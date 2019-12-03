The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 325 Tupelo woman said her neighbor has a dog being mistreated. He has been seen in the past yelling at and hitting the dogs. She said the dog is tied to a tire that was sitting on an anthill.
A County Road 1093 Plantersville man said he hired a handyman to build a porch on the front of his house and do some repairs around back. He paid the man more than $3,500 in cash. The handyman did not finish the repairs or even start on the porch. When he tried to call the suspect, his number was no longer a working number.
A County Road 331 Guntown woman let her dog out to take care of business around 9 a.m. The neighbor’s three dogs came into her yard and attacked her Jack Russell terrier. She had to take the dog to the vet for its injuries.
Tupelo Police Department
A South Veterans Boulevard man said he returned home around 11 p.m. and discovered someone had set his city-issued garbage can on fire. He did not know who could have done it and said no one should have been at his house.
A North Madison Street man said a man was doing work at his house and used his Bosch drill and driver set the weekend before Thanksgiving. When he checked for it on Nov. 27, it was gone. He called the suspect's boss and learned things have turned up missing at other houses where the suspect worked.
A Belk employee watched a black female walk throughout the store and conceal merchandise on her person. When the female walked past the point of purchase and started out the door, she was detained for police. The 29-year-old woman was charged with shoplifting.
