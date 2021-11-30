Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Eric Brownlee, 38, of Tuple, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Tyrel Cornell, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Alex Doss, 41, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest.
Randall Gonzalez, 31, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, trafficking.
Santajea Quanshae Roberson, 25, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1461 Mooreville woman said her ex-boyfriend has been texting and calling nonstop since they broke up. She has asked him multiple times to leave her alone but he continues. She said he has hacked her social media accounts and even logged onto her phone account and deactivated her data access.
A County Road 1806 Saltillo man said while he was in rehab, he left his house under the care of a female business associate. When he returned a month later, his Porsche and Cadillac cars were missing, along with a converted Snap-On truck. Two large flatscreen televisions were taken from the house and a large amount of money was taken from his business account.
An Okolona woman recently bought 3 acres of land on County Road 401 Shannon. She is trying to have dirt work done to pour a pad for a building. The neighboring family continues to say the work is being done on their property and is threatening the workers.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville woman said a large pig wandered onto her property and refused to leave when she tried to run it off. It did leave before deputies arrived.
A County Road 2878 Baldwyn man said someone stole his Ruger Mark III .22-caliber pistol, five magazines and a gun bag from his office. He said only a few people knew he kept the gun there.
A County Road 681 Saltillo woman heard a loud crash outside around 3 a.m. The following morning, she discovered a car had run over her mailbox and damaged her county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 520 Shannon man saw a black four-door Ford pickup parked in the driveway of an abandoned house next door. He said there should not be anyone there and wanted deputies to keep an eye on the situation.
A County Road 51 Tupelo woman said someone has been cutting the barbed wire fence and the electric fence around the pen where she keeps her horse. She said this has been an on-going issue for about three weeks now.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said a male acquaintance went to her house while she was at work. He was still there when she got home and took her phone and car keys. When she refused to unlock her phone for him, he started slapping her all over and pulling her hair. He left, taking her phone and keys. She ran next door with the kids and called 911 from a neighbor's house.
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said a red Ford Ranger sideswiped his Toyota Camry while it was parked outside a Fair Oaks Drive house for a Thanksgiving celebration. The impact damaged the passenger side. The homeowner knew the owner of the truck.
A Cracker Barrel employee said a male customer got upset about having to wait so long at 6 a.m. The customer slapped the employee with an open hand. The employee put the customer in a chokehold to restrain him. The employee said he wanted to press charges.
A George Street man said a female acquaintance came by to talk, but they got into an argument around midnight. As he was trying to get her out of his house, she threw a folding chair, breaking the window in his front door.
A Monument Drive woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at her apartment drunk at 3 a.m. His cousin let him in and he assaulted her. She had a cut below her eye. The suspect stole her cell phone and left.
A North Hill Drive man said someone stole a $1,000 mountain bike from his garage. He normally keeps the garage door down, but left it up with family arriving for the holiday.
A West Main Kroger employee said he left his backpack in the store's entryway. When he returned, the backpack and $200 worth of clothes were missing. The security camera showed an unknown white male taking the items.
An employee of Ali Baba's on North Green Street said two black males drove up in an old pickup and started dumping tires down a hill behind the store. The employee confronted them, but they continued dumping about 15 tires. Police said there were more than 15 tires on the hill. Many looked like they had been there some time, but there were some new additions.
A woman said her mother, her sister and a family friend took her son's EBT card in October and made almost $380 in purchases at three grocery stores and Walmart. She said none of the purchases benefitted her son and the three people were not authorized to use the card.
A woman said she approached a man she thought she knew at the mall. The man's girlfriend started an altercation over the woman touching the boyfriend's shoulder. She said the girlfriend spit in her face and slapped her on the right jaw. The girlfriend told police she was in an altercation with the woman and her sister that turned physical. The girlfriend said both the woman and her sister threatened to fight her the next time they saw her.
A man said after shopping at the West Main Kroger, he was walking back to his car when a male suspect got out of a white Ford Expedition and punched him in the chest. His wife stepped between the two men. He said the suspect has accused him of having an affair with his wife last summer. There have been similar incidents in the past.
Police stopped a Chevy Tahoe on South Green at President around 11:30 p.m. All four occupants got out. The driver gave consent for police to search the vehicle. One of the passengers raised his voice and made profane comments. He was told to keep his hands on the vehicle and to be quiet. He did not comply and was arrested, charged with disorderly conduct.
An employee at Love's truck stop in Belden said a man was harassing customers and refusing to leave around 10 p.m. The responding officer recognized the suspect as someone he had personally told several times not to be on the property. The suspect smelled of alcohol and admitted he had been drinking vodka. He was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
A Martin Hill Drive woman noticed items missing from her carport. She checked the security camera and saw a car stop in front of her house at 5 a.m. Someone entered her unlocked car and rummaged around. The man then stole a cordless drill and flashlight before driving away.
An Oak Ridge Drive woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her wallet.
A man said while he was at work at a West Main business, someone entered his unlocked truck and stole a 9mm pistol in a conceal carry holster from the center console.
A man said he was driving west on McCullough around 10 p.m. when a PT Cruiser coming off the Interstate-22 exit failed to yield and hit the side of his car. The suspect drove away.
Police responded to the South Gloster Waffle House at 3 a.m. for a woman passed out behind the wheel. Officers found the car driving north and swerving across several lanes of traffic. She was charged with driving under the influence.
A man said he left his 1991 Chevrolet at his baby mama's Ida Street apartment. He later discovered the two passenger side tires had been slashed. He said her other baby daddy had threatened to damage her vehicle the day before. The other man showed up at 6:30 the next morning banging on the door and throwing coins at the apartment window.
The manager of the Barnes Crossing Kroger watched on camera a woman load her cart with $316.23 worth of groceries and attempt to leave without paying. She showed the manager fake receipts for the items. She was cited for shoplifting.
