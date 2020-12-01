The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 219 Shannon man received a Snapchat video showing a cousin and an unknown male showing off guns. He felt it was a threat. The two males broke into his father’s house recently and he ran into them yesterday at Grigg’s store.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said his 18-year-old son had been using his 1985 Ford pickup to drive and put in job applications. The son pulled in the drive today followed by two other vehicles. A male suspect got out and said the son had traded him the truck for 17 ounces of methamphetamine. When the father went inside to get his shotgun, the suspect drove away in the truck. The man said he bought the truck at an auction in October and did not have a title yet.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo man said someone opened a Chase Bank account in his name, because he received an ATM card in the mail. He said all his personal information was used and he thinks his Social Security Number has been compromised.
A 74-year-old County Road 1449 Mooreville man let his 38-year-old daughter use his car to visit a friend’s house in Itawamba County. At some point, she let a friend use the car and they haven’t seen the 2016 Hyundai Elantra since.
An Abbeville woman said a neighbor called and said a suspect was back on her County Road 51 Tupelo property. She said the man has already stolen a tractor and was now stealing bales of hay.
A County Road 598 Plantersville man said he noticed damages to the rear bumper of his 2019 Nissan Armada. He doesn’t know when or where the dent and scratches happened.
A man moved into a Country Road 1201 Plantersville rental house. The former tenants left a broken down car and will not remove it. He was advised the landlord could have the car towed.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man tried to buy a CD on Ebay. When the CD didn’t arrive, he got a refund. The seller is now harassing him by phone and social media.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said her husband took her phone from her car and will not give it back. She was waiting down the road for a deputy to arrive. Her husband drove by and threw her phone back in her vehicle.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman got into a verbal altercation with her 39-year-old husband because he was drinking in front of their children. She wanted deputies to make him leave, but they were not allowed by law. The husband said he would leave after he sobers up in the morning.
A County Road 885 Shannon woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument because she “stayed in the car too long.” She said nothing physical took place and she refused medical attention.
A Drive 1577 Mooreville said someone in a white Ford pickup hit his parked car. Deputies found a 60-year-old white male matching the suspect’s description walking down the road. The suspect admitted hitting the parked car and walking away.
A Plantersville woman said her 18-year-old niece called saying she had been in a fight with her boyfriend and couldn’t breathe. While listening, she heard an argument and the boyfriend grabbing the phone and breaking it. She did not know where the niece lived or the boyfriend’s name.
A 49-year-old County Road 154 Shannon woman said her 27-year-old daughter started acting disrespectful toward her. She told the daughter she was tired of her smart mouth and wanted her to leave. When the daughter left, she was told she was no longer welcome.
Tupelo Police Department
A man walked into the police department to file a report. He said he saw an Apple watch for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $400. He met the seller at a gas station to make the purchase. The seller said he had an iPhone 11 for $400 if he wanted it too. The man paid the suspect $800. When he got home, he realized the phone is a fake. It looks like an iPhone but it operates as an Android. He feels the watch is fake too. He said the suspect, a Black male with long dreadlocks, still has watches for sale on Facebook.
A woman said she was walking up North Gloster around 1 p.m. when a blue Ford Taurus driven by a man she knew from around the area approached. She said he grabbed her by the arm and tried to pull he in the car. When she resisted, he punched her in the face. During the attack, she dropped her cell phone. He picked up her phone and drove away heading south. A witness corroborated the woman's story.
A woman said she was parked at Steele's Dive after 11 p.m. when the white Ford F-250 parked next to her tried to back out. the truck hit her Ford Fusion, damaging both driver's side doors. The truck did not stop, and drove away in an unknown direction.
A South Industrial Road business reported a male suspect refused to leave the building. The responding officer recognized the man for prior incidents where he refused to leave businesses. The store owner again requested the suspect leave, Seeing the officer, the suspect said he was not going to leave. The 56-year-old man was arrested, charged with disorderly conduct and carried to the county jail.
An Ida Street man said his Glock 9mm pistol was in a friend's car about three weeks ago but was later stolen. He said he purchased the gun at Academy Sports in May.
A King Street man called police, saying a male suspect, who had been told not to come back to the property, had entered his house through a south window. He said police had been looking for he suspect all day. When he returned around 6 p.m., he spotted the man was hiding under his bed.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.