The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Tupelo woman said she owns land on County Road 2348 Baldwyn. Her ex-husband owns the land her driveway is on, but she has a legal easement. She said he put up a locked gate, barring her access to her property.
A Verona man went to check on his late mother-in-law’s County Road 122 Nettleton property. Someone had broken into the house and sheds, stealing power tools and a 17-foot aluminum extension ladder.
A County Road 325 Tupelo man said he hired an Ecru man to cut down some trees. He paid the man $1,700 on July 11. The tree trimmer said he would get his equipment and be back that afternoon. The man has not seen him since and the suspect will not return calls or texts.
A Tupelo man said he broke up with his ex-girlfriend about a year ago and she has been living in his place ever since. He went through the eviction process to get her to leave. When he checked on the property, he noticed a plethora of missing items. The list included a 16-foot car hauler, two golf carts, a planer, three .22-caliber Henry rifles, a 50-inch television, an air conditioner, a router and three fans.
A County Road 651 man thinks he found his stolen four-wheeler behind a blue tarp at a County Road 2254 residence. He was advised to see a judge and sign an affidavit since he is not 100 percent certain that it is his four-wheeler.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman said she bought four tires from a man last month for $120 and a battery. Around midnight last night, she saw on her security camera a car coming up her driveway. When she got up this morning, three tires on her Mazda were flat. The right rear tire and rim were missing. That afternoon, the man showed up, got out of his vehicle and stared at her car. She said it's because he thinks she owes him money, but she said she paid him in full.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said a man came onto her property around 2:30 p.m. She asked him to leave. He started yelling and cursing and refused to leave, until she called 911. He then left.
A Drive 1920 Saltillo man said three friends came by to check on him, because he hurt his finger the night before. The friends complained that the man was acting "ill as hell." When one lunged toward him, the man hit the friend with his walking stick. He then hit him several more times. He said the "friend" took him to the ground, beat on him and took away the walking stick. He said the other "friends" then joined in the assault, hitting him 10-15 times in the head with a stick. The suspects then ran away. The deputy said the man was under the influence and unable to sign the report.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said a woman came to his property looking for a male relative. He said the person was not there and she left. She came back, said she didn't believe the man and "had something for everyone there." Deputies arrived and told the woman to leave and not return.
A Park Side Cove Tupelo woman hired a female to do work inside the house but had to fire her "for reasons." After the suspect left, she noticed four dresser drawers were missing.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Main Walmart employee said someone entered her unlocked car in the parking lot and stole the purse of her sister and coworker. The victim said the purse contained $9 and a phone charger.
An Elderberry Street man said his 2018 Dodge Charger was repossessed prior to the due date of his first payment.
A West Main pawn shop manager said the building was fine when they left Saturday. When they returned Monday morning, the brick wall on the west side of the building was damaged.
A Lauren Circle man said someone backed into right front bumper of his parked car.
A man said he parked his car outside a South Gloster Street medical clinic. When he returned, the right rear bumper was damaged.
A man said his 2001 Mercury was parked at a Robert E. Lee Drive business over the weekend. According to the security camera, at 6:30 Sunday evening, a black male stole the wheels and tires from the car. He rolled them behind the building out of camera view and was not seen again.
An officer clocked a southbound car on South Thomas Street doing nearly 60 in a 30 zone at 3:30 p.m. Both the driver and passenger had numerous outstanding warrants. Both were taken to municipal court to see a judge. The car was released to the driver's aunt.
A Beech Springs Road man said he went to retrieve his handgun at his home and could not find it. He was uncertain how long the gun has been missing. He called police the next day and said he lost the Ruger revolver while in the state of Minnesota.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.