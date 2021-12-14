Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Christopher Birmingham, 29, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine, petit larceny.
Chris Gilmore, 53, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Michael May, 48, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Drive 1312 Mooreville woman, 48, said her 64-year-old boyfriend woke her up at 7:30 a.m. yelling at her, wanting the keys to her car. She refused. He continued yelling and told her to get out. He eventually stormed out of the house and left in his vehicle.
An Auburn Road convenience store reported an irate man who appeared to be under the influence of something was pacing in and out of the store and muttering random statements.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo man said while he was out of town, a white male in a silver Toyota Corolla drove onto his property and stayed there at least 10 minutes.
A Drive 1341 Mooreville woman said Tower Loan contacted her and claimed a $2,000 loan had been taken out in her name. She said a man had previously taken a loan pre-approval letter from her mailbox and taken out a $4,00 loan. The same man signed this loan, which was later signed by a female as well.
A County Road 1057 Auburn woman ordered more than $1,600 in jewelry online. She checked the tracking information, which said the two packages were delivered Dec. 9. She never received them. She is not sure if they were stolen from her porch or never delivered.
A Palmetto Road man said a neighbor saw his ex-girlfriend and two men on his property while he was out of town. He has not seen the woman in six months. She has stolen from him in the past, and he said he would file an additional report if anything is missing.
A Fulton man said his security system alerted him that someone was at his Highway 178 Mooreville property around midnight. When he checked, the carport door had been pried open. He was unsure if anything had been stolen.
Tupelo Police Department
A McCullough Boulevard trucking company said someone cut through a fence, stole a 2017 Ford Mustang GT from the back lot and drove it through the front gate to steal it. The car was later found on fire on Brooks Road behind the trucking company.
A Tupelo Parks & Recreation employee kicked open the door to the new men's restroom at Veterans Memorial Park. The building recently had magnetic locks installed to prevent entry during the overnight hours. There were muddy shoe prints on the door, and the lock had been ripped from the door frame.
Lee County Library staff reported a man had been sitting at a computer cubicle for about an hour and was talking to himself. The man was not aggressive, nor did he damage any property. But he made the employees uncomfortable. Police arrived and asked the man to leave, and he did.
A woman came to the police department and said a female coworker threatened to throw hot water on her during an argument. The suspect told another worker if she caught the woman away from work, she would "(Expletive) her up."
A woman said she was driving through the parking lot at Cowboy Maloney's on North Gloster when she hit a pothole. She said the impact damaged the right front bumper of her Chevy Sonic.
A woman was driving west on Interstate 22 around 7:30 p.m. when the car in front of her swerved into the other lane and she hit a big chunk of concrete in the road. The impact damaged the bumper and possibly the radiator of her 2020 Honda Civic.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man entered the store around 8 p.m. He selected 25 items worth more than $850. He tried to leave without paying for the merchandise. When confronted, he gave the items back and walked away toward McDonald's.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.