The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn man said the couple in the next apartment were arguing before 9 a.m. and it seemed to get out of hand. The couple said they were arguing over a Facebook post. He said she posted something about him and he didn't like it. She said she was tired of him and she was leaving.
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn woman said she paid two Black males $200 for a dog. They are now threatening to take the dog back if she doesn't pay them an additional $50.
A Highway 178 Mooreville variety store said a white couple came in and bought a couple of things, paying with a counterfeit $100 bill. He gave them $80 in change. He said the couple has been in the store several times.
A County Road 301 Shannon woman said a man came onto her property begging for money and food. She had previously told him not to come back. She then heard the man arguing loudly with another man in a truck. The suspect charged the truck with a wooden board. The man in the truck fired at least three shots, then drove off. The suspect walked away before deputies arrived.
A Saltillo man was driving down County Road 2012 and saw a plastic tote on the side of the road. He stopped to check it out and found a dead dog inside. The dog still had a collar on it.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said she and a man got into an altercation over speakers. He got mad and started throwing things at her. He left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said her neighbor's dog came onto her property and started acting aggressive. It is not the first time, but the first time she feared for the safety of her 5-year-old daughter.
A Mitchell Road woman said that after she broke up with her former boyfriend, he started acting crazy. He has called or texted 27 times today, even though she told him not to contact her anymore. He has threatened to beat her up and said, "When I catch you, I'm going to kill you."
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend came onto her property and vandalized her 2005 Chevy Malibu. The suspect broke the switch arm that controls the turn signals and windshield wipers. She also ripped off the gas cap and stole the license plate. She is unsure if anything was stolen from the car, which was unlocked at the time.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 7.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.