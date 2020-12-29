The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 51 woman said her 38-year-old sister has been harassing and threatening her since their mother died in July. The sister has reportedly threatened bodily harm. She has blocked the sister’s number but she uses other numbers and other ways to harass her.
A County Road 1279 Tupelo man said someone broke into his storage shed by removing a glass window pane and unlocking the door. He noticed a lot of hand tools had been stolen, along with a cordless drill and a wire welder.
A County Road 754 Tupelo man said a female acquaintance was trespassing on his property. After he confronted her, she became belligerent and said she was there for her late father’s pickup. After being told to leave several times, she started backing out of the drive then stopped her car. She got out and walked around before finally leaving.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman said an unknown white male in a white Ford pickup pulled behind her shed and tried to steal her dog. She called the dog and put it in the house. When she yelled, the suspect drove away, but stopped at the fire department before heading toward Highway 6.
A County Road 503 Guntown man said a young male was driving a dirk bike recklessly up and down the road. When he tries to flag down the suspect, the motorcyclist flipped him off.
A New Albany man said he went to a Tomlinson Drive address around 2:30 p.m. to sell three pairs of Air Jordan 5 shoes to someone he met on Facebook. He said a black male suspect pulled a gun on him, took the shoes and his iPhone 12 and went back in the trailer. He fled the scene and called 911.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said he hired a suspect in the summer of 2019 to refinish his driveway with hit spray tar. The suspect came back in May 2020 asking for $1,200 to buy the tar to finish the job. He did not hear from the suspect again until October 2020 when the suspect asked to leave a piece of equipment there to finish the job. The suspect’s wife showed up Dec. 27 with a court order to retrieve the equipment.
A County Road 1645 Guntown man said he is having issues with two male acquaintances. One of the suspect’s wife said they had a picture of the man’s house on their phones. He said he is a longtime friend of the wife, but the suspect thinks there is more than a friendship between them. He fears the suspects will show up at his house and harm him.
A County Road 1569 Mooreville man heard several vehicles doing burnouts in the road in front of his house around 6 p.m. He could not identify any of the vehicles or their tag numbers.
A County Road 1325 Tupelo woman said her husband came by to work on a motorcycle and wanted to take the youngest son to the store. When she refused to give her permission, an argument ensued. She called 911 before it escalated to a physical confrontation.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said he and his brother got into an argument around 11:30 p.m. He said he just wanted to go back to sleep but the brother was being too loud, so he called 911 when the brother walked outside. When deputies discovered the brother had three outstanding warrants, he was arrested and carried to jail.
Tupelo Police Department
A Reed Street woman said her ex-boyfriend stole her Ruger .22-caliber gun out of her car sometime in November. She said he used her keys to unlock the car to get some of his belongings and took the pistol at the same time. She called him Nov. 7 and said if he didn't return the gun, she would file a police report.
A North Gloster woman said a neighbor has been harassing her by phone. She switched carriers but the harassment continues. She said the female suspect "parented her phone" and can control the woman's phone, blocking her from using apps, messed with settings, recorded her calls and even made calls and sent texts from her phone remotely. She said she had filed two reports for harassment already this year.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a customer switched several bar codes on items, went through the self checkout and paid about $4 for $77 in merchandise. She was detained for police. The customer had 11 Walmart receipts on her, a handwritten list of UPC numbers with item descriptions and prices. She also had a printout of 22 different bar codes.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.