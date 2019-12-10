The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Verona man said a black male came to his job and started yelling and cursing at him from a white SUV in the parking lot. The suspect threatened to kill him using very profane language. The suspect drove away after the man went inside the business.
A County Road 1057 Auburn man has been having problems for about three weeks with his neighbor's pigs coming onto his property, getting into his garbage and making a mess. When the man complained to the neighbor about the damage, the neighbor told him to shoot the pig.
A County Road 270 Nettleton woman said her sister lost custody of her daughter to their parents. The sister showed up and tried to take the child. When the other protested, she started a verbal altercation.
A County Road 1567 Mooreville woman said a neighbor was yelling and screaming as she ran out into the yard. The neighbor asked the woman to call 911, then ran back into the house she shares with her grandson. The woman said the grandson uses drugs and is very violent.
A Blue Springs woman said she was traveling along County Road 2424 when two white males in a gold Toyota came out of nowhere and tried to run her off the road. The Toyota stopped in the road. The men got out, one brandishing a baseball bat, and threatened to kill her.
A County Road 1529 Baldwyn man heard a loud noise outside around 8:30 p.m. from the lot of a burned out trailer next door. He walked out and found his former neighbor using a tractor to destroy his own truck. The suspect then began firing a gun into the air. The neighbor showed up about 2 hours later and was walking around the property line with a gun on his side. The man told him it was time to go home and the suspect disappeared into the woods.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer responded to a wreck on West Jackson Street after 1 a.m. and found the remains of a brick mailbox scattered across the roadway in the 1600 block. The driver was unsteady on his feet and smelled of an intoxicating beverage. The driver was charged with driving under the influence.
A Burress Circle woman said she and her ex-boyfriend got into a verbal argument. Police told the man he needed to leave and he agreed. He returned in the early morning hours. She didn't open the door and told him to leave. The next morning, she found where someone threw a brick at her parked car's windshield and a white powder substance in her gas tank.
Several Scruggs Farm, Home and Garden employees detained a man who tried to leave the store without paying for the two Carhart jackets he was wearing. Police charged him with shoplifting. Employees tried to stop the red SUV leaving the parking lot, but were only able to get the tag number.
A West Barnes Street woman said she let a female acquaintance borrow her car to go see her kids, who the government had taken away from her. She heard from the friend who said she was in Shannon. After not hearing from the friend, who she only knew by a first name, for several hours, she decided to call police. The 2011 Ford Fusion was returned the next day.
A man said while he was shopping at Todd's Big Star, someone backed into his parked car. A witness said a truck backed a trailer into the parked car. The witnessed chased after the truck and were able to get the license plate, which came back to a green GMC pickup.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said two women were stopped trying to leave without paying for more than $290 in merchandise. Both were arrested and charged with shoplifting.
An Ida Street man said his ex-girlfriend broke a window to get into his apartment to gather her belongings. She lived with him for about three months.
Police were called to the North Gloster IHOP at 4:30 a.m. about a man sleeping in a parked car. The man had difficulty talking, smelled of alcohol and there was an open bottle of brandy on the passenger seat. The man was charged with open container and taken to jail.
Police were dispatched to Barnes Crossing Road around 8:45 a.m. about a suspicious man with a German Shepherd peeking into cars. A black male was seen on security camera entering an unlocked Dodge Charger, opening the center console and glove box, then stealing from the trunk a bright pink bag containing presents to be donated to charity. When police arrived, the victim saw the blue GMC the suspect got into. Police arrested the 18-year-old male in the back seat and charged him with burglary of a vehicle and petty larceny. The suspect's aunt and uncle were inside the truck, but were not aware of the theft.
A witness saw a silver Volvo trying to pull into a parking spot at the Cracker Barrel and hit the rear passenger side of a red Nissan Cube. The car's owner was inside eating and didn't know her car had been damaged.
A Burke's Outlet employee arrived at work and put her purse in a locker in the break room. When she went on break, she discovered her purse missing. Security cameras showed an unknown white male entering the room.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.