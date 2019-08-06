The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1460 Mooreville woman said she has had problems with a man in the past. A week ago, he came to her property without permission and took her John Deere LA100 lawnmower.
A company in the Turner Industrial Park Saltillo reported some of their trailers had been spray painted with several different things. He said this type of vandalism has been an issue before.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville man said he hired his nephew to do some work around the shop. He paid him $400 in cash and gave him a lawnmower. The nephew did not complete the work and now said he needs more money. The man also noticed a Bluetooth tube speaker missing from the shop.
A Mooreville woman said while walking along County Road 1124, a brown and white bulldog came out and bit her left leg, just above the ankle.
A County Road 2346 renter is in the process of moving out but only has limited access to a vehicle. When she arrived at the house, she discovered a dresser, tools and clothing missing. She called the landlord, who said a couple showed up, saying they had permission to remove items. The woman said she never gave such permission.
A deputy responding to a County Road 931 disturbance found a man arguing with his baby mama in the front yard. She said they were arguing because he wanted to get high and she wouldn't give him any dope. The deputy took the woman to a Tupelo motel.
A wrecker service said they towed a white Dodge Charger for the Highway Patrol. When the owner and his friends came to get the car, they caused a disturbance and tried to intimidate the man and his wife. When the suspects left, they spun their tires, slinging gravel.
A County Road 47 Tupelo woman said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument. Her mother called 911 to report the disturbance. Everything had calmed down by the time deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said as she walked out of the Barnes Crossing Kroger, her ex-boyfriend was waiting in the parking lot. He reached out and grabbed at the partially open driver’s window, shattering the glass as she drove away to call 911.
A West Jefferson Street woman said her ex-boyfriend stole a pair of Capri pants and a pack of bacon from her residence. She said when she went to bed, her shirt was on the floor. When she woke up, the shirt was on the bed and clothes were missing from the closet. She admitted she had let the ex in the house the day before to fix the air conditioner. While police were there, the ex showed up. He said he came over the day before to fix and air conditioner but didn’t have the right tools. She made him a sandwich and he left around 6 p.m. He only returned because he heard she had called police and was trying to get him in trouble.
A woman drove past her sister-in-law’s North String Street house around 11:30 a.m. and noticed feet hanging out of the window of a parked car. She stopped to see what was going on and found a female subject asleep in the car. The suspect threatened the woman. As the suspect was walking away, she pulled up her skirt and told the woman to kiss her posterior. Around 2 p.m. the same day, the woman called police to report that the suspect had ripped the rearview mirror off the windshield of her car, parked a block away from the initial incident location.
A Magnolia Place woman said her car was burglarized about a month ago. Sunday morning at 1:30 her security camera picked up a suspicious person walking around her vehicle. When the suspect spotted the camera, he walked away. She saw a new neighbor wearing the same clothes that morning.
A Brooks Road woman said she got a text saying it was her cousin and he had a new phone and new number. He said he was at work and his mother needed money. He asked her to go buy a $35 phone card and to text him the PIN. She did. When she called him later, he said he never sent her a text.
A Rita’s Grill & Bar employee said a former employee walked in through the back door and took a plate of food worth $15. He then walked out of the restaurant.
A woman told police she was arrested one night for driving under the influence and open container, and her car was left in a parking lot on Ida Street. When she got back to the car around 4 p.m. the next day, her purse, two wallets, ID card and $300 in cash were missing.
A Fain Lane man said he was arrested for domestic violence and disorderly conduct on Friday. A female and his 2003 Buick were left at the residence. When he got out of jail, the woman and the Buick were gone, along with $20 cash, a futon and his Galaxy cell phone.
The owner of a Cliff Gookin business said he was at the register waiting on a customer. The male customer asked to see a $30 vape pen. He then ran out of the store, got into a silver Hyundai and drove away.
A Monument Drive man said that his mother’s boyfriend’s son visited their house. The mother had a “suspicious vibe” after he left. When the man checked, his wallet and a 9mm pistol were missing from his bedroom.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.