, 31, no address given, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, no child restraint, no tag.
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 60-year-old County Road 506 Shannon woman and her 38-year-old roommate got into a physical altercation over money. She said the intoxicated roommate was yelling and then started choking her. She began punching the roommate to get free, leaving the roommate with a swollen eye.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said there was a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of the vacant house next door. She said the car was there all night and the day before. Deputies found a white couple inside the car. The 39-year-old man was arrested on an unrelated warrant. The 36-year-old female was released and left the property.
A Riparian Cove Saltillo man got a denial letter from Allstate Insurance. The letter had anther man’s name but his address. He called the insurance company to make sure no one had stolen his identity.
A County Road 1477 Mooreville woman was walking her Boston Terrier along the road when a tan pit bull ran out and attacked her dog. She said he dog had a one-inch laceration on a hind leg and a quarter-inch puncture wound.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo man said he has not seen his 36-year-old son since yesterday. He said the son was at his grandmother’s house yesterday and more than likely was not missing.
A Mooreville man said he stayed overnight at a County Road 1389 Saltillo residence. The next morning, the license plate he just purchased was gone from his SUV. The screws were left in the tag mount.
A County Road 375 Shannon woman said several unknown individuals have been trespassing on her property. She has not given anyone permission to be on her land and she wanted them removed.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville woman said someone in a silver BMW convertible has been driving very fast up and down the road. She is concerned for the safety of small children in the area.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said her dogs started barking after midnight. Because of recent burglaries in the area, she wanted deputies to come out and check the property.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said two days ago, someone broke out the window of a vacant house she owns on Boone Street. When she came back today, the front door had been kicked in and the back sliding glass door was broken from the inside.
A woman was driving south on South Gloster just after 7 a.m. when an unknown man in a white pickup started following her. He got out at several stop lights and approached her, yelling, “Give me my (stuff).” She continued on to her job at Jack’s and he followed. When he started to yell and curse at her again, other employees came out of the business. The employees recognized the suspect, who quickly fled the scene.
A woman said she left her 2015 Hyundai Sonata parked at Ballard Park around 2 a.m. When she returned at 7 a.m., the car was in the same parking space, but it was parked wrong, the engine was running, it had been wrecked and the driver’s airbag deployed. She said she did not give anyone permission to drive her car, but admitted she left the keys in the ignition.
A Francis Square woman said a neighbor told her that someone resembling her ex-husband parked at a church behind her house, walked into the backyard and started moving things around. She was unable to confirm it was her ex, but wanted to file a police report to document the incident.
An Evans Circle woman said she got a bank statement in the mail from Chase Bank saying she had opened an account with them in May 2020. She said the account was in her name and used her personal information.
A Maxwell Street woman said someone tool her city-issued garbage can. She needed a police report before Waste Management would issue a replacement.
A man said he parked his car in the employee parking area of Love’s Truck Stop in Belden. When he got off work, he discovered a big scratch on the front bumper and hood area of the 2016 Ford Mustang.
A woman said she stopped at the South Gloster Jack’s and ordered at the drive-thru around 11 p.m. Saturday. She stayed at the first window to watch the employees prepare her food. When they told her to pull forward to the second window, she refused. She said the employee got angry an appeared to put something in her food. Since she had already paid for the food, she requested a refund. The employee said they could not give her a refund because the register had already been closed out. They told her she could get a refund Monday. When she came back, she was again refused a refund. The officer explained this was a civil issue, not criminal.
A man said he picked up a blind black male hitchhiker around Sunshine Mills and gave him a ride to the Barley Courts store around 8:30 p.m. After he watched the blind man be assisted into another vehicle and leave the area, he checked the cup holder in the center console of his car. The $1,200 cash from his stimulus check was gone.
