The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1752 Tupelo man said two men and a woman came to his house and stole a radiator hose out of the bed of his truck. He said this is an ongoing problem with the suspects.
A County Road 598 Richmond man said he let a friend drive his 2006 Toyota Tacoma truck for a while. He said the friend took the truck to Poplarville without permission and has stopped answering calls and texts.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said she got into an argument with her husband, told him to leave and he did. She put all of his belongings out on the porch and wanted a deputy to come by and fill out a report. She was told this was a civil matter, not a criminal matter.
A City Point Water Association employee said a County road 1063 man has been causing issues and threatened to cut the lock off a flush valve.
A Euclatubba Road Guntown woman said sometime over the weekend, someone entered her unlocked SUV and stole her 9mm pistol.
A Fain Lane Belden man said he filed an unauthorized use of a vehicle report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 12. The same day, he located the 2003 Dodge at a County Road 1145 Tupelo house.
A Florida woman said she and her sister were at a Mount Vernon Road house where she used to live trying to collect her property. She said a man at the house threatened to kill her and told her to leave. She left and called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
A Crestview Road woman said she was looking online for a place to rent and began texting an unknown subject. She was emailed an application, filled it out and returned it. She was about to send a money order deposit when she got suspicious and wanted to talk to them on the phone. When they refused, she realized it was a scam and told them she would report them to authorities. About a week later, she started getting threatening texts from the subject.
A woman said she was traveling west on Main Street near Crosstown when another car turned in front of her into the Kroger parking lot. She swerved to avoid hitting the car, instead running over a shrub and a stop sign in the Kroger parking lot. There was damage to the front end of her Hyundai Sonata.
A woman said she was getting money out of the ATM at the mall food court when a friend walked up and started talking to her. While her back was turned, someone stole the $200 she had withdrawn.
A Clayton Avenue woman said overnight, someone stole a string trimmer and an edger from the back of a pickup.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a white female was seen concealing numerous items in her purse: including an xBox controller, a tank top and women's sleep pants. She then tried to leave without paying for the $30.85 in merchandise. The 41-year-old woman was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
An Enoch Avenue woman returned home from work and discovered a window screen had been ripped, removed from the window and propped up against the backyard fence. She had no idea who could be responsible.
An Ida Street man said a black female knocked on his door around 7 p.m. and asked for a glass of water, so he let her in. While he was getting her the water, she ran out of the apartment, taking with her the $40 he had laying on the counter. The suspect, whom he had never seen before, drove away in a tan Chevy sedan.
A Beasley Drive woman said when she got home at 6:30 p.m., her lawnmower was underneath her carport. About 2 hours later, the lawnmower was missing.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.