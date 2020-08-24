The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A CR 1766 man saw an older model white truck veering off both sides of the road several times before turning onto another road and pulling into a private drive.
A CR 2204 man said his son and a woman used his car without permission.The car was returned willing, but the ignition key was missing. The woman claimed she lost it and ordered a new one, but the man stated he doesn’t believe she has ordered another key and doesn't believe she ever will.
A W. Garrison woman stated she invited the father of her child over yesterday. After an argument, the woman spent the night at her cousin’s home and retired in the morning to see her entire house was damaged with items thrown on the floor. She claimed he stole her TV and several children’s clothes and shoes, and damaged the walls, kitchen furniture, a game console, dresser drawers and her bedroom TV.
A Shannon grocery store employee reported an already-banned man returned to disrupt business, during which he pulled down his shorts and exposed himself to customers and used profane language towards employees and patrons.
A Cove Lane woman reported an altercation occurred when her fiancé and she told an acquaintance it was time to move out. Nothing physical occurred, and the man ran off when he found out cops were coming.
A woman reported noticing her mother’s vehicle at her CR 1567 residence had been burglarized and damaged. The driver’s door was damaged, and a factory radio and two back speakers were removed. The woman suspects her mother’s neighbor, who insisted he hadn’t taken anything but would pay for missing items if LCSO didn’t get involved. He left before officers arrived.
A Jean Circle man reported seeing his vehicle consoles left open and an umbrella and sunglasses being moved from their normal locations. The man leaves his car doors unlocked but said he doesn't leave anything of value in them and does not know if anything was taken.
A CR 1390 man and woman reported a car they bought last year but were unable to get the tag or title for due to an overdue garbage bill broke down last week near Pontotoc. The two left the car with plans to come back and fix it, but said the car was taken a few days ago. The car is green with no tag. The two were advised to contact the registered owner to file a report.
A CR 599 woman reported a woman came on her property and walked around her vehicles.
A CR 8600 man reported getting in a verbal altercation with a homeless woman. The woman threw his phone against his home and also broke a mirror and the phone of another witness. She was not on scene when deputies arrived.
A CR 855 woman who cosigned a car for her daughter reported the daughter had not paid for the car and was told the car had been surrendered. The responding officer informed the woman the car was at a repo lot.
A CR 737 woman reported her son as an unwanted guest when he became upset and was asked to leave her home. The woman called 911, and he left when asked to do so upon deputies arrival.
A Palmetto Rd man reported seeing a man sitting in his yard for a few hours. The man said he would finish his chips and walk away and eventually left. The man was found at a neighboring grocery store and advised not to go on anyone’s property.
A East 10th Street woman reported an unknown man knocked on her front door and back window and wouldn’t leave. He left just before a deputy arrived on the scene.
A CR 263 woman reported hearing gunshots outside of her residence. She also reported someone being in her home, but the noise was only a cat in the attic.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman reported leaving her purse on top of her vehicle and it falling off as she was leaving the airport. She was unable to locate it and believed someone picked up the purse.
A McCullough Boulevard apartment resident reported his vehicle being burglarized after his wife forgot to lock the door. The man noticed his passenger door open and a handgun, dash cam and $8 in assorted coins missing.
A Green Street apartment resident reported an unemployment scam after receiving a debit card from unemployment two weeks ago. She called the number and was told she had filed for benefits. She stated she did not file nor give anyone permission to file in her name.
A West Main Wal-Mart reported two juveniles attempted to shoplift by placing phone chargers and grocery items valued at $74.57 into an empty bag. The two were stopped on their way out the door, and their mother was called to take custody of them.
A Rebecca Street man reported someone throwing a piece of ceramic pottery in his yard through his front window, breaking both the pottery and window.
A Lumpkin Avenue man reported unauthorized use of a vehicle after a man he was drinking with drove his car without permission. The man was part of a wreck, with the suspect charged with DUI.
A West Main Walmart reported shoplifting when a woman entered the store with an empty bag and began placing items inside. After placing items inside, the woman walked into the bathroom and placed the items in Walmart bags. After switching bags, the woman walked to customer service and attempted to return the items to receive money.
A West Main Walmart employee reported a man concealing a computer valued at $699 in his pants and was able to exit the store before the owner could make contact. Once the owner made contact with the individual at his vehicle, the suspect was able to pull off. A car description and tag number was provided to deputies.
At Monument near Central, a woman reported running over unpaved parts of the road, causing her tire pressure light to come on. The woman stated she hated putting air in her tires.
A man reported a Comcast cable receiver was stolen from his vehicle while he was shopping at a nearby store. The man was planning to send the receiver back due to it not working.
A West Main Street fast food restaurant reported a disturbance occurring after a customer returned for extra sauce. Other passengers began cussing and causing a disturbance because they did not receive enough sauce the first time, and it escalated when the driver threw his drink at her and sped off.The driver returned and started multiple items at the employee through the window that hit her before speeding off again.
A disturbance was reported at an Ida Street apartment complex after a suspect caused a disturbance in a parking lot and refused to leave. The officer reported the man was acting erratically, including swearing loudly and, when being transported to jail, unfastening his seatbelt, making threats and hitting something in the rear of the vehicle. The man also attempted to kick the jailer when he arrived at the jail and was forcefully removed from the vehicle. He was released to the custody of the jail staff and charged with Public Intoxication, Public Profanity, and Failure to Comply.
A Carnation Street man reported an unknown suspect damaged his car, doing something to his muffler and prying open the metal part on the bottom of his car. The suspect also stole all his personal paperwork, such as a police report and registration papers for his car.
A Sweetgum Lane woman reported her garbage can was stolen after she placed it outside for garbage pickup.
A man turned in a wallet he found on Veterans Blvd. The wallet contains a state driver’s license and other personal cars.
A North Feemster Lake Road man reported a missing shotgun from his garage. The man noticed it went missing a week ago and said the garage door was open due to a malfunction. No serial number was provided.
A Mercer Street woman reported two cameras stolen from her front porch two months prior and suspects her neighbor after seeing two of the same type of cameras mounted on her neighbor’s window. No one was home when an officer tried to make contact.
A woman reported a female customer used a $10 counterfeit bill for a game sheet at Magnolia Bingo. The customer said she possibly got the money from her husband who sells goods.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.