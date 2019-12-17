The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 931 Auburn man said a tenant in a rental property was allowing his son to stay in the apartment, which is not allowed by the rental contract. The deputy explained that was a civil issue and he would have to go through the courts to have the son evicted.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman said she is in a civil dispute with her 52-year-old niece. When she went outside, she found roofing nails scattered all across her driveway. She said there have been similar issues and she knows the niece is responsible.
A man said he was evicted from his Cades Cove residence and the landlord moved his belongings outside. Some unknown person then stole his 50-inch television and a JBL Bluetooth speaker.
A Pontotoc man returned to clean out his County Road 885 Tupelo camper and said someone tried to steal it and ran it into a tree. They forced the door open and stole a microwave, marine battery, two propane tanks, a television and DVD player, and assorted tools.
A Euclatubba Road man said he recently purchased a 2014 Honda dirt bike and has only made three payments on it. The motorcycle was behind his landlord's house Sunday but missing when he came home Monday. He thinks a neighbor's daughter's boyfriend, who just got out of jail, might be responsible for the theft.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said someone knocked on her mother's window around 11:30 p.m. and then knocked on her window. She said it was loud enough that she heard it over her headphones and it scared her. She looked outside and saw no one.
Tupelo Police Department
Police responded at 5 a.m. to North Gloster and Mississippi Drive for a man passed out in his truck in the Sam's drive. When police roused the man, he was unsure of where he was or what time it was. The 36-year-old white male was charged with blocking a public road and taken to jail.
The manager of City Thrift said two male employees got into a verbal altercation. After separating them, she learned who started the argument and told him to go home for the day. The instigator then started punching the other man in the face and wouldn't stop until the manager called the police. He was fired and banned from the business, but the other man did not press charges.
A Briar Ridge Road woman said someone took her city-issued garbage can. She was not sure when it was taken or who was responsible.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a 34-year-old white female tried to leave the store without paying for nearly $650 worth of merchandise. She was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
Police found a 2007 Chevy Tahoe in a ditch at Carnation and South Gloster around 1:45 p.m. The airbags had deployed and the driver was nowhere in site. There was no tag on the vehicle but there was an ID in the console that matched the employee photo ID on the key ring. Moments later, a black male matching both photo IDs arrived with a tow truck. The 44-year-old man had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and the aroma of an intoxicating beverage. While in the back of the patrol car, the man said he didn't drive, he just went to get the tow truck for his cousin. At the jail, he yelled racial slurs and profanities at the jail staff. He then said the SUV belonged to his girlfriend and she wanted him to get it towed out of the ditch. He was charged with driving under the influence, no driver's license, no proof of insurance and failure to comply.
A woman said when she went into Ross, her pink Brahmin wallet was inside her purse. When she got ready to check out an hour later, the wallet was gone. She did not recall setting the purse down while in the store.
An 18-wheeler at a Belden truck stop was trying to turn around and got stuck in the grass of the motel next door.
