The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Pontotoc woman said someone broke into her late father's Drive 1577 Mooreville home by kicking in the front door. The burglar stole a Savage 17-caliber rifle and the title to a red 2003 Ford Mustang. She said someone forged her father's name and transferred the title to them in Itawamba County.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said she got into an argument with her boyfriend "over something stupid (that) made no sense." He left after she called 911, and she does not believe he will come back tonight.
A County Road 100 Nettleton woman noticed a white Chevy pickup in a gas station parking lot.
A County Road 1093 Plantersville man returned home and discovered someone had kicked in the front door. The burglar stole many of the Christmas presents under the tree and a Budweiser bottle containing $150 in change.
A Bolivar Trail man saw a Honda crossover pull into his driveway around 11:30 p.m. The vehicle stopped at three different mailboxes as it was leaving his street. The responding deputy stopped the vehicle. The driver said she was delivering papers to subscribers.
Tupelo Police Department
A North Broadway man found a wall mailbox that appeared to have been ripped off a building in the 100 block. There was mail inside the box for a realty company.
A Fair Oaks Drive man said a Black female came to his house to talk to him about Medicare. After she left, he noticed his Social Security card was missing. He is not sure if she took it intentionally or it got caught in all the paperwork.
A man said while he was at the BancorpSouth Bank on Coley Road, someone in a small orange truck backed into his car, damaging the front grill.
A woman said someone stole two lawn chairs and a table from outside her South Green Street business. Security cameras showed a white male loading the items into a red Dodge pickup and driving away.
A Belk employee said a woman concealed more than $250 worth of jewelry and perfume and tried to leave the store without paying. She was detained by employees, held for police, and arrested.
A D'Casa South Gloster employee said a couple ate a $31.68 meal. They gave the waiter $10 and a debit card. The card was declined and the couple ran out of the restaurant. The man headed across the street while the woman ran behind the building.
Officers responded to a possible disturbance at the Lee County Library just after midnight. A man, who had been told to leave the premises earlier that night, had returned. He was charged with disorderly conduct and carried to the jail.
A Ruth Street woman said while she was at a Jackson Street address, someone stole the license plate from her Volkswagen Passat.
A North Madison woman said her security camera showed a white male run up to her porch at 2 p.m. and steal a package from the front porch. She said the package contained a $35 food steamer.
A Livingston Road woman said someone in a black van ran over her mailbox around 12:30 p.m.
A Barley Courts woman said she got into an argument with two females at the store. She said she had prior altercations with one of them. The suspects approached her, struck her in the face and head several times with their hands. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
A West Main Kroger employee said a man concealed 10 packs of bacon inside a black bag. He tried to walk out of the store without paying for the $101.70 in goods.
A Lawndale Drive man said he and his family pulled into their driveway when a gray Ford Mustang pulled in behind them. Two Black males in the car brandished a firearm and complained that the man did not use his turn signal.
Police responded to a possible accident on North Park Street near the railroad tracks. A male was seen running from the scene. Officers found a Ford Fusion with damage to the front and right sides abandoned in the middle of the southbound lane. The car was registered to a Bruce man.
A woman said she and her cousin were hanging out at a North Green Street gas station around 3 p.m. A female they had been talking about showed up, confronted them and punched the woman in the face, leaving her left eye swollen. After the fight, everybody left the store. She called her mother, who told her to call the police. She didn't want to call the police. She instead went back to the gas station, where the suspect's uncle showed up, yelling at her and saying she was "going to get it." He left, and the suspect and her mother showed up. The mother started chasing the woman with a stick and a knife, so the woman ran in the store and locked herself in the bathroom.
A President Avenue man said someone stole his PlayStation 5 game console during the early morning hours Sunday. He said his roommate invited a friend over the night before. When the friend left, the $600 PlayStation was missing.
A woman came to the police department and reported a female suspect had been calling and harassing her. She said the suspect had changed her Google and Facebook accounts. She said her husband was having an affair with the suspect, who now won't leave her alone.
A North Gloster Walmart employee spotted a female concealing items and stopped her before she could walk out without paying for $243.55 worth of merchandise. Because she was a minor, police called her mother to come pick her up. The mother said she was sick. Authorities called youth court and got permission to release her to an aunt.
A Merita Drive business owner noticed a car behind his closed business Sunday afternoon and called 911. Police responded and found a 49-year-old white woman who said she pulled to the back of the business to make a phone call. She had an active warrant and was arrested on the misdemeanor charge.
A Kings Creek Drive business employee said she attempted to attend a meeting with a coworker to help the coworker feel more comfortable with their employee. The male coworker yelled at her and forced her out, placing his hands on her and pushing her out of the room. She said she wanted to press charges.
A West Main Street woman said she received a Facebook message from a church friend saying a company was giving away money. She went to the website listed and filled out her personal information. She then got a text and a call saying she could get $60,000, but she needed to send in $1,500 first. She told the person she didn't have that kind of money, so she was told to get $150 in gift cards. She followed the instructions and sent the money. She was then told she would have to send another $1,000 to receive such a large sum of money. So she got a title loan on her car and sent that money. When they asked for more money, she contacted her church friend, and learned several people had been propositioned with the same scam from a fake Facebook profile.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.