The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 931 Dollar General employee said a 38-year-old white female was shopping in the store and eating items from the cart. The female did not try to pay for the eaten items and walked out of the store with several packs of tuna and a drink. The clerk said the suspect shoplifted about $30 worth of merchandise.
A man went to check on his parents County Road 373 Shannon home and noticed someone had kicked in the front door. He called 911 and waited for deputies to clear the residence before he entered. The rooms had been rummaged through. The thieves stole an iPad, a Nintendo Switch, a flatscreen television and a gun safe.
A County Road 433 woman said her nephew's car overheated and he left it on the side of Highway 145 near MTD in Verona. When he came back the next day to get the 2003 Ford Mustang, it was gone.
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville woman said she ordered medical supplies online. She received a notification that the package was delivered at 11 p.m. When she checked, it was not there. She feels someone stole the package.
A Guntown man said he bought a washing machine from a County Road 661 man in his late 20s. He said the washer does not work and he wants his money back.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville woman said her neighbor's dogs come over every night, turn over the garbage cans and scatter garbage across the road. She said there are eight to 10 dogs out there nightly
A security guard checking on a Palmetto Road auto repair shop around 9 p.m. found a white male asleep in a car to be serviced. The suspect had no warrants. He was allowed to leave, but told to not return.
Tupelo Police Department
A Reed Street woman said her ex-boyfriend threw a brick through her living room window around 3 a.m.
An Enoch Drive man said his girlfriend came by around 3:30 a.m. and broke the right rear window of his Honda CRV. He saw her break the window and take off running toward Smith Street.
A Cliff Gookin Dollar General employee said overnight, someone cut open the wire cage holding the propane tanks and stole four tanks, worth about $200.
A landlord said a Nanny Drive rental property was inspected Nov. 13 after a tenant moved out and all of the appliances were there. The city of Tupelo called and said their gas and water meter box had been removed from the house. He went to the house and discovered the refrigerator, stove and air conditioning unit had been stolen.
A Shonda Circle man said a male suspect used the spare key to unlock the door. He was acting paranoid, had locked himself in the bathroom and refused to leave. He appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. Police arrived and took the man into custody and charged him with disturbing the peace.
A Hilda Avenue woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at 6 a.m. When she wouldn't let him inside, he hollered, "If you don't open the front door, I'm going to slash your tire." She did not open the door and later discovered one of her tires slashed.
Police were dispatched to Crosstown around 3:15 p.m. Friday for a black Chevy Tahoe driving recklessly on its rims. An officer spotted the SUV that was indeed missing two tires and initiated a traffic stop by a South Gloster business. The driver smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and difficulty standing. Inside the vehicle were an open bottle of pineapple vodka, a .22-caliber rifle, two shotguns, mens clothing, power tools and a black and white pit bull. The dog was left in the custody of the man who was in the passenger seat at the time. The driver was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, open container, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance and no tag.
A woman said she and her family were shopping at the West Main Walmart. She stepped away from the buggy and someone went through her purse, taking her wallet that contained a debit card and $10 cash.
A man said he was turning off of North Gloster into the Mt. Fuji parking lot when someone in a white Nissan Altima hit the driver's side of his truck and then drove off, heading south. A witness saw the car turn behind Logan's and park in front of Dollar Tree. No one was with the car when police found it.
A South Industrial Road pregnancy clinic said someone broke a window around 8:30 p.m. The security camera showed a bearded Black male break the window and enter the clinic. He was only inside for 80 seconds before he fled the scene.
Mugshots refused to let an intoxicated man into the restaurant at 10:30 p.m. They called police when he tried to drive away. Police stopped the car at the intersection of Elizabeth and South Spring streets. The man failed the field sobriety test and was arrested. The car was turned over to the owner.
A Clawood Place woman said an aggressive black dog lives in the woods behind her house. The dog killed her dog and seriously injured a neighbor's dog today.
The manager of the haven Acres laundromat said a male was acting suspicious. He went out to a car, got a pistol and fired three shots around 2 p.m. Police found three spent shell casings outside the business. The car and its owner were located around 4:30 p.m. He said the suspect was intoxicated, so he took the gun away from him and drove the suspect home.
A woman said while she was inside a West Main pawn shop, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her purse. Security cameras showed a Black male wearing a blue hat, an orange shirt and blue jeans stealing the purse.
A Hancock Street man said while his Pontiac was warming up, he took his wife's car to fill it up with gas. While he was away, someone stole his wallet from the passenger seat of the unlocked and running car.
Police found a white Nissan Frontier in the median of McCullough Boulevard at Gloster around 12:30 a.m. The truck had hit a tree in the median. The driver was not there. Inside the truck, police found a debit card, a $1 bill and two fishing poles.
A woman said someone cut the lock on her South Gloster storage unit and stole two PS4 consoles, three Google Chromebooks, a 65-inch television, a 55-inch television and two kids’ bikes.
A man was inside a Parkgate Drive skating rink for his daughter's birthday when employees told him someone hit his parked car. There was light damage to the front end of his car. The other vehicle fled the scene.
Police were called to East Main at Highway 45 at 5:45 p.m. for a bleeding man walking in the street and talking out of his head. When police shouted for him to stop, the man put up his hands in a fighting stance and said "I'm going to kill you." He swung a closed fist and hit one officer in the right side of his head. The man was arrested and charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Police responded to South Gloster at Barley Courts at 5:30 p.m. for a man running around naked and screaming, "Don't let them kill me." Police found the suspect standing in the northbound lanes with his pants around his ankles. When he saw the patrol car, he laid down in the street, forcing vehicles to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting him. As police took him into custody, he was screaming, "Don't kill me. Don't kill me." The man admitted smoking methamphetamine and said he "smoked a lot of it." He was charged with public intoxication and obstructing a city street.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.