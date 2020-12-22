The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman heard an audible alarm from the house across the road at 5:40 a.m. and asked for a deputy to check on it. The responding deputy met an elderly man who said he accidentally set off the house alarm. He was OK.
Tupelo Police Department
An East Main Street convenience store said a man in a Chevy pickup had been parked in the same spot for a long time. Police arrived just after midnight and found the driver asleep with the engine running. There were empty beer cans on the hood and tool box. There were two half-empty beer cans in the center console. The man admitted drinking all the beer. He was charged with driving under the influence and violating open container laws.
A West Main Kroger employee reported a white male wrapped in a gray blanket going through trash cans at 3 a.m. and throwing trash around. The suspect would not cooperate with police or follow instruction. When police tried to arrest him, he pulled away and yelled for them not to take him to jail. The 32-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
The Elvis Presley Birthplace & Museum said someone came onto the property overnight, damaged a sign and flipped over benches.
A female guest at the North Gloster Economy Inn said a Black male came to the hotel window wanting to talk to her boyfriend. When she said her boyfriend was not there, he got mad. He crawled through the window, took two Nike suits worth $350 and walked out the door.
A Beechnut Street man said he received a suspicious letter in the mail. It was addressed to him but had no return name or address, only Cordova, Tennessee. The letter said he needed to make a payment to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service, but gave no reasons why. He wanted to document the incident, in case something came up in the future.
A woman said a man came to her Lumpkin Avenue apartment to sell her an iPhone. She gave him $70 and when he left, he took her iPhone 11. She went to his Crabapple Drive house to confront him. She walked up to his car and held onto the door handle, when he accelerated away and dragged her for a short distance. She had abrasions on both legs.
A man said he could not see the roadway around 10 p.m. and ran off the road in the 2600 block of Birkshire Drive. The Dodge minivan left ruts in the grass and got stuck. When the van caught fire, the fire department had to be summoned to extinguish the blaze.
A woman said she met an unknown male on the dating site Plenty of Fish and decided to go out to eat. She and her two children picked the man up in her car and stopped at the Barnes Crossing Texaco to get gas. The woman and the man got into a verbal altercation (possibly over who should pay). The man went to the driver's door and opened the door. She feared he might be trying to steal her car and drive away with her kids, so she punched him in the face with a closed fist, suffering a couple of lacerations to her right hand in the process. The man backed away from her. She jumped in the car and drove to the hospital for medical treatment and to call police.
