The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A woman arrived at a County Road 2902 Guntown church Monday around lunch and discovered someone had kicked in the door. The preacher reported a bank bag containing about $80 and a 9mm pistol were stolen from the office. A pair of black gloves were found in the filing cabinet when the gun was.
A Westgate Drive Tupelo business said a man came into the store and purchased nearly $1,000 of merchandise and wrote a personal check for $993.05. After the check was returned, officials learned the account was closed and the person who wrote the check was not who they claimed to be.
An 80-year-old County Road 1325 Saltillo woman received a call from someone claiming to be with Dish Network. He told her he could upgrade her television for 10 years and it would save her $50 a month. She gave the man her debit card number. The caller said the transaction didn't go through, so she needed to mail a check to a post office box in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She did not mail the check and cancelled her debit card.
A County Road 1682 Saltillo man and his brother were released from jail and went home. He heard voices outside early the next morning and when he got up, his brother was gone. When he went outside, he found where someone had pried open his car door and stole the stereo and his cell phone. He felt his brother was responsible.
A County Road 115 Shannon man said his wife took his cane and he couldn't walk without it. The wife said her husband misplaced his cane and there was no problem. When deputies arrived, the man had located his cane.
A man said someone broke into his County Road 659 Tupelo shop by tearing the tin off the roof. The thief stole a generator and cutting torch. They unlocked the door and walked out of the building.
A Shawnee Trail Tupelo man said someone stole a Trot Built string trimmer from his back porch. He last saw it three days ago and doesn't know who might have taken it.
Someone broke into a County Road 503 Guntown church and stole audio equipment and four speakers, including a pair of 15-inch Peavey speakers. There was evidence that the intruder had gone through several drawers and even went into the attic.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said she purchased a trailer from a man for $1,400 but did not receive a title or bill of sale on the day of purchase. A friend of the seller came by and said if she didn't pay another $400, he would repossess the trailer.
A Mooreville man said he was renting a County Road 1438 house to a female, but she was allowing others people who were not on the lease to live in the house. He has already removed one male roommate but he is now back. The landlord said the woman is also behind on the rent.
A Noah Curtis Street Shannon man said his girlfriend previously injured his genitalia, sending him to the hospital. While he was recuperating, he told the girlfriend to leave his house before he got out of the hospital. She was still there when he got home and started a verbal altercation.
A Nettleton man said he went to get gas at a Noah Curtis Street Shannon station and stuck his card in the receipt slot instead of the card slot. The card got stuck and he could not remove it. He asked the clerk for assistance but said the clerk was rude. He asked the clerk to take his number incase they were able to get the card out. The clerk refused, so he called 911. By the time deputies arrived, the man was gone and the clerk had retrieved the card. The deputy took the card and returned it to the owner.
A woman said she went to her former County Road 1900 Saltillo residence where she used to live with her boyfriend. She went to get some of her belongings. While there, the ex pulled up and he was upset that she is leaving. When he started a verbal argument, she called 911.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said her mother-in-law took the keys to her car and would not return them. She said she owns the car and just wanted her keys back. When the deputy arrived, the mother-in-law turned over the keys. A check revealed a pair of misdemeanor warrants on the mother-in-law, who was carried to the county jail and booked in on the outstanding traffic charges.
Tupelo Police Department
A Hilda Avenue woman said she put her city-issued garbage can out Thursday night. When she checked after garbage pickup Friday, the can was missing.
A man said while at Ballard Park, his kids forgot to lock the family car. Someone entered the unlocked car and stole his Smith & Wesson .45-caliber pistol and his wife's wallet, that contained a $50 Walmart gift card and $425 in cash.
A West Main Walmart employee said a male customer put nine steaks worth $100.34 into a Walmart grocery bag and walked out without paying. He was detained for police and issued a citation for shoplifting.
A woman said she left her car at the Firestone on West Main Street. When she picked the car up Saturday night around 7, the car had been ransacked and stuff was strewn everywhere. They stole her $800 Samsung cell phone, a $200 Bluetooth speaker, jumper cables, a purse and a phone charger. She was in a hurry so she didn't contact police until Monday afternoon just before 5 p.m.
A woman said she was getting gas at the South Gloster Walmart around 5:30 p.m. She was standing by her car when a woman driving a black Ford Escape rear-ended her car. The two drivers exchanged information but the second driver left before police arrived.
