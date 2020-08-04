The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said about a year ago, someone stole the trash can of his grandmother, who lives next door. About a week later, his garbage can was stolen.
A County Road 1792 Saltillo woman said a couple showed up on her property after her son told them they were not welcome. She said they have trespassed multiple times and threatened to kill her daughter-in-law.
A Tupelo woman left her car at a friend's County Road 736 Plantersville house. When she returned, the friend would not give her the keys to the vehicle. The friend showed the deputy the title to the 1995 Pontiac Grand Am with her signature transferring ownership. When the deputy asked if it was her signature, she said, "Close." The friend said the car was traded to him for a 1994 Chevy pickup.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville businessman said he got a letter in the mail saying a male owed child support. He said he did not know the person and had never employed them at his business.
A County Road 783 Saltillo man said he and his wife are separated and she has a restraining order against him. He said she went to his house today while he was not there and took a new pack of checks that did not have her name on them. He fears she will try to take his money.
A CDF Boulevard business reported a suspicious male trespassing around 3 p.m. at an abandoned building across the street. He said the man walked across the street and asked workers for help because he was stuck. He thought it was strange and asked for additional patrols of the area.
A County Road 783 Saltillo woman said she and her husband are in the early stages of a divorce. She pulled into the drive of the house they used to share and stopped at the gate. She said he came outside and started yelling, so she left.
A County Road 331 Guntown woman said the father of her child became very irate and approached her with a hammer in his hand but did not hit her. Later, he took a flashlight and hit the hood of her vehicle, damaging the hood. He then left and has not returned.
An 87-year-old County Road 659 woman said somebody took her Ford pickup. She thinks her grandson is responsible, because he has had permission to use the truck in the past.
A Mitchell Road woman said she and her ex-boyfriend have not been getting along recently, so she told him to stay away from her. She said he showed up at her apartment at 1 a.m. after walking from Mathiston. When deputies arrived, he agreed to leave and not cause any further disturbances.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 31.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.